Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Giltner's avatar
Ann Giltner
12m

Probably NOT a good idea…as usual

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture