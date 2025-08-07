Michel Chossudovsky

Douglas Jack
15h

Thank you Jay Jannson & Michel Chossudovsky for sharing on Plutocracy & Kleptocracy.

DISTINGUISHING BETWEEN MANY 10s of 1000s of years of INDIGENOUS' (Latin 'self-generating') human abundance & peace versus 7000 years of 'exogenous' (L. 'other-generated' Oligarch Plutocracy.

From the Manhattan-Project' J. Robert Oppenheimer or such as Julius & Ethel Rosenberg on down, 72.2% = 13 of 18 main Scientists (Google search) working on the development of the Atomic & Plutonium Bombs were Ashkenazi Jewish (some of my family in 3 branches). Essentially fake $$ Oligarch directed & controlled, transfer of the Manhattan technology to the Negev Dimona Reactor in Israel is not in the hands of the American nor world peoples. None of the western empire nations are sovereign nor democratic.

Manhattan Project scientists (J = Jew or significant Jewish family roots & associations) as a small representative sample. Hans Bethe (J), J. Robert Oppenheimer (J), Enrico Fermi (J), James Franck (J), Richard Feynman (J), Leo Szilard (J), Glenn Seaborg, Leslie Groves, Klaus Fuchs, Edward Teller (J), Albert Einstein (J), Ernest O. Lawrence, Niels Bohr-Adler (J), Joseph Rotblat (J), Robert Serber (J), Eugene Wigner (J), Robert Bacher (J), Aurthur Compton https://www.osti.gov/opennet/manhattan-project-history/People/Scientists/scientists.html Write-up on each Manhattan Project Scientist https://dangerousworld.soe.ucsc.edu/blog/page/3

HOW OLIGARCHY DESTROYS HALF CONTINENTS

Oligarch empire controlled by fake 'money' (Greek mnemosis' = 'memory') amnesia & indoctrination of the past 7000 years since Babylon (5000 BC) & the 'Phoenician-Empire' (4000 to 0 BC as the 'Kingdom-of-Israel + City-states of Tyr, Sidon, Byblos & Beirut') who terrorize such as the Kabili, Amazigh & Imazighen 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') peoples of North Africa destroying huge flowing rivers reduced to the Negev, Egyptian & Sahara-Sahel deserts. As well the whole of the Mediterranean & Black seas right to this day was colonized & impoverished.

"Permit me to issue the currency of a nation & I care not who makes its laws", attributed to Mayer Amschel Rothschild 1744 to 1812.

LINEAR THINKING of command & control leads to top-down administrations, which ignore the wisdom of the people. Oligarch Extractive, exploitive economies require force, arms, munitions & in much of exogenous human history Hardwoods from the abundant nut, fruit & greens 3-D Polyculture Orchards.

POLYCULTURE ORCHARD food trees are over 100 times more productive of food, materials, energy & water-cycle, than 2-D 'Agriculture' (L. 'ager' = 'field'). SYLVALIZATION (Latin 'sylva' = 'tree'). As empires spread, hungry for the hardwood Oak for weapons of war, forts, arms, ships etc. the main productivity loss is the indigenous, carefully cultivated 3-D POLYCULTURE ORCHARDs of all humanity's worldwide 'indigenous' ancestors, which because of:

a) Polyculture's 92-98% Photosynthesis compared with 2-D 'agriculture' 2 - 8% photosynthesis. Agriculture’s all settlers & 1st Nations had left to 'farm' (French 'ferme' = 'contract of servitude by the peasant imposed by the armed aristocrat')

b) Deep Polyculture roots descending many 10s of metres into the substrate mining minerals, pumping water, developing extensive nutrient colonies, holding vast amounts of water & soil, etc. being 100 times = 10,000% more productivity than agriculture. With both 3-D Polyculture & 2-D Agriculture such as a 50 square meter (7 by 7 metres) area under the pre-colonial average 100 year old Oak tree produced some 3 tonnes (3000 kg) of nuts/year with little labour except bring wastes to feed the tree. The same 50 sq. M of Wheat, Barley, Oats or Rye will produce only 3 kgs of grains requiring intensive mechanical ploughing, seeding, weeding, fertilizing, fencing & irrigation or drainage preparation. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/b-ecological-design/1-polyculture-orchards

c) Polyculture's nearly complete ~95% photosynthesis of solar energy into food, materials, energy & water-cycle, creates an energy vacuum which drives warm moist ocean winds inland. 60% of Moisture transfer from ocean to continent is through condensation of these winds upon quadrillions of square kilometres of fractal leaf & bark surface. Only 40% of moisture transfers as rain-snowfall. 2-D Agriculture only photosynthesizes 2-8% of solar energy, creating High-pressure airs which push wind from continent towards the sea, creating permanent desert. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/b-ecological-design/1-indigenous-welcome-orchard-food-production-efficiencies

Given Oligarch privileges of access to fake 'money' (Greek 'mnemosis' = 'memory'), fake 'capital' (Latin 'cap' = 'head' aka 'collective-intelligence'), fake 'media' (L. 'medium' = 'middle' as in 'presenting both-sides'), fake 'education' (L. 'educare' = 'to-lead-forth-from-within'), fake 'religion' (L. 'religio' = 'to-relate' i.e. 'not to indoctrinate or dominate') do you think the small % of $$ privileged have some advantage to maintain over the people of the world?

WORLDWIDE INDIGENOUS HERITAGE OF PEACE & PROSPERITY. Eg. TURTLE-ISLAND (North America)'s ~110 nations joined into ~25 Confederacies held Council at all levels, in all domains in what’s referred to as the 'Kaianere'kowa from Haudenosaunee 5 Nation Confederacy meaning: 'GREAT-GOOD-WAY-of-KINDNESS' aka 'GREAT-LAW-of-PEACE' aka 'CONSTITUTION' as a continental & hemispheric system of relations. All indigenous humanity's worldwide Great-good-way Council Process as words, contracts & agreements Joins WORDS & ACTIONS, is described in the CIRCLE-of-LIFE, an inter-disciplinary set of Indigenous factors needed for all of us to become whole again. Circle-of-Life describes essential self-organizing interactive fractal* or meme* components upon which human life & society are built. Indigenous societies have compassionately & carefully orchestrated this design around the world over millennia.

WORLD-WIDE BOTTOM-UP LOVING HERITAGE is repeated on each continent worldwide. In Central America the Maya refer to Kindness as 'In Lakesh' (I am another you. You are another me.). In the Amazon, Aymara, Jamamadi, Apurina nations refer to Kindness as Maloka = 'Longhouse', Indigenous Celtic-Slavic Europe refer to the 'System of 100s' for their longhouse & other housing economies. In southern Africa, Nguni people refer to 'Ubuntu' meaning 'Human Kindness'. Eastern Europe Serbs & Croatians refer to 'Zadruga' meaning 'economy of friends', India as 'Swadeshi' (Hindi ‘indigenous’ aka ‘self-sufficiency’), China's character for 'money' refers to the ancient indigenous 'Bei' or 'Cowrie Shell', Korea as 'Chaebol' & Japan as 'Keiretsu' referring to 'Family Economy'. Indigenous practices carry the same 3 indigenous-Cultural-Economy practices. example: Peace is established culturally from the person, friends, family, extended-family, Multihome, village, city, region, nation. The ~100 (50-150) person Multihome is a: loving, intimate, intergenerational, female-male, interdisciplinary, critical-mass, economies-of-scale Cultural 'fractal' ('fraction, multiplier, building-block, where-the-part-contains-the-whole') foundation for strength at in the tree-roots of society. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/a-home/3-indigenous-circle-of-life

String-Shell (Cowrie-shell) Time-based equivalency accounting Value system unit used worldwide (eg. Wampum on Turtle-Island /N. America, Quipu in S. America, Cowrie in once 'indigenous' Celtic-Slavic Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia & all islands') before Oligarch controlled empire takes AMNESIC control of 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') 10s of 1000s of years. ACCOUNT for collective contributions, buying, selling & co-investment. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy

'ECONOMY' (Greek 'oikos' = 'home' + 'namein' = 'care-&-nurture'). Cowrie records, registers, celebrates, compensates & empowers the Domestic (mostly women), Industrial & Commercial (mostly men) contributions over every person & Production-Society-Guild specialized 'companies' (L 'com' = 'together' + 'pan' = 'bread'). Participatory Accounting on the String-shell integrates a) 'Capital' (L 'cap' = 'head' = 'collective-intelligence' from contribution, experience, expertise & decision-making-acumen). b) Currency ('flow' as in recognition & empowerment from diverse stakeholders), c) 'Condolence' = 'social-security' for all conditions, d) Collegial 'education' (L. 'educare' = 'to-lead-forth-from-within') Credit, e) time-math-management Communication, f) professional Costume for identification of essential goods & service expertise & more. Https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/relational-economy/participatory-accounting

Rob (c137)
15h

L. Fletcher Prouty says about this in his book, JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy. Col. Prouty, as the book jacket notes, served as the chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Kennedy years. A retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force, he ran the global system designed to provide military support for the clandestine activities of the CIA from 1955 to 1964. Prouty writes on page xxv of the Preface:

"Furthermore, the series of so-called wars since 1945 were never fought to achieve victory. They were waged for dollars, with the generals in a supernumerary role...The few bona fide U.S. Armed Forces generals who were in Vietnam were limited to managing supporting activities of combat operations in Indochina. There was always an ambassador, and frequently a CIA agent--under the cover of a general--or both in superior positions. Such is the nature of these new, "make money" wars."

