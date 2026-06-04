[This article was first published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Google’s project to release genetically modified Wolbachia mosquitoes in Florida and California was announced on June 1, 2026. It’s an initiative of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, through its life sciences division Verily.

“Verily has filed for EPA approval to release millions of specially treated mosquitoes over the next two years as part of an effort to reduce disease-carrying mosquito populations. The initiative is known as the Debug Project, a program that has been researching mosquito control for more than a decade”

The premises as well as the narrative of the Verily initiative are similar to those put forth by Bill Gates and The World Mosquito Program (WMP).

According to Bill Gates in relation to Brazil’s flawed multi-million dollar program to suppress dengue:

“These mosquitoes are allies in the fight against dengue and other deadly viruses.” “The demand for these lifesaving mosquitoes continues to grow and that means the World Mosquito Program (WMP) needs to produce hundreds of millions of Wolbachia mosquitoes. This might sound the beginnings of a Hollywood writer’s horror film plot.” But it’s not. (emphasis added)

The Release of Wolbachia Genetically Modified Mosquitoes in California and Florida

What is contemplated is the release of 32 million Wolbachia genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida and California.

“Google wants to “stop bad bugs with good bugs.”

“As part of its successful “Debug” program, Google is tapping into its tech expertise to raise an army of sterile male mosquitoes to lower the number of illness-spreading bugs. Mosquitoes – the world’s deadliest animal – kill more people than any other creature in the world every year by spreading lethal diseases such as dengue, West Nile virus, Zika, chikungunya and malaria. … A notice from the federal register shows the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing Google’s request to release up to 16 million mosquitoes annually, in Florida and California, over the span of two years. The EPA will decide whether to greenlight Google’s request for an experimental use permit after a public comment period, which ends on 5 June. (The Guardian)

There is visibly negligence on the part of the EPA to grant Google “the greenlight.” No public comment, no debate among American citizens. “Mosquitoes are our allies.”

Moreover, it should be noted that while the Google-Verily “Experimental Use Permit” was granted by the EPA in December 2025, the “Wolbachia Genetically Modified Mosquitoes” Project was “officially” made public on June 1, 2026, with a deadline for public comment on June 5, 2026.

Genetically modified mosquitoes have been the object of detailed research by prominent scientists and scholars. A Wolbachia genetically modified mosquitoes procedure was applied in 2023-24 in Brazil with a view to reducing “the confirmed cases of dengue.”

“Brazil’s Mosquitos Horror Story”

Something definitely went wrong!

People in Florida, California and across America must take cognizance of The 2023-2024 Brazil “Mosquito Horror Story” whereby the release of 5 billion gene-edited “lifesaving mosquitoes” was conducive (2024) to more than 6.5 million confirmed cases of dengue. (2024: the highest level in Brazil’s history)

The graph below (peer-reviewed scientific report) is revealing: See the 2023-24 dramatic hike in the number of confirmed dengue cases up to more than 6.5 million in 2024.

For details and analysis click here:

The Weaponization of Gene-Edited Mosquitoes. Will It Save Lives?

By F. William Engdahl, Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Jamie White, Amy Mek, and Jordan Schachtel, June 02, 2026

Google to Release 32 Million Bacteria-Infected Mosquitoes into Florida and California

By Nicolas Hulscher, June 02, 2026