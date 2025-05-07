Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Yet Another Tommy
7d

The 15 stages of mRNA denial (first 10 from the Dossier)

1) It's the cure!

2) It's not the cure but it prevents you from getting it and spreading it to others

3) It doesn't prevent you from getting it but it prevents you from getting sick

4) It doesn't prevent you from getting sick but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick

5) It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick but it prevents you from dying

6) It doesn't prevent you from dying but it prevents most people from dying

7) Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the institutions!

8) Okay, well at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot

9) Okay, well at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! Sorry, I’m, uh, busy, and not rolling up my sleeve anymore

10) Okay, it's poison, and it doesn’t actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are no benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way

11) It's poison but it only kills a few people, and everybody I know is ok

12) Well, I know a few people that were killed or maimed but it's pretty much all over now

13) Ok, more and more people are dying, but it will stop when these greedy pharma companies are reined in

14) It's true that the military has orchestrated the whole thing but its only because they want to better prepare us for an era of biological warfare

15) Its really a transnational deep state that fears the 99% so much that they have set out to kill all 99%

Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
7dEdited

My understanding of the fraud has moved on a lot since the critique article of the Corman-Drosten “test”. Included in the set that is the “high proportion of false positives” arising from the design and use of the technique is that ALL the positive results are false. This is the case, since there is no scientific evidence for the existence of the claimed new virus or indeed any virus.

In addition, I now know that i didn’t then that the claim that illnesses attributed to (non-existent) viruses are contagious is a lie. Not a mistake.

In short, I now use the pseudo-mathematical formula to describe the fraud, written in such a simple and stark form that I hope it will in time have heavy impact:

VIRUS lie + CONTAGION lie = VACCINE lie.

The entire event is concocted from nothing more than misattribution of the normal range of ordinary endogenous, spontaneous illnesses from which we suffer to a non-existent cause (“viruses”) and the lie that these illnesses can easily be transmitted from person to person (“contagion”), hugely amplified by a pseudo-scientific non-diagnostic “test” & endless propaganda. Superimposed on this intentionally misleading structure of lies is the most important (to the perpetrators) lie: that by injecting you with a whiff of the pretend causative agent in the illness, your body can be “trained” to better defend itself against “infection” with the non-existent causative agent. Here is born the concept of the “vaccine”. These foul preparations have never in history prevented any disease & they are all necessarily unsafe, to varying degrees, some being overtly & deliberately harmful.

What a gloriously evil control mechanism this is! It can readily be broken out of only by taking a good look across the entire artifice, and the lack of evidence for any part of it, replete with much fakery and lazy compliance, to see it for what it is.

I say to you that, once you have apprehended that this isn’t medicine, or public health or protecting grandma, but a long-lived & evil control mechanism, you have a duty to try to explain it to as many other people as you possibly can. If together we fail to break out of this control system, I believe it will be the rocky road leading to the end of human freedom.

Given the perpetrators clearly intend to install a digital control system which can fairly be described as totalitarian, we’re not going to get a second chance to avoid enslavement. Others who have been campaigning in unrelated areas, summarized as money and permissioning, have helped me understand what we likely face. Again, I attempt to write it in easily-remembered short form:

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

If there is only one means of payment, aka all-digital money and if every transaction has to be preceded by showing your digital ID, every transaction is subject to permissioning that can be crazily personal. You won’t even find ready allies in the digital gulag.

Why not? The extraordinary novelty of the digital ID that the perpetrators seek to install in society & impose on you is that it can be updated in real time and is “interoperable”, that is, informs the permissioning algorithm who you are, where you are, what time it is, what you’re seeking to buy (or sell, or do, or what regulated threshold you want to cross), what else you’ve recently bought, what kind of citizen you’ve been etc etc, before it renders its decision. There is to be no appeal, no recourse, no alternative, no “outside”. Your constraints will not even be the same ones as your spouse, your father, your friend or the person behind you in the queue.

And it’s not solely that such a control system could allow or deny your wish to buy a certain thing. It can & will be set up such that you can be prevented from doing anything it chooses and more horrifyingly, made to do anything it chooses. Given my history, you won’t be surprised to read that I anticipate one of those things you’ll be made to do is get injected with intentionally toxic “vaccines”.

This is the perfectly evil control system. If you fight it, you’ll go hungry. If you comply with it, you’ll be poisoned, made sick and eventually die. This is what the perpetrators want for you, your family and friends.

If you think I’ve made an error in reasoning at any point, please tell me.

Some don’t believe this control system can be made to work. For my part, I wouldn’t have believed six years ago that most of the people in the world could be fooled by lies. But they have been, and not many people know this yet. I don’t feel at all comfortable having as a strategy that the perpetrators, who’ve been planning and rehearsing components of this project over very many years, don’t know what they’re doing.

