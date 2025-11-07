[This article was originally published by Global Research in 2023. You can read it here.]

Flash forward to October-November 2025, fake media regarding the SARS-CoV-2 “vaccine” prevails supported by “fake science.”

The criminal nature of the mRNA “vaccine” is barely mentioned. Quite the opposite. Pfizer is rewarded with a $70 billion contract by the Trump Administration.

See Dr. N. Hulscher and Michel Chossudovsky, September 30, 2025.

***

A sensationalist BBC report under the title: “Why is the Virus such a Threat” contends (quoting and misquoting “scientific opinion”) that the virus’ has a “hit and run killer evolutionary tactic” to spread the Covid-19 infection far and wide.

Timely report published two weeks prior to the launching of the mRNA vaccine in November 2020.

The objective of this BBC report was to generate fear throughout the UK as well as acceptance of the mRNA vaccine.

The BBC Science Correspondent James Gallagher brings to the forefront the “authoritative voice” of Prof Lehner of Cambridge University, a Wellcome Trust Research Fellow and an Infectious Diseases Physician at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

BBC Scientific Nonsense

A simple virus has brought life as we know it to a screeching halt. We have faced viral threats before, including pandemics, yet the world does not shut down for every new infection or flu season. So what is it about this coronavirus? What are the quirks of its biology that pose a unique threat to our bodies and our lives?

According to Lehner: In the early stages of an infection “the virus is able to deceive the body. …

It [the virus] behaves like a ‘hit and run’ killer The amount of virus in our body begins to peak the day before we begin to get sick. … But it takes at least a week before Covid progresses to the point where people need hospital treatment. “This is a really brilliant evolutionary tactic – you don’t go to bed, you go out and have a good time,” says Prof Lehner of Cambridge University. So the virus is like a dangerous driver fleeing the scene – the virus has moved on to the next victim long before we either recover or die. In stark terms, “the virus doesn’t care” if you die, says [Cambridge] Prof Lehner, “this is a hit and run virus”. …. It does peculiar and unexpected things to the body (BBC, James Gallagher, October 22, 2020, emphasis added)

What rubbish! The BBC report personifies the killer virus, with a view to creating panic, quoting the incautious and irresponsible statements of a Cambridge scientist, who’s on the payroll of the Wellcome Trust.

V the Virus (rather than corrupt governments) is blamed for having “ordered the lockdown.”

Not only is this sensationalist report based on the results of the flawed PCR test which does not identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it also contradicts the official WHO definition of Covid-19:

“The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. … These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment. Around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.”

From the outset, the BBC has relentlessly spread disinformation on the Covid mRNA vaccine, despite ample evidence of its devastating health impacts.

In recent developments (January 2023), in a live television appearance on the BBC, cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra,

“took the network by surprise when he made the “unprompted” suggestion that mRNA vaccines, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, pose a cardiovascular risk.” (Children’s Health Defense)

The BBC then proceeded to retract its TV interview with Dr. Malhotra. “We’re sorry. He’s a vaccine skeptic.”

“The BBC has apologized for not properly challenging the views of a vaccine skeptic, who claimed that Covid jabs cause heart damage during an interview on BBC News“

Vaccine Skepticism. BBC exerts censorship regarding the official vaccine data pertaining to myocarditis, cardiovascular diseases, etc. not to mention the data of Pfizer’s confidential report on Covid vaccine-related mortality and morbidity released under freedom of information in October 2021.

‘The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021, “Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

The Personification of the Microscopic Virus

While the BBC refuses to acknowledge the findings of Dr. Malhotra, it does not hesitate to quote or misquote a “silly” statement by a Cambridge Scientist:

