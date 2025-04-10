[This article titled America’s War Against China by Mojmir Babacek was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

In 1997, a group of future members of George W. Bush’s administration co-signed onto the “Project for the New American Century.“ The statement of its core principles declared:

“we need to accept responsibility for America’s unique role in preserving and extending an international order friendly to our security, our prosperity, and our principles.“

In the following years, the Bush administration in the Middle East occupied Iraq using fabricated allegations of its development of weapons of mass destruction and in the following years attacked other Middle Eastern countries.

In 2023, the U.S. Republican Party published a book titled “Project 2025,” outlining its policy agenda for the 2024 presidential election. The 922-page book mentioned China 483 times. It stated:

By far, the greatest danger to the security, freedom, and prosperity of Americans is China… China seeks to achieve a dominant position in Asia and, based on that position, global dominance. If Beijing succeeds in this goal, it could dramatically undermine America’s most fundamental interests, including restricting U.S. access to the world’s most important markets. Preventing this from happening must be the highest priority of U.S. foreign and defense policy… It is no longer certain that America holds an information and technological advantage. China’s progress and intense focus on emerging technologies have, in some areas, shifted it from a near-peer competitor to likely surpassing the U.S… The United States must ensure that China does not succeed… U.S. defense strategy must clearly identify China as the top priority for American defense planning.

The Chinese threat to American global dominance was undoubtedly on President Joe Biden’s mind already when he insisted on rejecting Russia’s demand for Western guarantees that Ukraine would not join NATO. He was fully aware that this would provoke Russia into attacking Ukraine, dragging it into a war where the U.S. and its allies could support Ukraine and strip Russia of its status as a world power. In doing so, he completely disregarded the fact that parts of Ukraine identified with Russia and have no desire to join the EU or NATO.

The Russia-China alliance had been obstructing the U.S. from completing its domination of the Middle East and its oil reserves, which were vital to much of the industrial world— if the USA controlled those reserves, they would control as well the countries importing them for their industry. To finalize this plan and weaken the Russo-Chinese bloc, the U.S. needed Russia’s defeat in Ukraine to pave the way. That’s why Joe Biden rejected Moscow’s demands for Western assurances against NATO expansion, which would have prevented NATO nuclear weapons from being stationed within a 10-minute flight from Moscow.

He knew this would push the world to the brink of global war, but he gambled on the hope that, after weakening Russia, the U.S. could eventually subdue China as well. However, Russia-China cooperation has severely complicated this American ambition. Russia began gaining the upper hand in the Ukraine war, and the hope of a U.S. (and EU-backed) victory over the Russo-Chinese bloc has been fading.

The new U.S. President, Donald Trump, therefore decided to shift America’s strategy—turning the U.S. war against Russia and China into a U.S. and Russia alliance against China. However, the only chance for this strategy to succeed was to cede at least the Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine to Russia, block NATO’s expansion to Russia’s borders with Ukraine, and thus eliminate the threat of Russia losing a nuclear war with the West. In other words, it meant preserving Russia’s status as a global power—a status the U.S. had been undermining through its actions in Ukraine. With this goal in mind, Donald Trump initiated negotiations with Russia.

Russia, likely weary of the conditions China had imposed in exchange for its support, entered the talks with a dual risk: it could lose Chinese backing but also held out hope that China might unconditionally increase its support. If Russia were to lose China’s support, it would become an easy prey for the U.S.

Vladimir Putin announced on April 1, 2025 that his most esteemed guest at the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II would be Xi Jinping. He invited him to the celebrations, stating that he would prepare for him a “nice and rich” program and that he would be “our main guest,” and that he planned to discuss mutual relations and cooperation in international organizations, including the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS. This indicated to both Trump and Xi Jinping that Putin could still return to an alliance with China. The continuation of the conflict between the alliance of Russia with China against the alliance of the USA with the EU posed a dangerous threat of a world war.

Ukrainian army captured two Chinese soldiers on April 8, 2025, who were fighting in the Russian army. In the face of such an alliance, the EU, in conjunction with the USA, and possibly Great Britain and Australia, has no hope. A global conventional and subsequently nuclear war between these factions could only destroy life on this planet.

The ideal solution for all parties involved would be to reach an agreement, instead of a world war, to end the struggle for global power by creating a democratic United Nations, where decisions regarding potential military interventions against aggressors would be made by a majority vote of states, and military organizations like NATO, which attempt to seize global power for one state or a group of states, would be abolished.

Mojmir Babacek was born in 1947 in Prague, Czech Republic. Graduated in 1972 at Charles University in Prague in philosophy and political economy. In 1978 signed the document defending human rights in communist Czechoslovakia „Charter 77“. Since 1981 until 1988 lived in emigration in the USA. Since 1996 he has published articles on different subjects mostly in the Czech and international alternative media.

In 2010, he published a book on the 9/11 attacks in the Czech language. Since the 1990‘s he has been striving to help to achieve the international ban of remote control of the activity of the human nervous system and human minds with the use of neurotechnology.