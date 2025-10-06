Michel Chossudovsky

8h

Read Lawrence in Arabia by Scott Anderson - the plan has been in place for over a century - so much murder and duplicity engaged in for control.

The Palestinians the longest living victims in present day history sold out over and over by everyone.

My Hope is that Israel collapses under the weight of its evil - that her dual citizens depart en masse for their countries of origin. But alas evil

Is what prevails - Israel resorts to evil every day indoctrinating their citizens on hatred of the other when the real goal is the oil. The world stands by and watches when there are so many ways to disrupt this insanity.

So your news of HAMAS and the false flag of Oct 7, 2023 is not surprising - tomorrow is the second anniversary of this debacle - our memories are full

of starving, maimed children and the decimation of families. There will never be any justice.

8h

Very useful to tie all these threads into one article, to show others. Thank you.

