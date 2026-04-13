Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
3h

BINGO! And I apologize for adding to the mix - but for those deepseekers who are willing to dig......

https://crushlimbraw.blogspot.com/search?q=Banker%27s+wars&updated-max=2020-08-23T09:07:00-07:00&max-results=20&by-date=false&m=1 - that's only a starting point - those bankers not only run wars - they control EVERY FREAKING INSTITUTION that exists - EVERY FREAKING ONE! That includes government, education, media, entertainment, politics etcetc......and RELIGION - www.crushlimbraw.com - name one institution that is not controlled by DaBankers! Go ahead - give it shot - I dare you!

Hint - churchianity AIN'T Christianity!

Your move!

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
3h

This shit is unbelievable! Yet, here we are.

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