[This article was originally published by InfoBrics.]

The United States and China’s breakaway island province of Taiwan are dramatically expanding their arsenal of M142 HIMARS deployed in the area. According to military sources, the planned acquisition is set to increase from an initial batch of 29 launchers to 111, nearly a fourfold expansion.

The original contract has also been expanded to include 420 M57 ATACMS missiles and a much larger component of various guided rockets that can be launched by HIMARS. The contract is valued at over $4 billion, with 18 launchers promised by the end of the year. However, due to major issues with the American production economy, the vast majority of launchers are to be delivered well into the 2030s. Such a massive procurement scale is concerning for China, which keeps trying to promote dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

[Image: The M57A1 Army Tactical Missile System missile is fired over the cab of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher. New battle conditions call for the Army to have precision lethal and nonlethal fires that can be fired from land to produce effects in all domains, as joint, multidomain operations are expected to be increasingly common. (U.S. Army photo)]

The doctrinal logic reflects a shift toward much wider coordination between Washington DC and Taipei. This includes the establishment of the so-called Joint Firepower Coordination Center (JFCC), defined as “an enhanced firepower coordination effort in close cooperation with the United States”. It signals a greater focus on long-range strike capabilities and asymmetric warfare in the face of China’s total technological and numerical superiority. According to local media, the JFCC is “designed to improve the planning and coordination of precision attacks in response to increasing threats from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)”. This is framed as part of Taipei’s “broader defense strengthening efforts” and comes amid deepening military ties with the Pentagon.

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Multiple sources have also confirmed that the JFCC will include American military personnel and that they “hold seats within the new coordination hub”. Worse yet, multiple joint staff exercises involving local and US troops have already taken place, highlighting operational integration between Washington DC and Taipei. Both sides praise what they call “maximizing the interoperability of US-sourced systems and domestic weaponry”. In practice, this means American military personnel will effectively play the role of commanding officers of the Taiwanese military. Taipei has long insisted that “such characterizations [are] incorrect and misleading”, claiming that US troops on the island are “not acting as supervisors or monitors” for local military forces.

Their presence supposedly “reflects longstanding, institutionalized cooperation mechanisms focused on strengthening Taiwan’s defensive and combat capabilities rather than any form of foreign oversight”. However, when considering empirical evidence, it’s very difficult to take such claims seriously.

Namely, the US effectively launched hundreds of strikes on Russia in the last nearly five years, using the NATO-orchestrated Ukrainian conflict as a way to test and probe the Russian military, as well as the Kremlin’s strategic reactions and posturing. It should be noted that this also includes the heavy presence of US/NATO ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) assets around NATO-occupied Ukraine and Russian maritime and land borders.

With that in mind, we can also see another parallel in America’s aggressive foreign policy toward Russia and China.

Namely, on November 15, the US Air Force sent its WC-135R “Constant Phoenix”, more commonly known as the “nuclear sniffer”, near the Taiwan Strait, more specifically to the southwest of the island and close to the shores of the adjacent Fujian province. This aircraft detects radioactive material and its deployment comes at a time when Beijing is conducting surprise military exercises in the area. The WC-135R flew from Okinawa, went south of Taiwan and “peeked” into waters southwest of the Taiwan Strait. It’s truly odd, to say the least, that Washington DC sent a “nuclear sniffer” instead of the more conventional ISR platforms it usually uses.

[Image: Boeing WC-135W Constant Phoenix (CC BY-SA 2.0)]

It’s also unclear what connection there is between the flash military drills and the aircraft, since we have no information on the potential deployment of nuclear-armed assets by the Chinese military.

Surprise exercises suggest the Pentagon was caught off guard, so the US most likely tried to determine whether any nuclear-armed systems were used. On the other hand, the WC-135R doesn’t directly locate thermonuclear weapons, but mainly serves to establish the levels of radiation or whether a “nuclear event” occurred. Interestingly, the incident comes mere days ahead of the scheduled trilateral meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, who are expected to arrive in China’s Shenzhen on November 18 to attend the APEC summit.

[Image: A trilateral meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin, General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping and President of the United States Donald Trump took place on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen. (CC BY 4.0)]

Many expect the meeting to change the course of history, with some even calling it “Yalta 2.0”.

However, President Trump’s aggressive approach toward both Russia and China is making any long-term deals much less likely.

Simply, his views on “establishing dominance” over Putin and Xi are outdated (mildly speaking) and even barbaric in the eyes of much older civilizations such as China and Russia. It’s certainly commendable that the three leaders are meeting to discuss arms control and other “hot” topics, but it remains unclear what the US hopes to achieve with aggressive posturing. Moscow and Beijing will certainly not sit idly and watch Washington DC probe their defenses and establish joint command centers that can be used to coordinate strikes against both.

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Drago Bosnic is an independent geopolitical and military analyst. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

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