Michel Chossudovsky

john robinson
1d

The founding psychological principles used to perpetrate the COV2 psyop crime proved so profoundly effective there is no compelling reason to withdraw the still captivating COV2 narrative. During this continuing, self-perpetuating false rendering of reality there are so few signs of cracks there is little hope for a world wide breakthrough to a legitimate actuality. Anyway, below is a list of the powerful mental states the pandemic perps have relied on and that have proved rather dependably effective. The list does not include the powerful social factors of conformity bias and economic coercion. (These hurdles have shown to be so substantial it doesn't matter how tall the stack of facts you present e.g. your above article)

The primary psychological state that rejects information contradicting one's worldview is

confirmation bias, often described as a tendency to search for, interpret, and recall information that supports pre-existing beliefs while ignoring contrary evidence. This phenomenon is also linked to "myside bias," cognitive dissonance, and motivated reasoning, which protect deeply held beliefs.

Key aspects of this state include:

• Confirmation Bias: The subconscious filtering of information to align with existing views, which can strengthen over time and make changing one's mind difficult, as shown by UConn Today and Psychology Today.

• Cognitive Dissonance: The psychological discomfort experienced when encountering contradictory information, leading people to dismiss it to maintain internal consistency, say Faunalytics and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

• Motivated Reasoning: Emotionally driven processing where individuals use reasoning to produce a desired conclusion rather than to find the objective truth.

• Myside Bias: A specific form of confirmation bias where individuals are adept at spotting flaws in opposing arguments but fail to see weaknesses in their own, according to Texas A&M Stories and Facebook.

( from Google January 2026)

INGRID C DURDEN
1d

Several stackers, one of the most prominent, Bill Rice, already found the 'virus' circulating as early as July and August 2019.

