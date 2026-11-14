1. Introduction

There is ample evidence that the initial 2020-21 Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA “Vaccine” launched in mid-December 2020 had triggered an upper trend in mortality and morbidity. It’s a crime against humanity.

What I want to underscore is the (worldwide) loss of life of children, adolescents and adults from different walks of live resulting from the Covid mRNA vaccine.

It’s the value of human life surrounding each individual case. It’s the grief and sorrow which we all share as human beings.

These individual cases: babies, children, mothers and fathers.

I have a background in mathematical statistics focussing on excess mortality, on trends in Covid vaccine related mortality and morbidity.

What is significant are the individual cases, rather than an abstract data base. What is ocurring are millions of individual cases Worldwide in more than 190 countries.

Yes, It’s a killer vaccine. That message should be loud and clear.

All over the world: children and adolescents are dying. The population of planet earth is more than 8 billion people.

Crimes against humanity, crimes against our children. It’s criminality beyond description.

In January 2022, two years following the roll out of Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine” in mid-December 2020, a mass funeral protest was held for children who died after receiving the vaccine in Geneva, Switzerland (January 29, 2022).

Hundreds of paid subscribers

For Peace, Truth and Justice. In an era of media disinformation, our focus has been to center on the “unspoken truth” with carefully documented analysis.

Video. Children Who Died after Receiving the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

To view the video, click Bitchute video.

In early December 2023, the number of vaccine doses Worldwide recorded by the WHO was of the order of 14 billion: an average of 1.75 vaccine doses per person for a World population of 8 billion people. (13,595,583,1250 recorded by the WHO on November 23, 2023)

View video by clicking link below.

Link to Rumble.

Profits in the billions of dollars are the driving-force behind this diabolical agenda.

“Killing is Good for Business”. What we are witnessing is a crime against humanity on an unprecedented scale, affecting the lives of the entire population of our planet.

The upward trend in excess mortality related to the Covid-19-19 Vaccine is amply documented.

Already at an early stage, there were several initiatives demanding the outright cancellation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The internal confidential Pfizer report which was made public under Freedom of Information (FOI) in October 2021, confirms the upward trend in excess mortality.

The Unspoken Truth:

We are dealing with a highly profitable multibillion dollar operation which is predicated on increased levels of vaccine related mortality and morbidity.

The nature of the mRNA “vaccine” was confirmed by a classified Pfizer report which was released under Freedom of Information in October 2021.

Important

Click here to read, Pfizer’s report. includes tabulation of mortality and morbidity.

See my article on the Killer Vaccine

Pfizer Has a Criminal Record with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Can you trust Pfizer? The largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the D.O.D.

To consult the Department of Justice’s historic decision, click screenshot below.

Link to DOJ Announcement

2009 DOJ 2.3 Billion Heath Care Settlement: Pfizer’s CEOs Were not Arrested. They were Put on “Probation” by the U.S. DOJ.

Click here to view the DOJ video including the Press Conference.

2. The 2026 Pfizer-BioNTech Covid “Vaccine” and the XFG Variant

The 2026 Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA “vaccine” launched in the US and the EU in late July 2026 is slated to combat the “dangerous” XFG Variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The FDA advised Pfizer-BioNTech of their approval of the COVID-19 vaccine as a means to combat the dangerous XFG variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On July 29, 2026, the European Commission (EC) headed by Ursula von der Leyen put forth a similar proposal.

[Image: Bill Gates and Ursula Von der Leyen]

The EC granted:

“marketing authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 6 months and older, following a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Emergency Task Force targeting the XFG variant of the JN.1 lineage” (BioNTech Report)

It all sounds very scientific. What is the XFG Variant of SARS-CoV-2?

XFG is a subvariant of the Omicron variant, which has accounted for almost all COVID-19 infections since 2022. However, it carries several mutations in its spike protein that help it evade antibodies generated by previous infections or vaccination. (Gavi)

Renewed Fear Campaign in 2026-27?

The dangerous XFG variant is a sub-variant of the “deadly Omicron variant.”

3. Flash Back to “Omicron Variant Christmas 2021”

Nonsensical political statements abound. They invariably pointed to the “deadly Covid-19 Omicron variant,” despite the fact that Omicron is one among thousands of harmless variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Media disinformation prevailed. According to CNN quoting “expert opinion”:

The Omicron variant “is extraordinarily contagious”, and if you are in a crowd now, and certainly if you’re unvaccinated, you are at great risk of contracting this virus,” A small celebration at a friend’s house should be OK if everyone is vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before the party, he said. Big outdoor parties are less risky unless they’re crowded. “I would not eat in a restaurant now without a mask,” “I would absolutely not go into a bar.” emphasis added.

Government statements and media reports were intent upon creating divisions between “vaccinated” and “non-vaccinated”.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci who was behind the Omicron scam:

People should avoid large New Year’s Eve gatherings where they don’t know the vaccination status of guests … Small gatherings of vaccinated family or close friends are safe” In chorus, Western governments (pressured by the financial establishment) repeatedly tell us that these restrictions are there “to save lives” and protect people from being infected by the deadly Omicron variant.

In turn, they pressure millions of people to get the vaccine booster.

On Wall Street, manipulation, inside information, foreknowledge and speculative trade prevail.

Omicron has contributed to a steep increase of Big Pharma shares. (CNN Business)

Christmas Lockdown. Or Should We Call it “Covid Xmas Chaos”

(Source Daily Mail, December 16, 2021)

4. The PCR Test Used to Detect the Omicron Variant

What’s the Evidence? Media reports “confirm” that the standard PCR test is being used to “detect” the omicron variant.

Nonsense! That’s an impossibility! The PCR test cannot under any circumstances identify or detect the original virus (SARS-CoV-2) nor can it detect its numerous variants. What it identifies are genetic sequences. This is corroborated both by the WHO as well by numerous scientific studies.

According to Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR technique: “The PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself.”

According to renowned Swiss immunologist Dr B. Stadler

So if we do a PCR corona test on an immune person, it is not a virus that is detected, but a small shattered part of the viral genome. The test comes back positive for as long as there are tiny shattered parts of the virus left.

These omicron PCR tests have no scientific basis. They were nonetheless used by corrupt politicians to justify the Christmas lockdown, which in several countries consists in preventing families and friends from getting together during the holiday period.

The instructions are twofold:

1. Test, test, test, which makes the number of so-called “Covid-19 confirmed cases” allegedly “detected” by the PCR go fly high.

As outlined above, The PCR test does not confirm or detect the variant. A positive PCR could indicate a corona B common cold or an A, B influenza. In January 2021, the WHO formally acknowledged the flaws of the PCR test.

2. Get protected: Go for your third vaccine jab, ie. your booster:

“Vaccines have given us substantial protection from infection and severe outcomes to date, … said the chief public health officer of Canada … While it’s possible that the new Omicron variant might evade some vaccines, she believes they [ the Covid vaccines] should still provide good protection. “We’re safer when everyone who is eligible is fully vaccinated and if all who are eligible also get a COVID-19 booster dose,” she said.” (Global News Canada)

It’s not Omicron which is “deadly.” It’s Pfizer’s mRNA “killer vaccine.”

And we now know, beyond doubt, amply documented, that the mRNA jab is a “Killer Vaccine” which has resulted in countless deaths and injuries Worldwide.

While the data on Covid vaccine related to mortality and morbidity are available, the media will portray the “vaccine” as a solution to resolving the alleged pandemic.

4. Video: “Imagine All the People”

2021 Christmas and New Year Under Covid-19 Lockdown. “The Threat of Omicron”

Click here to access the video above. (Bitchute)

Will it happen again? Christmas 2026? No!?

4. Smoking Gun: The WHO SARS-CoV-2 Scam

SARS-CoV-2 was presented to the public as a new virus.

In late January 2020, the WHO confirmed that:

It did not possess an isolate of 2019-nCoV from a purified sample from an infected patient, which meant that they were unable to confirm the identity of the novel coronavirus.

In early February 2020, following the failure to identify the novel coronavirus, a decision was taken to change its name to:

There never was a new virus. According to the WHO:

The “severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus”: SARS-CoV-2 was “similar” to a 17-year-old virus entitled:

2003-SARS-CoV:

A 17 Year Old 2003 Coronavirus Was Categorized in February 2020 as a “New Virus”

Confirmed by the WHO and The New England Journal of Medicine, May 2003 (NEJM):

“A Novel Coronavirus Associated with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome”

which broke out in China’s Southern Guangdong Province in 2002 was identified and categorized as a “new virus” on May 15, 2003. (Today More than 23 years ago)

See screenshot 0f NEJM May 15 2003 article below:

What was the underlying procedure?

Following advice from the Gates Foundation, the WHO was in liaison with the Berlin Virology Institute at Charité Hospital.

Under the scientific guidance of Dr. Christian Drosten, the Berlin Virology study was entitled:

[Image: Dr. Drosten]

The Berlin Virology Institute study firmly acknowledged that:

[While]… several viral genome sequences had been released,… virus isolates or samples [of 2019-nCoV] from infected patients were not available …”

What the Berlin team recommended to the WHO was that in the absence of an isolate of the 2019-nCoV virus, a similar 2003 SARS-CoV virus should be used as a “proxy” (point of reference) of the novel 2019 coronavirus:

“The genome sequences suggest presence of a virus closely related to the members of a viral species termed severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-related CoV, a species defined by the agent of the 2002/03 outbreak of SARS in humans [3,4]. We report on the the establishment and validation of a diagnostic workflow for 2019-nCoV screening and specific confirmation [using the RT-PCR test], designed in absence of available virus isolates or original patient specimens. Design and validation were enabled by the close genetic relatedness to the 2003 SARS-CoV, and aided by the use of synthetic nucleic acid technology.” (Eurosurveillance, January 23, 2020, emphasis added).

What this ambiguous statement suggests is that the identity of tthe 2019-nCoV was not required and that “COVID-19 confirmed cases” (aka infection resulting from the 2019 novel coronavirus) would be validated by “the close genetic relatedness to the 2003 SARS-CoV.”

How could the new virus be categorized as similar without having been identified, i.e. without an “isolate”? Moreover, bear in mind that while the PCR test does not detect the virus, it detects genetic fragments (of numerous viruses).

What this means is that a coronavirus detected 23 years ago (at the time of writing) in Guangdong Province (2003 SARS-CoV) was used to “validate” the identity of a so-called “novel coronavirus” first detected in China’s Hubei Province in late December 2019.

The recommendations of the Drosten study (financed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) were then transmitted to the WHO.

They were subsequently endorsed by the Director- General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

[Image: Dr. Tedros and Bill Gates]

5. No Virus Isolate

The WHO did not have in its possession the “virus isolate” required to identify the new virus.

“Never mind”. It was decided that an isolate of the new coronavirus was not required.

It stands to reason that if the PCR test uses the 2003 SARS-CoV virus as a proxy or “point of reference”, there can be no “confirmed” cases pertaining to the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

The 2019 new coronavirus 2019 nCoV was renamed SARS-CoV-2 on February 11, 2020 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. That explains the 2 suffix.

The 2019 novel coronavirus is said to be “similar” to 2003-SARS-CoV, which was subsequently renamed SARS-CoV-1 (to distinguish it from SARS-CoV-2).

The NEW Virus (2019 nCoV) is “non-existent” in regards to the RT-PCR test.

Amply documented, the RT-PCR test detects genetic fragments of numerous viruses without being able to identify the virus.

The significance and ambiguity of the WHO decision –following the advice of the Berlin Virology Institute– namely the issue of the “isolate” of the novel coronavirus have been casually overlooked.

Click here to view the video.

6. Concluding Remarks

SARS-CoV-2 is a variant of 2003-SARS-CoV

In the course of 23 years the initial 2003 SARS-1 Virus has generated hundreds of variants.

In 2021, Omicron was defined as a dangerous variant of SARS-CoV-2, “confirmed’ by the PCR test.

In 2026, the XFG is categorised as a “dangerous” subvariant of Omicron which is a variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The latter in turn is a variant of the 2003 SARS-CoV.

These deceptive political statements regarding the XFG and Omicron Variants are totally meaningless, they have no scientific basis.

Both the Omicron and the XFG variants are allegedly “confirmed” by the PCR test.

Under no circumstances is the PCR test in a position to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus and/or its variants. As emphasised above, the PCR test detects genetic sequences.

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Free of charge for ALL Substack readers. Click here to download.

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

Reviews

This is an in-depth resource of great interest if it is the wider perspective you are motivated to understand a little better, the author is very knowledgeable about geopolitics and this comes out in the way Covid is contextualized. —Dr. Mike Yeadon

In this war against humanity in which we find ourselves, in this singular, irregular and massive assault against liberty and the goodness of people, Chossudovsky’s book is a rock upon which to sustain our fight. –Dr. Emanuel Garcia

In fifteen concise science-based chapters, Michel traces the false covid pandemic, explaining how a PCR test, producing up to 97% proven false positives, combined with a relentless 24/7 fear campaign, was able to create a worldwide panic-laden “plandemic”; that this plandemic would never have been possible without the infamous DNA-modifying Polymerase Chain Reaction test – which to this day is being pushed on a majority of innocent people who have no clue. His conclusions are evidenced by renown scientists. —Peter Koenig

Professor Chossudovsky exposes the truth that “there is no causal relationship between the virus and economic variables.” In other words, it was not COVID-19 but, rather, the deliberate implementation of the illogical, scientifically baseless lockdowns that caused the shutdown of the global economy. –David Skripac

A reading of Chossudovsky’s book provides a comprehensive lesson in how there is a global coup d’état under way called “The Great Reset” that if not resisted and defeated by freedom loving people everywhere will result in a dystopian future not yet imagined. Pass on this free gift from Professor Chossudovsky before it’s too late. You will not find so much valuable information and analysis in one place. –Edward Curtin

Video: The Non-existent “2019 New Coronavirus”: Michel Chossudovsky

Price: $11.50 FREE COPY! Click here (docsend) and download.

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