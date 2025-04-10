Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Rob (c137)
Apr 11

As long as the UN and BRICS allows a single nation to stop a resolution, we are in a bullshit Orwellian war. Remember, China and Russia went along with con-vid.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

Remember, BRICS rejected Venezuela via a single Brazil.

Doesn't that sound like a UN like dictatorship?

Douglas Jack
Apr 11

Mojmir Babacek, Critical Analysis in our Puppet State Theatre must start with "FOLLOW THE MONEY" or more particularly with "Permit me to issue the currency of a nation & I care not who makes its laws", attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild 1744-1812. Why do so many authors insist that the Puppet show national actors & parts played are real? So calling a colonial empire nation: 'USA, Canada, Britain, France, Netherlands etc'., ignores effective $$$ command & control of the strings controlling each actor.

Germany, Japan & the other 48 AXIS aligned nations are completely war-captured states since 1945 with less than 'sovereignty'. The USA is better called 'AIPAC-stooge'. Particular attention must be given to the issue of the west's fake Oligarch issued 'money' (Greek 'mnemosis' = 'memory'). Voting & controlling international financial leverage is held by those unnamable amnesic Minority Share-Holders triangulated in effective control of the (not-national) US-Federal-Reserve, Bank-of-England (City-of-London) & Bank-of-International-Settlements. I have a cousin Judah (part of 3 Jewish branches of my family) who lent George Washington 250,000$ in 1776, effectively for the war not so much against Britain as it was for war to annihilate 1st Nations in order to steal their lives, lands & resources so $$ Oligarchy would have more effective control. This more realistic Wizard-of-Oz $$ analysis LOOKING-BEHIND-THE-CURTAIN enables world citizens to analyze & act more effectively who the Puppet masters are rather than passive entertainment.

With Phoenician colonies worldwide reduced to desert, pollution & war as well as never learning from any experiences, its Oligarchy moves their centre of empire back to Europe & worldwide with the same invasion, colonization, genocide & war, financed internationally from worldwide holdings. In order to understand real 'money' 'memory', one needs to become familiar with all indigenous humanity's once 10s of 1000s of years old worldwide time-based equivalency-accounting on the String-shell Value system (eg. Wampum on Turtle-Island/North-America, Quipu in S. America, Cowrie-shell in once indigenous Celtic-Slavic Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia & all islands). Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy

When one studies the 'Phoenician Empire' (Kingdom-of-Israel + City-states of Tyr, Sidon, Byblos & Beirut) which controlled all lands surrounding the Mediterranean & Black Seas from 4000 to 0 BC & moreso during our time 0 - 2025 AD with hidden top-down control of colonial monetary 'exogenous' (Latin 'other-generated') systems. Previously from 5000-4000 BC Babylon-Mesopotamia had destroyed 'indigenous' (L. 'self-generating') people & lands in perpetual war & desertification, reducing such as the North African abundant free Amazigh, Imazighen, Kabili indigenous peoples & their vast tree productivity for enormous food, materials, energy & water-cycle abundance along with vast flowing rivers, lakes & wildlife, all in harmony with nature, now reduced to millions of square-kilometres of Negev, Egyptian, Sahara, Sahel & other lifeless deserts of North Africa & all indigenous peoples on every shore of the Mediterranean & Black Seas. Peace & abundant Productivity are a function of all indigenous humanity's worldwide 3-D Polyculture Orchards.

Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/b-ecological-design/1-indigenous-welcome-orchard-food-production-efficiencies

Not only did Phoenicia create the Sahara & Sahel deserts, but as well destroyed the international graphic character pictorial written Hieroglyphic language which united 100s of African, West Asian & European spoken languages both written & Sign-Language into the air between speakers of different national tongues & dialects. To understand today's war in Ukraine, one must understand the religious programming of spoiled Oligarchy who covet their once privileged status as rulers & reapers of the once vast Ashkenaz & Khazarian Empires centered in Ukraine's Crimea. With Ukraine's population having just ~4% Jewish citizens, how have 2 Jewish Presidents since Maidan being Petro Poroshenko & Volodymyr Zelensky turned out to be Jewish? Is the deliberate massacre of one million Ukrainian-Slav young men along with 100s of 1000s of Russian Slav young men accidental or part of a plan for resettlement insurance with the Armageddon expected destruction of Israel described here by Ukrainian Jewish Igor Berkut: Ukrainian Billionaire: Israel ("Palestine is 60% desert & 40% rocks") 2.0: move to ‘New Jerusalem’ NJ in south-central Ukraine, 174 settlers from Haifa sail to Odessa to establish NJ., business Dnepropetrovsk will be capital of New Rossolimo cultural capital Odessa, to be managed by 12 revealed apostles Council + 1 hidden apostle Worldwide & Russian Billionaires & Trillionaires eg Avigdor Lieberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rothschild approve the “NJ Project”, Security by Yakov Cadmium, Minister Internal Affairs Natan Sharansky, Foreign Affairs Avigdor Eskin, Culture Vladimir Solovyov, Speaker Evgen y Satanovsky, Legal Affairs Tatyana Montyan, Finance Pnsh Ombre Narcos, Jewish Rabbinate (Ashkenazi person) interview 2019(?) post by Gordana Stetin forward by Frances Leader Pt1 posted 2023 56m51s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AI0DktrE7aw

Pt 2 What in the world is going on with the countries? Igor Berkut https://youtu.be/3JBigBpbIYA Israel 2.0 in Ukraine by 2029 openly campaigned by Igor Berkut, Ukrainian Billionaire since 2014 financed by George Soros https://silview.media/2023/01/17/israel-2-0-in-ukraine-by-2029-openly-campained-by-ukrainian-billionaire-politician-since-2014-funded-by-soros

