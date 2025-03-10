[This article titled Agent Zelensky, Ukraine on Sale. Manlio Dinucci by Manlio Dinucci was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

In 2021 Zelensky, overwhelmed by huge economic problems, changed the law preventing the sale of Ukrainian land and resources to foreign companies. So it was that half of Ukraine’s precious black earths and mineral resources ended up in the hands of Monsanto, Cargill, Dupont, controlled by big US funds including BlackRock, Vanguard and Blackstone.

We talked about this a year ago on Grandangolo about Scott Ritter’s investigation “Agent Zelensky?”.

Scott Ritter, a career US Marine and intelligence specialist, demonstrated intellectual honesty and courage when, as the head of UN inspectors in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, he concluded that Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction and publicly opposed the 2003 war. His investigative documentary shows the offshore companies set up by Zelensky and his associates in tax havens.

“His puppet masters provided him with a financial cushion” with an initial payment of $41 million. He shows the luxurious villas Zelensky owns in Miami (this one alone is worth $34 million), Israel, Italy in Forte dei Marmi, London, Georgia, Greece and even Crimea (the only bad investment because now Zelensky no longer owns it).

Scott Ritter’s investigation also demolishes the false narrative that Russia is destroying Ukrainian grain and thus starving Africa. The reality is that Cargill and other multinational agribusinesses are seizing the best Ukrainian land and using the grain produced here for their own strategies. This is part of the US plan to reduce Europe’s food security in order to better control the allied countries themselves.

Ukraine – the investigation shows – is not only being robbed of its land, sold by Zelensky and Co. to the multi-nationals, but is also becoming increasingly indebted. The huge military supplies it receives from the US and European superpowers are not given away, but on credit. Ukraine has already accumulated a foreign debt that would take centuries to repay.

This debt will grow with the ‘reconstruction’ that Zelensky has put in the hands of the US-based BlackRock, the world’s largest investment company.

