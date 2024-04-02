Below is an important text by a guest author Mojmír Babáček pertaining to A.I. Systems and the manipulation of the Human Nervous System.

This article was originally published by Global Research

On December 9, 2023, the European Parliament published a press release, where it stated that it reached a political deal with the Council of the European Union “on a bill to ensure AI in Europe is safe, respects fundamental rights and democracy“. The future bill is supposed to ban “AI systems that manipulate human behaviour to circumvent their free will“.

According to the press release the deputies also “agreed“ on “clear obligations“ with respect to “AI systems used to influence the outcome of elections and voter behavior“ (see this). No one and no place elaborated on those issues. In a reply to the petition of several representatives and members of the world human rights organizations, the chair of the Committee on Petitions of the European Parliament, Dolors Montserrat, quoted the preparatory document of the EP, which stated:

“The placing on the market, putting into service or use of certain AI systems with the objective to or the effect of materially distorting human behavior, whereby physical or psychological harms are likely to occur, should be forbidden. This limitation should be understood to include neuro-technologies assisted by AI systems that are used to monitor, use or influence neural data gathered through brain-computer interfaces insofar as they are materially distorting the behavior of a natural person in a manner that causes or is likely to cause that person or another person significant harm.“

Those statements both address and hide the feasibility of mass manipulation of the human nervous system (thoughts, emotions, perceptions, functioning of internal organs or even causing death of people) at a distance. It is evident that only when masses of people’s brains are controlled at distance, the AI systems can be “used to influence the outcome of elections and voter behavior“ by forming political opinions of voters and imposing their decision to vote for certain parties or persons.

For that matter, 11 human rights organizations replied to Dolors Montserrat:

“We are deeply concerned with your reply to the petition number 0716/2023.

After studying the information on the agreement between European Parliament and member states of the EU on artificial intelligence legislation (see this and this), we do not see their sincere intention to prevent the manipulation of human thinking emotions etc. by governments agencies with the use of pulsed microwaves, extra long electromagnetic waves or other as yet unpublished energies.

This means that so far there are no measures taken to prevent the development of the European union member states into the totalitarian regimes where thinking of citizens will be controlled by the governments using those radiations and artificial intelligence.

To prevent such situation, the governments would have to declassify the technologies of remote control of the human nervous systems and create agencies objectively capable and legally obliged to disclose the abuse of human rights and democracy by AI technologies. When the governments keep them classified, they keep for themselves open the option to manipulate the minds of their citizens, whenever they see fit. Possession of those tools will relieve them of responsibility in the face of their citizens in cases where catastrophes may happen due to the fact that they neglected dangers, connected with further development of civilization.

The scientific evidence proving that at least pulsed microwaves (including transmissions of cell phone systems) and extra long electromagnetic waves can be used to control human thoughts, emotions, perceptions, cause pains etc. at distance can be found here.

The proposal of legislation, which would satisfy requirements on the political system respecting human rights and freedoms of citizens in the electronic era, can be found here.

In summary, we believe the EU AI Act should include legislation that explicitly prohibits EU governments, including law enforcement, intelligence agencies and the military, from using artificial intelligence to manipulate at distance human thoughts, emotions, etc. using published or other as-yet unpublished energies. The legislation should also include the obligation of EU governments to protect their citizens from such manipulation by non-EU governments or other entities.

It is worth very serious consideration, whether in the not distant future, where majority of state’s citizens could be unemployed or underemployed due to the use of artificial intelligence, they will be allowed to have a freedom to vote according to their opinions or whether the state power will decide that they are not responsible enough to make the right choice in the elections and will produce their decisions in their minds instead.

In this way they would not even have the right to vote against the use of artificial intelligence, which deprived them of their jobs and dignity. According to the analysis of the International Monetary Fund, the introduction of the Artificial Intelligence “is set to affect nearly 40% of all jobs“ worldwide and about 60% in advanced economies and in this way “AI will likely, worsen overall inequality“ (see this).

Commander Cornelis van der Klaauw from Royal Netherlands Navy and Expert from Strategic Communications and Information Operations NATO Joint Warfare Centre wrote in an article in 2023:

“The reason why cognitive attacks go unnoticed by their targets is that cognitive activities bypass the conscious mind and directly target the subconscious of a person… most of our decisions are made by our subconscious… Cognitive attacks are aimed at exploiting emotions rooted in our subconscious, bypassing our rational conscious mind“.

You can sign the petition to the European Parliament demanding the deputies to produce the legislation which will secure the democracy and respect for human rights in the European union in the transparent and unequivocal way by clicking here.

Text of the Petition

BAN REMOTE CONTROL OF THE HUMAN NERVOUS SYSTEM

An initiative of Mojmír Babáček

We, the undersigned, ask the European Parliament to include in the legislation on Artificial Intelligence the following:

1. Prohibit the use of Artificial Intelligence to remotely control and/or decode the activity of the human nervous system with electromagnetic waves, directed energies, potential waves, non-local photon or electron connections or any other energies, without explicit consent.

2. Prohibit all EU government organizations, including law enforcement, intelligence agencies, military, and their contractors, to use Artificial Intelligence to remotely control and/or decode the activity of the human nervous system of civilians using the above-mentioned means. The legislation should also include the obligation of EU governments to protect their citizens from such manipulation by non-EU governments or other entities.

3. Provide for the establishment of EU agencies that are objectively capable and legally obliged to investigate and disclose the abuse of human rights and democracy by Artificial Intelligence used to remotely control and/or decode the activity of the human nervous system using the above-mentioned means. Mentioned EU agencies should operate independently of EU member states and the EU should set itself the goal to engage the United Nations Organization as the last arbiter in deciding the cases where people from around the world will complain against abuse of their human rights by those neurotechnologies and artificial intelligence.

We remind you that Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s assistant director-general for social and human sciences stated on July 13, 2023: “We are on a path to a world in which algorithms will enable us to decode people’s mental processes and directly manipulate the brain mechanisms underlying their intentions, emotions and decisions”

As well commander Cornelis van der Klaauw from Royal Netherlands Navy and Expert from Strategic Communications and Information Operations NATO Joint Warfare Centre wrote in an article in 2023:

“The reason why cognitive attacks go unnoticed by their targets is that cognitive activities bypass the conscious mind and directly target the subconscious of a person… most of our decisions are made by our subconscious… cognitive attacks are not science fiction anymore.

They are taking place already now… neural nanotechnology can be used to bring nano-sized robots close to a neuron via the bloodstream and make it possible to link the human brain directly (i.e. not intercepted by our senses) to a computer, making use of artificial intelligence in the process… Warfare is no longer a purely military concept; it has become much broader and more complex. In the future, there will only be one rule in warfare:

There are no rules. While other domains can provide tactical and operational victories, the human domain is the only domain in which we can secure a full victory.

It is our hope that you will not vote in favour of a future, whereby great powers will fight to control the brains of the world population.

For detailed argumentation see the following articles.

The Effects of Pulsed Microwaves And Extra Low Frequency Electromagnetic Waves on Human Brains? Governments Routinely “Classify Information” Pertaining to the Manipulation of the Human Nervous System

The Dignity of Human Beings and Their Personality: Neurotechnology and The Manipulation of The Human Nervous System. “Saving Freedom and Democracy”. Open Letter to the European Union and Governments around the World

ORGANIZATIONS FROM

Czech Republic, Germany, USA, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, France, Canada, India, Sweden, which readers can contact.

Spolek za zákaz manipulace lidské nervové soustavy radiofrekvenčním zářením, https://www.svobodamysleni.cz/ (Czech Republic)

Schutzschild E.v, https://schutzschild-ev.de (Germany)

Targeted Justice, https://targetedjustice.com (USA)

STOPEG Foundation (STOP Electronic weapons and Gangstalking), https://www.stopeg.com/ (Netherlands)

International Coalition Against Electronic Torture and Robotization of Living Beings (ICATOR) Avenue Paul Hymans 120/47, B – 1200 Brussels https://icator.be, (Belgium)

ACOFOINMENEF (Association against all forms of mental and neurophysiological interference and control) https://associazionevittimearmielettroniche-mentali.org/ (Italy), MOVIMENTO AMPIO CONTRO LA TORTURA TECNOLOGICA PSICOLOGICA E MENTALE, https://movimentoampio.blogspot.com, (Italy)

Föreningen för hjärnans integritet i Sverige (Society for brain integrity in Sweden),https://www.bolagsfakta.se/8024512561-FORENINGEN_FOR_HJARNANS_INTEGRITET_I_SVERIGE (Sweden)

Stowarzyszenie STOP Zorganizowanym Elektronicznym Torturom, https://stopzet.pl/, (Poland)

ADVHER (Association de Defense des Victimes de Harcélement Electromagnétique et en Réseau). https://www.net1901.org/association/ASSOCIATION-DE-DEFENSE-DES-VICTIMES-DE-HARCELEMENT-ELECTROMAGNETIQUE-ET-EN-RESEAU-ADVHER,1181155.html#gsc.tab=0 (France)

Targeted UK, https://www.targetedsurvivors.com /(The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland)

The Allen Institute for Human Rights (The United States of America), PO BOX 193, NORTH PEMBROKE, MA. https://aihr.foundation/ (USA)

Targeted Justice, https://targetedjustice.com, (USA)

Organization of Victims of Psychotronic (Mind Control) Weapons, https://organizationofmindcontrolvictims.com/ (Canada)

PMP for Society of safe Bharath against covert torture and energy weapons, www.CovertEnergyTorture.org, (India )

Mojmir Babacek was born in 1947 in Prague, Czech Republic. Graduated in 1972 at Charles University in Prague in philosophy and political economy..

In 2010, he published a book on the 9/11 attacks in the Czech language. Since the 1990‘s he has been striving to help to achieve the international ban of remote control of the activity of the human nervous system and human minds with the use of neurotechnology.

Consult the archive of Mojmir Babacek’s writings