Michel Chossudovsky: "The Future of Our Children"

Michel Chossudovsky: “The Future of Our Children”

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
23mEdited

Its an Omniwar.

Its a class war fought by the very tiny transnational deep state on behalf of their also very tiny group of ruling class benefactors. Because they are afraid. Of us.

Non-violence is the only way to win, because they are masters of the alternatives. I recommend bringing back real grand juries, aka runaway grand juries.

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