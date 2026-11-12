Michel Chossudovsky: "The Future of Our Children"

Michel Chossudovsky: “The Future of Our Children”

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
4hEdited

We have to start by acknowledging that we're on a slippery slope. When you write an editorial in favor of regulating AI, you are attempting to manipulate my nervous system via reason. When GM slips sexual imagery into car ads, they are bypassing my reason to manipulate my behavior without my awareness. AI can already do both these things, and may take the next step toward more direct influence.

You think you can write a law that cleanly differentiates persuasion that is permitted from persuasion that is unacceptable. This comes from a mindset based on algorithmic decisions. The law is an algorithm. Putting our faith in the law comes from the same mindset that produced AI.

If we are going to get this genie back into the bottle, it will have to be by appeals to human intuition, a cultural transformation that is beyond drawing distinctions and passing laws.

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dean myers's avatar
dean myers
4h

>>> DOOM is DUE and EXTINCTIONS will come with AI

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