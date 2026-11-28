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Introduction

Child Trafficking is occurring in the U.S. and worldwide as outlined in the video below. It’s a money-making criminal endeavour in the billions of dollars. It threatens the future of humanity.

A long-standing 2002 report by the International Labor Organization estimates that up to 1.2 million children may be trafficked each year. Many are hidden from national authorities and anti-trafficking organizations. Many victims do not come forward, as they fear repercussions from traffickers or prosecution for their coerced involvement in crimes, or being detained or deported. A recent UNICEF report has shown that, between 2012 and 2014, more than 60,000 child trafficking cases were detected in more than 100 countries and regions; while the actual number of victims can be assumed to be significantly higher. No country is immune to child trafficking and countless more victims continue to suffer. (UNICEF Canada, Report on Child Trafficking)

Both our governments and the mainstream media have casually dismissed the fundamental rights of our children.

Michel Chossudovsky. November 27, 2026

Child Traffficking Ring in Florida. 163 Children

Why Did the Media Remain Silent?

In late August 2026, a major operation was launched against a child trafficking ring in Florida involving more than 163 children from the US and across the world resulting in the arrests of three men which should have made headlines, but it didn’t.

Why? I don’t know, but one thing is certain, a major rescue operation involving children should have been major news across the mainstream media.

I find it disturbing that a major bust involving missing children who could have been used for prostitution, human experiments and who knows what else, did not make the news.

Only one news channel reported on the crime and in this case, I give them credit where credit is due’ and that was FOX 13 Tampa Bay, a local FOX News affiliated news station, imagine that.

Jayden Allen Harwood, Robert Ferral Allison and Michael Corey Prescott were arrested in connection with Florida's statewide operation targeting suspected child abusers. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office; Lee County Sheriff's Office; Courtesy of the Office of the Florida Attorney General; Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

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It is strange that most of the the mainstream media did not mention anything about the operation that rescued children, but then again, its the same mainstream media that don’t expose how many children in Palestine including those in the West Bank and Gaza are killed on a daily basis by Israeli forces. Many people in the US and across the world have been desensitized when it comes to crimes against children, especially those in the MAGA cult who don’t even care anymore about the Epstein files. What the MAGA cult cares more about is saving the reputation of Donald Trump and his failed legacy, not that he allegedly had sexual acts with children, that’s why he prevented the release of the Epstein files to protect himself and his friends in the first place.

For some reason, major crimes against children are usually ignored by the mainstream media including CNN, FOX News, The New York Times, The Washington Post and others whether the story is about child trafficking or murder, all should be front page news across the board, but most of the time, it’s not.

What happened in Florida was staggering. It was the largest operation involving children in Florida’s history, FOX 13 reported that

“Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the successful recovery of 163 missing children, ages 2 months to 17 years old, following Operation Statewide Shield” and that “A multidisciplinary task force conducted sub-operations across Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Miami. Regional recoveries included 46 children in Tampa Bay, 41 in Miami, 32 in Jacksonville, 21 in Orlando, 12 in Fort Myers, 8 in Pensacola and three in Tallahassee.”

Center: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

The children who were rescued came from various countries including the US and Puerto Rico.

“The multi-agency task force rescued kids across six U.S. states, Puerto Rico and 12 foreign countries, including Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, Finland, Ghana, Guatemala, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Spain and Taiwan. Officers transported the recovered children to specialized hubs offering social services, medical care and child welfare support.”

Officers had so far arrested three men who had criminal records that involved children:

According to FOX News, Michael Prescott was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, one count of felony battery and one count of aggravated assault. Prescott already had an active warrant for interference with child custody, according to Uthmeier’s office. FOX News reported that Robert Ferral Allison was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16 years old. Jayden Allen Harwood, according to Uthmeier’s office, was reportedly arrested on charges of interference in a child custody case and resisting officers without violence

Crimes against children should be front and center of every major newspaper and mainstream media outlet. Our children is our future. Children are innocent human beings no matter what color they are or what ethnic group they belong to. Those who seek to exploit and harm children deserve severe maximum punishment. It is insane to me that such a story coming out of Florida did not make the headlines.

It just makes me wonder, what is this world coming to?

What kind of future will our children have when truly evil people are roaming the streets ready to snatch them for whatever reason they have in mind. We all need to do a lot more to protect our children, if we don’t, who knows what their future will look like.

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Timothy Alexander Guzman writes on his own blog site, Silent Crow News, where this article was originally published.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

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