The world has been in a state of crisis for more than five years despite the fact that the WHO and the CDC (with the usual innuendos) have unequivocally confirmed that the RT-PCR test used to justify every single policy mandate including lockdowns, social distancing, the mask, confinement of the labor force, closure of economic activity, etc. is flawed and invalid.
The same applies to the roll-out of the mRNA vaccine in December 2020.
Michel Chossudovsky, interview with Caroline Mailloux, Lux Media
The article below was first published on March 21, 2021 focussing on the WHO’s Mea Culpa dated January 20, 2021.
The WHO advisory was then followed a few months later by the bombshell decision of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (July 21, 2021) to withdraw the PCR test as a valid method for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2.
As of December, 31 2021, the PCR test is longer considered valid by the CDC in the U.S.
Bombshell: CDC No Longer Recognizes the PCR Test As a Valid Method for Detecting “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”?
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, December 29, 2021
What this implies is that both the CDC and the WHO have formally acknowledged the failures of the RT-PCR test, without however implementing a shift in the methodology of detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2.
The Mainstream Media Now Reluctantly Acknowledges that the PCR Test Is Flawed
After having sustained the propaganda campaign, the mainstream media has now tacitly acknowledged that the PCR TEST IS INVALID.
Below is an excerpt from London’s Daily Mail on something which has been known and documented by scientists and the independent media from the outset of the corona crisis in January 2020.
The report below is convoluted. It is an obvious understatement:
“Did flawed PCR tests convince us Covid was worse than it really was? …
It has been one of the most enduring Covid conspiracy theories: that the ‘gold standard’ PCR tests used to diagnose the virus were picking up people who weren’t actually infected.
Some even suggested the swabs, which have been carried out more than 200 million times in the UK alone, may mistake common colds and flu for corona.
If either, or both, were true, it would mean many of these cases should never have been counted in the daily tally – that the ominous and all-too-familiar figure, which was used to inform decisions on lockdowns and other pandemic measures, was an over-count. (Daily Mail,March 12, 2022, emphasis added)
It is carefully worded with a view to protecting the decision-makers.
The PCR test is the smoking gun. There is no pandemic.
We are not dealing with mistakes as suggested by the above media report.
If the PCR test is invalid and meaningless, this means that there is no such thing as a “Covid-19 Confirmed Case.”
The results of the PCR test routinely tabulated by the WHO have been used to justify the lockdown policies imposed on more than 190 member states of the United Nations.
Economic and social chaos has been triggered worldwide, and these actions adopted by corrupt governments in the course of the last three years are of criminal nature. They are not mistakes.
And if there is no pandemic, there is no need for a vaccine.
The Covid-19 mRNA “vaccine” is the BIGGEST FRAUD IN MEDICAL HISTORY.
The Worldwide Corona Crisis. Global Coup d’État Against Humanity. Michel Chossudovsky
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, March 27, 2025
The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test Is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” Are Meaningless. Both the Lockdown and the “Vaccine” Have No Scientific Basis
by Michel Chossudovsky, March 21, 2021
Nobel Prize Laureate Kary B. Mullis was the inventor of the polymerase chain reaction technique, which is analyzed in this article.
Dr. Kary B. Mullis, who passed away on August 7, 2019 at age 74, stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the RT-PCR. His legacy will live.
“PCR is a process. It does not tell you that you are sick. … The measurement is not accurate”.
Mullis described the RT-PCR as a “technique” rather than “a test”.
It is a useful technique which allows for “rapid amplification of a small stretch of DNA”.
Introduction
There is a sequence of outright lies and fabrications used to justify far-reaching policy decisions in the course of the last 20 months.
The biggest lie, which is firmly acknowledged both by scientific opinion and the WHO is that the RT-PCR test used to “detect” the spread of the virus (as well as the variants) is not only flawed but TOTALLY INVALID.
From the outset in January 2020, all far-reaching policy decisions upheld and presented to the public as a “means to saving lives” were based on flawed and invalid RT-PCR case positives.
These invalid Covid-19 “estimates” have been used to justify confinement, social distancing, the face mask, the prohibition of social gatherings, cultural and sports events, the closure of economic activity, as well as the mRNA “vaccine” launched in November 2020.
The RT-PCR Test
The Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test was adopted by the WHO on January 23, 2020 as a means to detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus, following the recommendations of a Virology research group (based at Charité University Hospital, Berlin), supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (For further details, see the Drosten Study)
Exactly one year later on January 20th, 2021, the WHO retracts. They don’t say “we made a mistake.” The retraction is carefully formulated. (See original WHO document here as well as in Annex)
While the WHO does not deny the validity of their misleading January 2020 guidelines, they nonetheless recommend “re-testing” (which everybody knows is an impossibility).
The contentious issue pertains to the number of amplification threshold cycles (Ct). According to Pieter Borger, et al.
The number of amplification cycles [should be] less than 35; preferably 25-30 cycles. In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture…(Critique of Drosten Study)
The World Health Organization (WHO) tacitly admits one year later that ALL PCR tests conducted at a 35 cycle amplification threshold (Ct) or higher are INVALID. But that is what they recommended in January 2020, in consultation with the virology team at Charité Hospital in Berlin.
If the test is conducted at a 35 Ct threshold or above (which was recommended by the WHO), genetic segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot be detected, which means that ALL the so-called confirmed “positive cases” tabulated in the course of the last 18 months are invalid.
According to Pieter Borger, Bobby Rajesh Malhotra, Michael Yeadon, et al, the Ct > 35 has been the norm “in most laboratories in Europe & the US.”
The WHO’s Mea Culpa
Below is the WHO’s carefully formulated “retraction”. The full text with link to the original document is in annex:
WHO guidance Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 states that careful interpretation of weak positive results is needed (1). The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient’s viral load. Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology. (emphasis added)
WHO reminds IVD users that disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positive increases (2). This means that the probability that a person who has a positive result (SARS-CoV-2 detected) is truly infected with SARS-CoV-2 decreases as prevalence decreases, irrespective of the claimed specificity.
“Invalid Positives” Is the Underlying Concept
This is not an issue of “Weak Positives” and “Risk of False Positive Increases”. What is at stake is a “Flawed Methodology” which leads to invalid estimates.
What this admission of the WHO confirms is that the estimate of covid positive from a PCR test (with an amplification threshold of 35 cycles or higher) is invalid. In which case, the WHO recommends retesting: “a new specimen should be taken and retested…”
The WHO calls for “retesting”, which is tantamount to “we screwed up.”
That recommendation is pro-forma. It won’t happen. Millions of people worldwide have already been tested, starting in early February 2020. Nonetheless, we must conclude that unless retested, those estimates (according to the WHO) are invalid.
I should mention that there are several other related flaws regarding the PCR test which are not addressed in this article. (See Michel Chossudovsky’s e-Book: click to download The Worldwide Corona Crisis: Global Coup d’État against Humanity (Chapter III).
From the outset, the PCR test has routinely been applied at a Ct amplification threshold of 35 or higher, following the January 2020 recommendations of the WHO. What this means is that the PCR methodology as applied Worldwide has in the course of the last 12-14 months led to the compilation of faulty and misleading Covid statistics.
And these are the statistics which are used to measure the progression of the so-called “pandemic”. Above an amplification cycle of 35 or higher, the test will not detect fragments of the virus. Therefore, the official “covid numbers” are meaningless.
It follows that there is no scientific basis for confirming the existence of a pandemic.
Which in turn means that the lockdown / economic measures which have resulted in social panic, mass poverty and unemployment (allegedly to curtail the spread of the virus) have no justification whatsoever.
According to scientific opinion:
“if someone is tested by PCR as positive when a threshold of 35 cycles or higher is used (as is the case in most laboratories in Europe & the US), the probability that said person is actually infected is less than 3%, the probability that said result is a false positive is 97% (Pieter Borger, Bobby Rajesh Malhotra, Michael Yeadon, Clare Craig, Kevin McKernan, et al, Critique of Drosten Study)
As outlined above, “the probability that said result is a false positive is 97%”: It follows that using the >35 cycles detection will indelibly contribute to “hiking up” the number of “fake positives”.
At the time of writing (mid-March 2021), despite the WHO retraction, the PCR test is being used extensively to hike up the numbers with a view to sustaining the fear campaign, justifying the ongoing lockdown policies as well as the implementation of the Covid vaccine.
Ironically, the flawed numbers based on “invalid positives” are in turn being manipulated to ensure an upward trend in so-called “Confirmed Covid -19 Cases”.
Moreover, those PCR tests are not routinely accompanied by a medical diagnosis of the patients who are being tested.
And now, national health authorities have issued (fake) warnings of a “Third Wave” as part of their propaganda campaign in support of the Covid-19 Vaccine.
The WHO confirms that the Covid PCR test procedure as applied is invalid. There is absolutely no scientific basis for implementing the Covid vaccine.
Both the WHO and the scientific assessment of Pieter Borger, et al (quoted above) confirm unequivocally that the tests adopted by governments to justify the lockdown and the destabilization of national economies are INVALID.
Invalid Data and the Numbers Game
It should be understood that these “invalid estimates” are the “numbers” quoted relentlessly 24/7 by the media in the course of the “First Wave” and “Second Wave”, which have been used to feed the fear campaign and “justify” ALL the policies put forth by the governments:
lockdown,
closure of economic activity,
poverty and mass unemployment,
bankruptcies
social distancing,
face mask,
curfew,
the vaccine.
the health passport
Invalid data. Think twice before getting vaccinated.
And now we have entered a so-called “Third Wave.” (But where’s the data?)
It’s a complex “pack of lies.”
It’s a crime against humanity.
The 15 stages of mRNA denial (first 10 from the Dossier)
1) It's the cure!
2) It's not the cure but it prevents you from getting it and spreading it to others
3) It doesn't prevent you from getting it but it prevents you from getting sick
4) It doesn't prevent you from getting sick but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick
5) It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick but it prevents you from dying
6) It doesn't prevent you from dying but it prevents most people from dying
7) Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the institutions!
8) Okay, well at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot
9) Okay, well at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! Sorry, I’m, uh, busy, and not rolling up my sleeve anymore
10) Okay, it's poison, and it doesn’t actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are no benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way
11) It's poison but it only kills a few people, and everybody I know is ok
12) Well, I know a few people that were killed or maimed but it's pretty much all over now
13) Ok, more and more people are dying, but it will stop when these greedy pharma companies are reined in
14) It's true that the military has orchestrated the whole thing but its only because they want to better prepare us for an era of biological warfare
15) Its really a transnational deep state that fears the 99% so much that they have set out to kill all 99%
My understanding of the fraud has moved on a lot since the critique article of the Corman-Drosten “test”. Included in the set that is the “high proportion of false positives” arising from the design and use of the technique is that ALL the positive results are false. This is the case, since there is no scientific evidence for the existence of the claimed new virus or indeed any virus.
In addition, I now know that i didn’t then that the claim that illnesses attributed to (non-existent) viruses are contagious is a lie. Not a mistake.
In short, I now use the pseudo-mathematical formula to describe the fraud, written in such a simple and stark form that I hope it will in time have heavy impact:
VIRUS lie + CONTAGION lie = VACCINE lie.
The entire event is concocted from nothing more than misattribution of the normal range of ordinary endogenous, spontaneous illnesses from which we suffer to a non-existent cause (“viruses”) and the lie that these illnesses can easily be transmitted from person to person (“contagion”), hugely amplified by a pseudo-scientific non-diagnostic “test” & endless propaganda. Superimposed on this intentionally misleading structure of lies is the most important (to the perpetrators) lie: that by injecting you with a whiff of the pretend causative agent in the illness, your body can be “trained” to better defend itself against “infection” with the non-existent causative agent. Here is born the concept of the “vaccine”. These foul preparations have never in history prevented any disease & they are all necessarily unsafe, to varying degrees, some being overtly & deliberately harmful.
What a gloriously evil control mechanism this is! It can readily be broken out of only by taking a good look across the entire artifice, and the lack of evidence for any part of it, replete with much fakery and lazy compliance, to see it for what it is.
I say to you that, once you have apprehended that this isn’t medicine, or public health or protecting grandma, but a long-lived & evil control mechanism, you have a duty to try to explain it to as many other people as you possibly can. If together we fail to break out of this control system, I believe it will be the rocky road leading to the end of human freedom.
Given the perpetrators clearly intend to install a digital control system which can fairly be described as totalitarian, we’re not going to get a second chance to avoid enslavement. Others who have been campaigning in unrelated areas, summarized as money and permissioning, have helped me understand what we likely face. Again, I attempt to write it in easily-remembered short form:
Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.
If there is only one means of payment, aka all-digital money and if every transaction has to be preceded by showing your digital ID, every transaction is subject to permissioning that can be crazily personal. You won’t even find ready allies in the digital gulag.
Why not? The extraordinary novelty of the digital ID that the perpetrators seek to install in society & impose on you is that it can be updated in real time and is “interoperable”, that is, informs the permissioning algorithm who you are, where you are, what time it is, what you’re seeking to buy (or sell, or do, or what regulated threshold you want to cross), what else you’ve recently bought, what kind of citizen you’ve been etc etc, before it renders its decision. There is to be no appeal, no recourse, no alternative, no “outside”. Your constraints will not even be the same ones as your spouse, your father, your friend or the person behind you in the queue.
And it’s not solely that such a control system could allow or deny your wish to buy a certain thing. It can & will be set up such that you can be prevented from doing anything it chooses and more horrifyingly, made to do anything it chooses. Given my history, you won’t be surprised to read that I anticipate one of those things you’ll be made to do is get injected with intentionally toxic “vaccines”.
This is the perfectly evil control system. If you fight it, you’ll go hungry. If you comply with it, you’ll be poisoned, made sick and eventually die. This is what the perpetrators want for you, your family and friends.
If you think I’ve made an error in reasoning at any point, please tell me.
Some don’t believe this control system can be made to work. For my part, I wouldn’t have believed six years ago that most of the people in the world could be fooled by lies. But they have been, and not many people know this yet. I don’t feel at all comfortable having as a strategy that the perpetrators, who’ve been planning and rehearsing components of this project over very many years, don’t know what they’re doing.