Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Nikki Florio's avatar
Nikki Florio
Sep 30

No taxation without representation.

I do not support US (tRump’s) partnership with, and funding for, Israel/Israeli military .

The genocide of Palestinians led by the US Zionist pedo prez and Zionist murdering, international law-breaking president, disgraces and demeans the US and is a monstrous crime against Palestinians

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
Sep 30

So, now Global Research goes along with this censorship?? There is a new setting in your Stack settings, that was, quite-wrongly, on by default, which causes free speech to supposedly no longer be free speech, and relegates it to the "Slough of Despond" at the bottom of the thread(s). YOU HAVE CONTROL OVER IT. Please shut that setting off. I said NOTHING that is not protected free speech.

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