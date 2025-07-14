Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
2d

To me it seems that one root of our ills tis the loan requirement for money creation in these demented states of distopia. Is it true that money can only be created as debt when loaned ?

Then, if so, we got a problem Houston

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Helena Glass's avatar
Helena Glass
2d

Ok. Does that make trump complicit or fighting a losing battle?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture