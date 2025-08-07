[This article by Jay Janson was first published by Global Research in 2021. You may read it here.]

At the end of the Second World War, what insidious minded cabal of powerfully influential Americans pressured President Truman to order these two genocidal nuclear war crimes without even consulting his top commanding generals?

Apart from them having been war crimes, the same as the incendiary bombing of some 60 other Japanese cities, the Atom bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were acts of war committed while US warfare was being conducted under the commands of General Eisenhower and General MacArthur. The two Atomic bombs were dropped without their approval and without their being informed beforehand.

General Douglas MacArthur, Commander of United States Army Forces in the Far East, who was not consulted before the atom bombing and destruction of two Japanese cities, saw no military justification for the dropping of the bomb.

“The war might have ended weeks earlier,” he said, “if the United States had agreed, as it later did anyway, to the retention of the institution of the emperor.”[1]

“Japan was already defeated and that dropping the bomb was completely unnecessary,” wrote Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight Eisenhower,[2] “the Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn’t necessary to hit them with that awful thing.”[3]

Six years before the outbreak of WW II, as major US corporations began the rearming of Germany with US government acquiescence if not support, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the last wealthy aristocratic insider US President, wrote to his confidant Colonel House,

“as you and I know, this government has been owned by a financial element in the centers of power since the days of Andrew Jackson.”[4]

(Jackson had been US president a hundred years earlier).

FDR most certainly meant that they both knew that the government “owned by a financial element” included all three branches, Legislative, Executive and Judicial, and therefore Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency.

So, after Roosevelt died, or was poisoned [?][5] persons, within that “financial element in the centers of power,” got to pressure ‘ordinary Joe’ Harry Truman to decide to incinerate hundreds of thousands of women, children, and ordinary Japanese men, young and old, to make an impression on the Russians, most of whose cities lay half in ruins among 26 million dead Soviet citizens.

AND…according to Scott Ritter,[6]

by August 30, 1945, a scant twenty-four days after the Japanese city of Hiroshima was subjected to nuclear holocaust, and ten days after Stalin ordered the acceleration of the Soviet bomb project, General Leslie Groves, who was in charge of the manufacture of Atomic bombs, was presented with a document that listed Soviet cities and industrial facilities, along with a calculation as to how many atomic bombs would be required to destroy each targeted area (Moscow and Leningrad were each assigned six atomic bombs). [7]

That “financial element in the centers of power,” that FDR wrote “owned the government,” was destined to be labelled ‘the Military-Industrial-Complex which would force President Eisenhower to commit many horrific crimes against humanity in Vietnam, Laos, Congo and Guatemala, and threaten to Atomic bomb North Korea (whose 38 cities had already been bombed flat).

During the Year Before WW II, As Fascism Was Being Promoted in Europe President Franklin Roosevelt Described Fascism in the USA

In April of 1938, as fascist Italian and Nazi German warplanes mercilessly bombed Republican Spain in support of the fascist revolt, while the US, Britain and France adhered to their non-intervention policy, Roosevelt addressed Congress and spoke of fascism in the United States of America.

“Unhappy events abroad have retaught us two simple truths about the liberty of a democratic people. The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself.That, in its essence, is Fascism—ownership of Government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power. …Statistics of the Bureau of Internal Revenue reveal the following amazing figures for 1935: Of all corporations reporting from every part of the nation, one-tenth of 1 per cent of them owned 52 per cent of the assets of all of them;”[8]

Shall we not understand the use of nuclear weapons and continually threatening to do so again, to be the result of fascism in the USA. President Roosevelt had been against dropping the A- bomb and had looked to negotiate a peaceful world with the Russians, who had suffered so inexpressively great death and destruction from the Nazi invasion during the war before finally destroying the German armies.

Or, shall we understand the crimes against humanity including the use of nuclear weapons on civilians in cities to have been committed by democracy and under a democratic system of government?

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, son of a Supreme Court Justice, understood all this genocidal mayhem as having nothing to do with any American democracy or democratic system:

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark held that

“The United States is not a democracy, it is a plutocracy. The people don’t rule in the United States. Wealth rules, the corporations rule. They rule the Congress, they elect the president, they run the Pentagon. They own the media, which are the voices of the plutocracy”. [9]

A ‘plutocracy’ (Greek: πλοῦτος, ploutos, ‘wealth’ and κράτος, kratos, ‘power’) or plutarchy is a society that is ruled or controlled by people of great wealth or income.

The term plutocracy is generally used as a pejorative to describe or warn against an undesirable condition, and thatnations may become plutocratic through kleptocracy or rent-seeking.

Kleptocracy by definition is rule by thieves.

Is this Hiroshima anniversary article about thieves (fascists) having their top government official mega mass murdering with nuclear weapons under the mainstream media backed excuse of making the Japanese surrender? More urgently, should not the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings remind the world of the continuing super expensive activity in the invention and manufacture of ever more dangerous nuclear weapons and high tech delivery systems, while criminal media hypes a necessity for nuclear confrontation with designated adversaries China, Russia, Iran and North Korea?

In 1986, in his forward to nuclear physicist Micho Kaku’s ‘To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon’s Secret War Plans.’ Ramsey Clark Described His Government As Humanity’s Ever More Threatening and Treacherous Enemy and His Warning Is More Valid that Ever

“The consistent underlying psychology of the United States, which has held the lead in nuclear war capability and capacity throughout these 40 [now 76] years, should be understandable to anyone who has ever known a violent neighborhood bully. The government of Americans means to have its way through the use and threatened to use of superior force. It will lie. It will deceive. It will kill. It will escalate the threat and use of force to the highest level it dares. It will bluff, dangerous as that can be. It will do whatever is must to dominate. It does this in the face of the fact that its very preparation for a nuclear war may destroy all life. American war planners busily devised strategies for crippling the Soviet Union with revealing names like BROILER, FROLIC, SIZZLE, SHAKEDOWN, DROPSHOT, and VULTURE. The number of Soviet targets to be destroyed grew in number from 20 cities in December 1945 to 200 cities in 1949 and to 3261 total targets by 1957. The number of times the use of nuclear weapons has been contemplated by Americans is unbearable. What is to be said of leaders with the mental acuity and moral perceptions revealed by these disclosed words and deeds? They are at best enemies of life without understanding. Psychologically, they disconnect all feeling for the beauty of the planet — a rose, an impala in motion, a baby’s hand, a Confucian analect, a Bach cantata, a parable of Jesus, pilgrims bathing in the Ganges, a crowd watching a soccer game in Rio, the subway in Moscow, the skyline in Manhattan. They cannot think or feel about the human meaning of what they do. A single Trident II submarine can inflict more death than all prior wars in history. Twenty-four missiles, launched while submerged, each with seventeen independently targeted, maneuverable nuclear warheads five times more powerful than the atom bomb that destroyed Nagasaki, can travel 5,000 nautical miles to strike within 300 feet of 408 predetermined targets. Nuclear winter might follow even if no other weapons are used. No nation or individual can be permitted to possess the power to destroy the world. An imperative need is for an informed and active public struggling for its right to survive.”

By now the public should be able to understand that the most dangerous “financial element in the centers of power” is the powerful group of investors in war mostly centered in the Wall Street port area of New York City’s island of Manhattan and that their nefarious reach is world wide.

Witness America’s ally the British launching of its new Trident submarine along with the announcement that it is increasing its production of nuclear warheads and claims the right to use nuclear weapons without explaining Britain’s right to endanger the lives of everyone on Earth and the Earth’s ability to sustain life.[10]

This is our present planetary predicament, but no situation, especially absurd situations, lasts forever. People asleep eventually wake up, of course not always in time, as in the cases of the First and Second World Wars, whose preparations went on in front of everyone’s noses and mesmerized silent acquiescence just as do all the extreme resources expenditure in nuclear weaponry today.

Conclusion

With the financial and human resources needed for humankind survival from the effects of global warming and planetary degradation it is apparent or will be apparent eventually that the present expenditure of financial and human resources on nuclear war preparation and ongoing wars may doom a viable future existence for a majority of the human race and its planetary home as we know it.

CIA overseen Western monopolized media continues to portray a contest between democracy and communism and socialism, but the real age old continuing cold war has been between plutocratic dictatorship or fascism and communist led socialism.

The memory of the horror of Hiroshima, should remind everyone of the danger and insanity of today’s frightening hair trigger nuclear confrontation currently promoted by the US government seemingly as ‘business as usual.’ Russian and Chinese cities as well as US cities remain targeted for nuclear destruction.

***

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian, activist, musician and renowned writer.