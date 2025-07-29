[This article, Artificial Intelligence in Support of Israeli Intelligence. The Planning of Genocide. “What Will Gaza Look Like in the Future,” was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

Using artificial intelligence, this is the “political simulation” of “what Gaza will look like in the future.”

This was an initiative of Gila Gamliel-Demri, who was Israel’s Minister of Intelligence in 2023-2024. The last sentence refers to a Ministry of Intelligence “Secret” Memorandum pertaining to “Voluntary Immigration” for Gaza, which was submitted to the Netanyahu Cabinet on October 13, 2023.

[Watch on X]

Translation

‘Exposure: This is what Gaza will look like in the future. Voluntary Gazan migration only with Trump and Netanyahu. It’s us or them! Link to the voluntary immigration plan from Gaza that I submitted to the cabinet in the first week of the ‘Iron Swords’ war on 13.10.23 in the first comment.”

There is one statement in this video production which is not based on artificial intelligence. It’s the so-called “Voluntary Immigration Plan,” namely Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence “Secret” Memorandum which was released on October 13, 2023 and adopted by the Netanyahu Cabinet.

What this entails is the admission that there was a detailed intelligence and military agenda to “Wipe Gaza off the Map,” planned well in advance on October 7, 2025.

*

“The Voluntary Immigration Plan” (VIP) referred to by Gila Gamliel opens up a Pandora’s Box.

The name of the so-called Secret Memorandum was not “Voluntary Immigration,” quite the opposite. It was entitled in October 2023 by the Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel:

“Israeli Intelligence Ministry Policy Paper (IIMPP) on Gaza’s Civilian Population”, October 2023, the stated objective of which was to“Expel All Palestinians from Gaza” under Option C.

This plan to “Expel All Palestinians from Gaza” was known to Israel’s allies, including the U.S. and NATO. US. Intelligence was routinely collaborating with Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence.

The “Secret” Memorandum was not “classified.” It was made public on that same day (October 13, 2023) by the Ministry of Intelligence.

The Ministry of Intelligence headed by Gila Gamliel (2023-2024) was also responsible for planning a sophisticated False Flag Operation with a view to presenting the Palestinians as the aggressors for having attacked Israel.

What is the significance of Gila Gamliel’s AI video?

The act of Israeli Intelligence using artificial intelligence as a means to producing the short video entitled “What Will Gaza Look Like in the Future” is part and parcel of IIMPP Memorandum, which consists in expelling Palestinians from their homeland and portraying Gaza as beautiful future “It’s Us or Them.”

It’s a grotesque AI simulation. It’s propaganda to the nth degree, it’s a criminal undertaking which serves to provide a human face to Option C.

The so-called Israeli Intelligence Ministry Policy Paper on Gaza’s Civilian Population (IIMPP), October 2023 was intent upon setting the stage for the conduct of the genocide.

Under Option C of the IIMPP Memorandum, the stated objective is “expel all Palestinians from Gaza.”

Of significance, the IIMPP Memorandum was made public on the same day it was submitted to the Netanyahu government. It was totally ignored by the mainstream media. It was also ignored by the United Nations and the International Court of Justice.

Global Research received this important document in mid-October 2023.

Below is my assessment of this Oct 13, 2023 Intelligence Memorandum.

It should be understood that Israel’s [so-called] “Secret” Intelligence Memorandum (which was made public) was accompanied by numerous classified memoranda pertaining to different operations in the conduct of the genocide including the “Mass Famine Agenda.”

The official “secret” memorandum authored by Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence had recommended the forcible and permanent transfer of the Gaza Strip’s 2.2 million Palestinian residents to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, namely to a refugee camp in Egyptian territory. This was by no means “voluntary.”

There are indications of Israel-Egypt negotiations as well as consultations with the U.S.

The 10-page document, dated October 13, 2023, which bears the logo of the Intelligence Ministry,

“… assesses three options regarding the future of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip … It recommends a full population transfer as its preferred course of action. … “

The document, whose authenticity was confirmed by Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence, has been translated into English in full here on +972. See below, click here or below to access complete document (10 pages).

Netanyahu Cabinet Adopts “Option C”: “Evacuation of the Civilian Population from Gaza to Sinai”

I should mention that in October 2023 when the “Secret” Memorandum was released, we were not aware that Option C had been adopted by the Netanyahu Cabinet.

Below are the main concepts of Option C which define planned actions as formulated at the outset in October 2023 (emphasis added).

Option C – The option that will yield positive, long-term strategic outcomes for Israel, and is an executable option.

It requires determination from the political echelon in the face of international pressure, with an emphasis on harnessing the support of the United States and additional pro-Israeli countries for the endeavor.

At first glance, this option, involving significant population displacement, may present challenges in terms of international legitimacy.

Location and Governance [see text above] Operational 1. A call for the evacuation of the non-combatant population from the combat zone of the Hamas attack. 2. In the first stage, operations from the air with a focus on the north of Gaza to allow a ground invasion in an area that is already evacuated and does not require fighting in a densely populated civilian area. 3. In the second stage, a gradual ground invasion of the territory in the north and along the border until the occupation of the entire Strip and cleansing of the underground bunkers of Hamas fighters. 4. The ground invasion stage will be less time-consuming compared to options A and B and therefore will reduce the exposure time to opening the northern front simultaneously with the fighting in Gaza. 5. It is important to leave the travel routes to the south open to enable the evacuation of the civilian population toward Rafah. International/legal legitimacy In our assessment, post-evacuation combat is likely to result in fewer casualties among the civilian population compared to the expected casualties if the population remains (as presented in options A and B). a. This is a defensive war against a terrorist organization that conducted a military invasion into Israel. [false flag justification] b. The demand for the evacuation of the non-combatant population from the area is a widely accepted method that saves lives, and it was the approach used by the Americans in Iraq in 2003. c. Egypt has an obligation under international law to allow the passage of the population. 6. Israel must act to promote a broad diplomatic initiative aimed at countries that will support assisting the displaced population and agree to absorb them as refugees. 7. A list of countries that are suitable for this initiative can be found in Appendix A to this document. 8. In the long run, this option will gain broader legitimacy because it involves a population that will be integrated within a state framework with citizenship.

Click here to access the complete document (10 pages).

Concluding Remarks

The mainstream media did not inform the public concerning Netanyahu’s adoption of Option C: “Evacuation of the Civilian Population from Gaza to Sinai” which essentially implied a detailed plan to commit genocide.

With regard to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the adoption of Option C by the Netanyahu government must have been known to the lawyers representing South Africa in their action against the State of Israel.

Yet it was not raised in the legal procedures nor was the issue of the False Flag Agenda, which had been carefully organised (prior to October 7, 2023) by the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence and the IDF in consultation with U.S. intelligence.

The ICJ in its January 26, 2024 Judgment failed to question the role of the Likud coalition government, which was largely responsible for the planning prior to October 7 of a comprehensive agenda under Option C, with the support of Washington.

On January 26, 2024, Netanyahu confirmed that the genocide was ongoing and would continue despite the ICJ Judgment.

While Israel had adopted a Plan of Mass Starvation, no legal obstruction or hindrance was formulated by the World Court with a view to curbing the tide of atrocities against Palestinians including an Israeli project to engineer starvation throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Plan of Mass Starvation was an integral part of Option C. It was no doubt part of a contiguous plan which remained classified.

“Gaza is experiencing mass starvation like no other in recent history. Before the outbreak of fighting in October, food security in Gaza was precarious, but very few children – less than 1% – suffered severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous kind. Today, almost all Gazans, of any age, anywhere in the territory, are at risk. There is no instance since the second world war in which an entire population has been reduced to extreme hunger and destitution with such speed. And there’s no case in which the international obligation to stop it has been so clear.” These facts underpinned South Africa’s recent case against Israel at the international court of justice. The international genocide convention, article 2c, prohibits “deliberately inflicting [on a group] conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” (The Guardian)

Washington Supports the Genocide. The Issue of “Conflict of Interest” and “Recusal”

Amply documented, the genocide is a joint Israel-U.S. project. The President of the ICJ, Joan Donoghue —a former Legal Advisor to Hillary Clinton— was in conflict of interest, which would have required her recusal. (See: Recusals of Arbitrators and Judges in International Courts and Tribunals, Chiara Giorgetti)

What is at stake is the criminalization of the international judicial process.

The ICJ has granted Israel with the full endorsement of the U.S. a de facto “green light” to continue and “escalate the genocide.”