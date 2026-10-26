Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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oh sou mitra's avatar
oh sou mitra
1h

Black block are in many instances undercover Police actibg as agent provocateurs, as we Saw caught on camera in belgium, riot Police going after 4 "black block" only to retreat when they found out their were coleagues

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William Hacon's avatar
William Hacon
1h

The connection of the balaclava villains and the police, is truly interesting, especially in London, where you don’t really know who’s side they’re on… The duty of the police in protecting the public furthest from their minds, as they arrest the blind, infirm and the old, peacefully carrying placards condemning Britain’s support of the genocide in Palestine, Gaza and now Lebanon, Syria, and Iran !!

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