Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
1h

Strange empire, that looks and acts insane ! No direction, but that of causing chaos!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture