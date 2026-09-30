[This article by Renee Parsons was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Speaking at the General Assembly on September 24, 2026, Netanyahu held up a pager, saying:

“You remember the beepers? Remember these? Hezbollah certainly remembers them.”

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Delegates walked out as Netanyahu took the podium, leaving much of the hall empty. The Palestinian mission urged other delegations to join the protest.

With the midterm election fast approaching, there is an ominous foreboding as American voters reject a carefully contrived political paralysis.

Despite President Trump’s vulgar fabrications, he well knows as the American public that the US has lost its unprovoked war on Iran in an epic failure – as American voters can be expected to repudiate his policy.

To their credit, the Iranians refused to allow assassination of its sacred Ayatollah, hundreds of school girls and the repeated bombing of hospitals, schools and civilian infrastructure to cower into passivity, as proof of the degradation of an abusive US foreign policy.

American voters, despite the lack of a true opposition to Trump’s war and his disregard for the Constitution, are anticipated to reject the disgraced GOP to be replaced by the lesser Democrats.

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In the aftermath of the devastation of WW II in 1945, the failure of the League of Nations and the Nuremberg Trial definition of war crimes, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt championed the concept of a United Nations to establish a permanent international peace framework, in cooperation with human rights among nations. Roosevelt did not live to see fruition of his project as he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage in mid April 1945.

In June 1945, 50 nations met in San Francisco to draft and conduct extensive negotiations to reach a global consensus in forming its Charter.

By October 1945, the UN Charter was ratified as an international treaty binding on all member states. The Charter established its purpose, principles and structure codifying its core principle of international law with creation of the General Assembly, a Security Council and the International Court of Justice.

The Big Four, (Russia, China, UK and US) were expected to lead the Security Council.

The Charter was last amended in 1973. Today, the UN has 193 full Member states with two observer members; the Holy See and Palestine.

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The 81st Session of the UN General Assembly (Sept 22 – Sept 16) featured high level participation from all Member States for its annual forum of deliberation, policy making and representation. Today’s permanent Security Members include the UK, France, the US, China, and Russia with 2026 Members Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave the opening address to the General Assembly offering a brilliant, thought provoking speech that covered a broad range of important topics.

Guterres, whose term will expire in January, spoke of the need to reform the Security Council, inclusion of Africa as a Member State, the need to follow international law and shared rules, creation of an irreversible multipolar world as well as words on the wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Yemen.

“The fighting must stop and humanitarian aide must flow.”

Guterres added the full use of power and force as great fractures separating today’s world citing super powers some of which are not truly super. Guterres received a well deserved standing ovation in conclusion.

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Meanwhile, over 100 Netanyahu protestors were arrested outside the UN although NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not attend the protest. As a mayoral candidate, Mamdani promised to arrest Netanyahu if he visited NYC but later discovered he did not have the legal authority as Mayor to make the arrest.

[Image: September 24, 2026, New York, New York, USA: Thousands of people gathered and marched toward the United Nations (UN) building in Manhattan to protest the arrival of Benjamin Netanyahu the current Prime Minister of Israel, who is accused of genocidal actions and has an arrest warrant for him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). During the protest Netanyahu was giving a speech. (Credit Image: Â© Farhad Parsa/ZUMA Press Wire]

Mamdani had already labelled Netanyahu a ‘war criminal’ citing “baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide of Palestinians.”

Mamdani added

“Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

At the same time as the UN protest, Rabbi Moshe Dovid Katz introduced the Torah Jews of NYC which conducted their own opposition to Netanyahu’s attendance at the UN General Assembly. The Rabbi cited that “Zionism and Judaism are fundamentally distinct”– and not political instruments.

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While inside the UN, the Security Council meeting was more volatile than expected at a General Assembly Meeting with President Donald Trump’s speech and an equally defiant speech by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a few whimpers from acting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As if none of them had any awareness that their inflammatory comments were not only inappropriate for a UN Assembly but were contrary to every policy the UN was founded on and still supports.

Trump’s less-than-significant speech was another devastating rant raising the specter of whether he was functioning with a ‘full deck.’ The distress of Trump using a nuclear weapon remains a valid concern given his warped political agenda and personal disorientation for annihilation of the Iranian Islamic Republic.

“I have a big decision to make,” explaining his dilemma of making a ‘deal’ with Iran or should he ‘annihilate the country, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

This is not the first time that Trump has threatened the culture and civilization of Iran.

Trump has no self awareness that his comments are not just disrespectful but grossly inaccurate by referring to “Iran as a 51 year menace with oil prices tumbling down.” As President, Trump consistently reveals an illiteracy of US history with Iran beginning with the CIA overthrow of the Mosaddegh government in the early 1950’s.

As if understanding the nature of Trump’s speech as being a deliberate series of deceptions and untruths, the Iranian delegation chose to vacate the Assembly during his speech.

In addition, Trump has the mistaken idea that the genocide in Gaza has been completed without recognition that attacks continue and it has been US weapons enabling the Zionists to conduct a genocide.

It is as if Trump consistently loses touch with reality and through his dysfunctional behavior has allowed the genocide to occur and continue.

Next on the podium was Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has an active ICC arrest warrant for war crimes which raises the question why he was allowed to attend and give testimony to the General Assembly.

Confirmed by the ICC, Netanyahu’s presence questions whether the UN has professional legal and ethical standards for its Delegates and its nation state members. There is little doubt that Israel’s history in Palestine, prior to its genocide in Gaza, has consistently breached a violation of principled, moral conduct expected of every delegate and its nation state Member.

As if to reveal all the deceits Netanyahu was about to spout, delegates from 77 nations spontaneously rose and departed the General Assembly as Netanyahu took the podium.

The United States Delegates remained in their seats. Netanyahu referred to departing Delegates as “moral cowards,’ as an Israeli staff person circulated taking the names of each departing nation.

The message to Israel was unmistakable, however, with no real hope that introspection or any level of self examination is not deemed beneficial to its long term goal of a Greater Israel Project.

Netanyahu’s favorite mantra ‘we are going to win’ but he has not yet realized that it is already too late. Israel has lost the public opinion poll as multiple international polls have identified Israel as the most ‘disliked’ country in the world.

As if how to win friends and influence people is a foreign concept, Netanyahu asked:

“do you know what one ton ballistic missile would do if it hit this place? It would obliterate the entire Assembly compound; in fact, two such missiles would obliterate the entire UN.”

Was there a not so subtle warning as Netanyahu’s oration was more of an exercise in psychoanalysis as if he was only speaking to Israeli devotee. Netanyahu was filled with self-justification for its violent history, wrapped in extreme machismo, obsessed with a defensive paranoia and self-praise and worship. Netanyahu’s vindication defined everything it has done to Gaza, he now claims has been done to Israelis.

With sharp criticism for his arch-nemesis Mayor Mamdani and his wife, heroic praise for President Donald Trump’s ‘bold leadership’ which may cost the GOP more votes during the mid terms which is not to suggest that the Democrats are more worthwhile.

During the Assembly, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan cited that the UN had lost its ‘moral compass’, was forcibly removed from the assembly hall after staging a one-man protest during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s speech featuring a photo of Mehsa Amini who presumably died while in custody of Iranian police.

In addition, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon could not resist the temptation to gift Iranian delegate Nassar Asadi with a Starlink satellite terminal. Citing that the device claims to “allow people to access truth, to exercise choice, to exercise freedom of thought and freedom of speech,” Danon accused Iran of spending millions and billions of dollars censoring the Internet. Asadi avoided any reaction to Danon.

Danny Danon, Israel’s UN Ambassador in an X post, was frustrated with drawings by children expressing sympathy for the massacred Palestinian children, calls them anti-semitics. Originally a complaint from Ben Gvir:

“Here at the main entrance of the United Nations, where thousands of people are passing every day, the UN decided to put an exhibition about world peace. Look at the drawings of children from all around the world. Nothing about Israel. Look what they have. They don’t recognize Israel. They promote hate in those drawings. That is shameful. This is part of the hypocrisy of the United Nations. I demand that the UN will remove this exhibit immediately and will stop with the hypocrisy against Israel.”

The hypocrisy of the Israelis knows no limits.

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Renee Parsons has been an elected public official in Colorado, an environmental lobbyist with Friends of the Earth and a staff member in the US House of Representative in Washington, DC. Before its demise, she was also a member of the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and President of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She is a regular contributor to Global Research.