With illustrations, reference to important declassified military and political documents, and photographic evidence.

The objective is to highlight the chronologyy and review the following historical stages:

The Forgotten US-Allied War Against Soviet Russia (1918-20) The Genoa Conference: Moscow’s Proposed Treaty of Peaceful Co-existence with Western Europe (1922) Anglo-American Financial Support to Adolph Hitler Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa Initiated in June 1941 The Yalta Conference, February 1945. Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin Churchill’s “Operation Unthinkable” The Potsdam Conference, July 1945 The Manhattan Project (1939-1945): The Bombing of Hiroshima And Nagasaki, 6-8 August 1945 The Manhattan Project (1945-). The U.S. September 1945 Project to “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map” Global Peace

Introduction

From a historical standpoint the US and its Allies have been threatening Russia for more than 108 years starting during World War I with the deployment of US and Allied Forces against Soviet Russia on January 12, 1918.

U.S. Forces en route to Vladivostok, January 1918

1. The Forgotten US-Allied War Against the Soviet Union (1918-1920)

The 1918 US-UK-Japan Allied invasion of Russia is a landmark in Russian history.

The “unspoken” 1918-20 war against Russia -barely acknowledged by historians- was launched two months after the November 7, 1917 “October Revolution” on January 12 1918.

It was an outright “NATO style” invasion consisting of the deployment of more than 200,000 troops of which 11,000 were from the US, 59,000 from the UK. 15,000 from France. Japan which was an Ally of Britain and America during World War I dispatched 70,000 troops.

It lasted for more than two years involving the deployment of more than 200,000 troops.

British Troops En Route to Vladivostok, 1918

Japanese Troops in Vladivostok, 1918

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2. The 1922 Genoa Conference. Soviet Russia’s “Peaceful Coexistence” Proposal

The doctrine of peaceful coexistence was first formulated by Soviet Russia in the wake of the 1918-1920 war against Soviet Russia.

It was presented to the Genoa Conference in April 1922.

… Luigi Facta, Prime Minister of Italy, solemnly opened the International Economic Conference at Genoa. Lloyd George, the prime mover of the Conference, … called it “the greatest gathering of European nations which has ever assembled,” aimed at seeking in common “the best methods of restoring the shattered prosperity of this continent.”

Georgy V. Chicherin, People’s Commissar [Minister] of Foreign Affairs, led the Russian Delegation: “…The Russian delegation [said Chicherin] recognizes that in the actual period of history which permits of the parallel existence of the ancient social order and of the new order now being born, economic collaboration between the States representing the two systems of property is imperatively necessary for the general economic reconstruction.” He added that

“the Russian delegation has come here … in order to engage in practical relations with Governments and commercial and industrial circles of all countries on the basis of reciprocity, equality of rights and full recognition” [Chicherin confirmed] … the readiness of the Russian government “to open its frontier consciously and voluntarily” for the creation of international traffic routes; to release for cultivation millions of acres of the most fertile land in the world; and to grant forest and mining concessions, particularly in Siberia.

Chicherin urged that collaboration should be established between the industry of the West on the one hand and the agriculture and industry of Siberia on the other, so as to enlarge the raw materials, grain and fuel base of European industry. Such was, in essence, the first considered presentation by Soviet Russia of what came to be termed the policy of peaceful coexistence between the capitalist and socialist systems, linked with a specific program of practical action, made in an intergovernmental forum. (the late Evgeny Chossudovsky, emphasis added)

It is worth noting that at the height of the Cold War, many of the issues pertaining to building channels of cooperation as presented at the Genoa Conference were acknowledged as a means to promoting East-West trade, coupled with economic, social and cultural relations.

3. Anglo-American Financial Support to Adolph Hitler

1932 Secret Agreement: Wall Street Finances Hitler’s Nazi Party

“On January 4th, 1932, a meeting was held between British financier Montagu Norman (Governor of the Bank of England), Adolf Hitler and Franz Von Papen (who became Chancellor a few months later in May 1932) At this meeting, an agreement on the financing of the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (NSDAP or Nazi Party) was reached.

Adolph Hitler and Montagu Norman

This meeting was also attended by US policy-makers and the Dulles brothers, something which their biographers do not like to mention. A year later, on January 14th, 1933, another meeting was held between Adolph Hitler, Germany’s Financier Baron Kurt von Schroeder, Chancellor Franz von Papen and Hitler’s Economic Advisor Wilhelm Keppler took place, where Hitler’s program was fully approved.” (Y. Rubtsov)

Upon the accession of Adolph Hitler as Chancellor in March 1933, a massive privatization program was initiated which bears the finger-prints of Wall Street.

Dr. Hjalmar Schacht –re-appointed in March 1933 by Adolph Hitler to the position of President of The Reichsbank — was invited to the White House (May 1933) by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“After his meeting with the U.S. President and the big bankers on Wall Street, America allocated Germany new loans totalling $1 billion” [equivalent to $23.7 billion in 2023, PPP estimate] (Y. Rubtsov, op cit)

The Deutsche Reichsbahn (German Railways) was privatized. The Nazi government sold off State owned shipbuilding companies, state infrastructure and public utilities.

With a “Nazi- Liberal” slant, –no doubt with “conditionalities”- the privatization program was negotiated with Germany’s Wall Street creditors. Several major banking institutions including Deutsche Bank and Dresden Bank were also privatized.

“A Famous American Family” Sleeping with the Enemy. The Role of Prescott S. Bush

Prescott S. Bush and George H. Walker Bush

Of significance: “A famous American family” made its fortune from the Nazis, according to John Loftus’s documented historical analysis.

Prescott S. Bush (grandfather of George W. Bush) was a partner in Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. and director of the Union Banking Corporation, closely linked to the interests of German corporations, including Thyssen Stahl, an important company involved in the weapons industry of the Third Reich.

The Bush family links to Nazi Germany’s war economy were first brought to light at the Nuremberg trials in the testimony of Nazi Germany’s steel magnate Fritz Thyssen.

See the following Video:

Prescott Bush Funded Hitler’s War Machine

4. Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa Initiated in June 1941

There is evidence that both the US and its British ally were intent upon Nazi Germany winning the war on the Eastern Front with a view to destroying the Soviet Union:

Truman, then a US Senator, said he wanted to see the Soviets and Germans “kill as many as possible” between themselves, an attitude which the New York Times later called “a firm policy”. The Times had previously published Truman’s remarks on 24 June 1941, and as a result his views would most likely not have escaped the Soviets’ attention. (Shane Quinn, Global Research, March 2022)

Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa initiated in June 1941 would have failed from the very outset had it not been for the support of Standard Oil of New Jersey (owned by the Rockefellers) which routinely delivered ample supplies of oil to the Third Reich.

Trading with the Enemy legislation (1917) officially implemented following America’s entry into World War II did not prevent Standard Oil of New Jersey from selling oil to Nazi Germany until 1945. This despite the Senate 1942 investigation of US Standard Oil.

At the outset of the Barbarossa Invasion in June 1941:

the German-led invasion force had about 3,350–3,795 tanks and other armoured vehicles and roughly 2,770–4,389 aircraft.

Without the routine deliveries of oil from Standard Oil (Exxon Mobil) (1939-1945), the Third Reich would not have been able to invade the Soviet Union.

5. February 1945: The Yalta Conference. The Meeting of Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin

Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met at Yalta in early February 1945 largely with a view to negotiating the post war occupation of Germany and Japan.

6. Churchill’s “Operation Unthinkable”

A Secret attack plan against the Soviet Union formulated by Winston Churchill in the immediate wake of the Yalta conference.

The plan called for a massive Allied assault on 1 July 1945 by British, American, Polish and German – yes German – forces against the Red Army. They aimed to push them back out of Soviet-occupied East Germany and Poland, …

So concerned was the Prime Minister Winston Churchill, that in the spring of that year he ordered his Chiefs of Staff to prepare a plan, ‘Operation Unthinkable’ to attack the Soviet Empire. The top secret plan was so sensitive that only Churchill’s immediate circle of military advisors were privy to the blueprint. (The History Press UK)

Eventually in June 1945 Churchill’s military advisors cautioned him against implementing the plan. It was scrapped in June 1945.

7. The Potsdam Conference (July 17-August 2 1945)

8. The Manhattan Project. The Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 6 and 8 August 1945

Let us recall the history of the “doomsday scenario” which was part of America’s Manhattan project launched in 1939 with the participation of Britain and Canada.

The Manhattan Project was a secret plan to develop the atomic bomb coordinated by the US War Department, headed (1941) by Lieutenant General Leslie Groves.

Prominent physicist Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer had been appointed by Lt General Groves to head the Los Alamos Laboratory (also known as Project Y) which was established in 1943 as a “top-secret site for designing atomic bombs under the Manhattan Project”.

Dr. J Robert Oppenheimer and Lt General Groves

Oppenheimer was entrusted in recruiting and coordinating a team of prominent nuclear scientists including Italian Physicist and Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Enrico Fermi who joined the Los Alamos Laboratory in 1944.

Oppenheimer not only played a key role in coordinating the team of nuclear scientists, he was also engaged in routine consultations with the head of the Manhattan project Lieutenant General Groves, specifically with regard to the use of the first atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which resulted in more than 300,000 immediate deaths.

Numerous U.S. studies of deaths attributable to radiation: Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Japanese Studies of Radiation Deaths.

President Harry Truman Statements. Declassified Documents (In Chronological Order)

Letter of Secretary of War Mr. Stimson to President Truman, April 24, 1945

Harry Truman’s Diary

“We have discovered the most terrible bomb in the history of the world. It may be the fire destruction prophesied in the Euphrates Valley Era, after Noah and his fabulous Ark…. This weapon is to be used against Japan between now and August 10th. I have told the Sec. of War Mr. Stimson to use it so that military objectives and soldiers and sailors are the target and not women and children. Even if the Japs are savages, ruthless, merciless and fanatic, we as the leader of the world for the common welfare cannot drop that terrible bomb on the old capital or the new. … The target will be a purely military one… It seems to be the most terrible thing ever discovered, but it can be made the most useful.”



(President Harry S. Truman, Diary, July 25, 1945, emphasis added)

President Harry Truman and Secretary of War Mr. Stimson

Declassified documents. Letters from Secretary of War Mr. Stimson to President Truman

July 31, 1945

August 6. 1945

Letter from Harry Truman to Richard B. Russell, August 9, 1945. One Day after Nagasaki

President Truman gave the greenlight to conduct the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Below is the Transcript of an August 6, 1945 telephone conversation, declassified (Between Gen. Groves and Dr. Oppenheimer) hours after the Hiroshima bombing:

Gen. G. I’m very proud of you all your people Dr. O. It went alright"? Gen G. Apparently it went with a Tremendous Bang screenshot below, click link to access complete transcript.

Hiroshima, 6 August 1945

Nagasaki, 8 August 1945

Truman’s “Big Lie”: “Hiroshima a Military Base”

President Truman’s Radio Address to the Nation on August 9, 1945

“The World will note that the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima a military base. That was because we wished in this first attack to avoid, insofar as possible, the killing of civilians..” (listen to President Harry S. Truman in a radio address to the Nation, August 9, 1945, starts at 05.15, source Truman Library).

9. The Manhattan Project (1945-). “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map.” “A World War III Blueprint”

At no point since the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 6th, 1945, has humanity been closer to the unthinkable. All the safeguards of the Cold War era, which categorized the nuclear bomb as “a weapon of last resort”, have been scrapped.

Let us also recall the unspoken history of America’s doctrine pertaining to the conduct of nuclear war.

Unknown to the broader public, the first U.S. Doomsday Blueprint of a nuclear attack directed against the Soviet Union was formulated by the US War Department at the height of World War II, confirmed by “Top Secret” documents on September 15, 1945 when the US and the Soviet Union were allies.

Barely six weeks after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the U.S. War Department released a Secret Plan on September 15, 1945 to bomb 66 cities of the Soviet Union with 204 atomic bombs.

Video: Michel Chossudovsky. James Corbett Report

The September 1945 “World War III Blueprint” was to “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map” at a time when the US and the USSR were allies.

Confirmed by declassified documents, Hiroshima and Nagasaki served as a “Dress Rehearsal” (see Gen. Grove’s September 26 1945 Letter to Major General Lauris Norstad above).

While the World War III Blueprint of nuclear war against Russia was confirmed by the War Department on September 15, 1945 by General Grove, It was formulated at a much earlier period by the Manhattan Project.

See also: A very detailed document of the 1945 World War II Blueprint against the Soviet Union (generalstaff.org): Provides details for each of the 66 cities to be targeted.

See also Alex Wellerstein’s blog post “The First Atomic Stockpile Requirements (September 1945).”

This diabolical project under the Manhattan Project was instrumental in triggering the Cold War and the Nuclear Arms Race.

There is an element of political delusion and paranoia in the formulation of US foreign policy. The Doomsday Scenario against the Soviet Union has been on the drawing board of the Pentagon for almost 80 years.

A World War III blueprint formulated by the US War Department.

The secret plan (declassified in 1975) formulated during WWII was instigated less than two weeks after the official end of WWII on September 2, 1945.

September 2, 1945: The Japanese Surrender in Tokyo Bay, September 2, 1945

Four years later (1949): The Soviet Union announced the testing of its nuclear bomb.

10. Global Peace

My long-standing commitment is to “the value of human life,” “the criminalization of war,” “peaceful co-existence” between sovereign nation states and “the future of humanity” which is currently threatened by nuclear war.

Had it not been for the U.S War Department’s September 1945 Plan to “wipe the Soviet Union off the Map” (66 urban areas and more than 200 atomic bombs), neither Russia nor China would have developed nuclear weapons.

There wouldn’t have been a Nuclear Arms Race.

Under these circumstances, the Cold War may not have occurred.

In any event, the Cold War would have been of an entirely different nature.

Opening the door for “Peaceful “Co-existence”?

Continuity of U.S. Foreign Policy

In many regards, there is a continuity in U.S. Foreign Policy over a period of more than 100 years.

The Criminalization of Politics, Acts of Genocide, The Targeting of Women and Children…

“Political Insanity,” “To ensure peace, we must prepare for war,” “Responsibility to Protect, R2P” …

Anglo-American financial support of Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich in the 1930s, EU-NATO support of the Kiev Neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine in the 2020s.

Confronting the Lies. The Truth is a Powerful “Weapon”.

Americans across the land are committed to World Peace.

Humanity is committed to Peace.

A mass movement to reverse the tide of global warfare. No easy task.

Towards Peace, Social Democracy and the Future of Humanity

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, November 21, 2026

My thanks to Substack.

References

The broader (detailed) historical analysis is contained in several of my articles and in the draft of my book.

For more details. and analysis, see the following articles:

“Preemptive Nuclear War”: The Historic Battle for Peace and Democracy. A Third World War Threatens the Future of Humanity

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, June 15, 2024

The Hiroshima Nagasaki “Dress Rehearsal”: Oppenheimer and the U.S. War Department’s Secret September 15, 1945 “Doomsday Blueprint” to “Wipe the Soviet Union off the Map”

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 28, 2024

Video: Hiroshima-Nagasaki Dress Rehearsal. The Dangers of Nuclear War. Michel Chossudovsky with James Corbett

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and James Corbett, June 02, 2024

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