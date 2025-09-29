[This article was first published by Global Research in 2001. You can read it here.]

“A good guy Al Qaeda leader” has become President of Syria, with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Ironically, this “good guy” Al Qaeda leader Al-Jolani was until recently categorized as a terrorist by the U.S. State Department.

And the West applauds, celebrating the victory of Hayat Tahir Al Sham (HTS) and its “former terrorist leader.”

Up to $10 Million Reward

Rewards for justice: AQS stands for Al Qaeda Syria.

“We remain committed to bringing AQS figures in HTS to Justice”

The Unspoken Objective Is to Install an Islamist State Led by Al Qaeda Terrorist Proxies

Oops! Are these not the “same Al Qaeda bad guys” who allegedly brought down the World Trade Centre (WTC) on September 11, 2001 under the helm of Osama Bin Laden?

In the astute words of (former) Ohio Congressman and two times presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich:

“The American people were told a fairy tale that we were supporting [Al Qaeda] freedom fighters against a dictator. What we actually accomplished was funding the terrorists who now murder Christians, massacre Alawite villages, and impose radical Islamic rule in areas they seize. It was a reckless intervention, driven by a geopolitical obsession with weakening Iran and Russia. It has not only destroyed Syria but it has also created a breeding ground for global terrorism”.

Meanwhile, the IMF and the World Bank –which boycotted the duly elected Al Assad presidency– have come to the rescue of the HTS “interim government” on condition that the debts of the ousted government be duly reimbursed.

Has the UN Security Council Endorsed the “New Government”?

The United Nations confirms that:

“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed group designated as a terrorist organization by the UN Security Council, has emerged as the dominant force in Syria, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. However, according to a core Security Council resolution on Syria adopted at the height of the civil conflict, HTS is regarded as a terrorist group.”

Oops.

“And what would it take [according to the UN] for HTS to no longer be considered a terrorist organization?”

Donald Trump, the Western media and the US State Department have already provided the answer: He’s an “Al Qaeda Good Guy.”

Video: Media Supports Ahmed al-Sharaa as an “Al Qaeda Good Guy”

In solidarity with the people of Syria,

Michel Chossudovsky