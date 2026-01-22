[This article was first published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

In recent developments (2025-2026), numerous peer-reviewed reports (by outstanding medical doctors) concerning the mRNA vaccine have been published, several of which have identified the COVID-19 injection as a dangerous and toxic substance.

In this regard, Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent Cardiologist, alongside Epidemiologist Dr. Nicolas Hulscher have played a central role in refuting the official narrative concerning the mRNA “vaccine.”

While the peer-reviewed articles have evolved towards an important and constructive debate concerning the mRNA “vaccine” and its devastating impacts, the issue of “immediate withdrawal and cancellation” of the dangerous mRNA vaccine has rarely been featured by the “prestigious” peer-reviewed journals.

The Myth of the New Virus

The WHO-CDC official story is that a dangerous “new virus” was detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019. It was called 2019-nCoV which stands for “2019 New (n) Corona (Co) Virus (V).”

As of early January 2020, it was the object of extensive media coverage and an unfolding worldwide fear campaign. Media disinformation 24/7 went into high gear.

The Chinese authorities (allegedly) “identified a new type of virus” on January 7, 2020, using the RT-PCR test. In response, in mid to late January 2020, the WHO confirmed that: It did not possess an isolate of 2019-nCoV from a purified sample from an infected patient, which meant that they were unable to confirm the identity of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The WHO formally acknowledged that there was no evidence of a new corona virus. What they postulated was that the new virus 2019-CoV was similar to a 2003 virus entitled “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus”: 2003-SARS-CoV.

On February 7, 2020, the virus (2019 nCoV) was renamed SARS-CoV-2 which (according to the WHO) is “similar” to a 2003 virus called 2003-SARS-CoV.

The so-called COVID mRNA “vaccine” —which modifies the human genome– is a toxic substance which triggers mortality and morbidity.

Inasmuch as there was no evidence of worldwide pandemic, (i.e., no new virus), the development of a “vaccine” to “protect” more than 8 billion people worldwide was an impossibility, namely from an alleged “new virus” called SARS-CoV-2 which was similar to a 17-year-old virus confirmed by the New England Journal of Medicine, May 2003 (NEJM) (17 years ago).

People worldwide were led to believe that there was a dangerous epidemic, and that the dramatic March 2020 COVID-19 lockdown —confining people in their homes– applied and enforced worldwide was a solution to combating a deadly virus, which had spread from country to country.

My research based on a careful review of WHO and national data, concepts and “methodologies” confirms that there never was a dangerous epidemic, and the identity of the “new virus” was never confirmed.

The official WHO numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases used to justify the declaration of a Worldwide Emergency (PHEIC) on January 30th, 2020 was ridiculously low: 83 PCR COVID-19 “confirmed cases” worldwide outside of China (6.4 billion people).

Three weeks later at a press conference on the 20th of February 2020, the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus intimated that the pandemic was imminent:

“[I am] concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing” … I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.” (emphasis added)

What was the evidence put forth by Dr. Tedros in support of his bold statement? On February 20, 2020, there were only 1,076 confirmed [cumulative] cases outside China.

Click screenshot below to enlarge (Tedros’ opening remarks at media briefing).

“Outside China there are now 1,076 cases in 20 countries, with a total of seven deaths…. ….Of all cases outside China, more than half are among passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship“ —Official Statement of WHO Director General Dr. Tedros, Geneva, 20 February 2020

The fear campaign went into high gear alongside grotesque media lies:

The figures, according to the Sunday Times, were “shattering”. If nothing was done, there would be 510,000 deaths [UK].Under the existing “mitigation” strategy – to shield the most vulnerable while letting everyone go about their business mostly as normal – there would be a quarter of a million” (See also the BBC)

What is confirmed in this article is that the devastating impacts of the COVID mRNA vaccine were KNOWN to the U.S. HEALTH AUTHORITIES, which were privy to a detailed Classified Pfizer Report on the impacts of the vaccine.

The Pfizer Report was known to the Health authorities in early March 2021. It was declassified and made public in October 2021 under Freedom of Information (FOI). It has not been the object of media coverage nor is it known by the broader public.

And it has NOT been the object of analysis in peer-reviewed reports.

My objective is that

this “secret” Pfizer Report must be carefully examined by medical doctors and hospital personnel, quoted and debated in peer-reviewed reports with a view to endorsing the “THE CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF THE COVID VACCINE WORLDWIDE,” and debated by the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate following the initial hearings in October 2025, and the broader public should be informed with a view to developing a worldwide mass movement.

