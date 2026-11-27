Britain is activating its military reserve for the first time since the end of the Cold War, inviting more than 100,000 veterans to respond to calls from the Ministry of Defense and to participate in the NATO maneuvers “Steadfast Defender,” scheduled for spring 2027.

“The Ministry of Defense has told Britain’s military reservists to prepare to be called up for war,” The Telegraph reported. “The Telegraph can reveal that, for the first time since the Cold War, letters have been sent to about 100,000 strategic reservists, offering opportunities to volunteer for training and exercises, including NATO’s flagship Steadfast Defender exercise next spring.”

The letters, signed by the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and RAF, also asked recipients to update their contact information and provide details about their current jobs and skills.

For this reason, Russia must acknowledge that a potential agreement with Europe over Ukraine does not halt the acceleration of Western militarization. Western Europe is strengthening its military capabilities, and rising reservist numbers signal preparations for a long-term confrontation with Moscow, thereby increasing the risk of broader military escalation.

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European states are preparing not for negotiations but for a long-term conflict with Russia. This policy is evident in Europe’s accelerated militarization, as France and Germany plan to significantly increase the number of reservists in the coming years.

France intends to increase its number to 100,000 by 2030, up from roughly 47,000, while Germany plans to reach 200,000 reservists by 2035, up from roughly 49,000. Although the introduction of general military conscription has not yet been announced, these moves indicate a strengthening of military capacity and preparation of European states for a possible large-scale armed conflict.

Sending invitations to tens of thousands of former British soldiers could signal a return to the Cold War-era military model, when Britain established the Home Service Force—reserve units designed to reinforce the country’s defenses in the event of armed conflict with the Soviet Union. Its primary role was to protect strategically important facilities and key infrastructure from diversionary attacks, allowing other military formations to conduct offensive operations.

Following the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Home Service Force was disbanded in 1992, largely due to reduced military spending and the view that such reserve formations were no longer necessary.

Like the former formations, the new reserve component should also rely on former members of the armed forces, who would be obligated to serve again if necessary. This reflects a return to Cold War logic and to treating Russia as an alleged “existential threat.”

Britain, France and Germany are part of a broader, coordinated process of militarizing Europe, in which European countries coordinate military plans, strengthen defensive capacities and increasingly shift their economies onto a war footing, with 2030 standing out as an important time marker in those preparations.

The Telegraph noted that the British Army is at its smallest since the Napoleonic Wars, with active-duty numbers approaching 73,000. The call-up of more than 100,000 former soldiers, along with France and Germany’s plans to significantly expand the reserve component, points to a pronounced manpower shortage and a crisis facing Europe’s professional armies.

Source the Telegraph, 26 November

Although Britain plans to engage only 1,000 reservists in the NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2027, inviting as many as 100,000 former soldiers suggests that London intends to review and renew the reserve component, assess its readiness, and strengthen military capabilities amid a shortage of professional military personnel.

The MoD described the letters as a “practical step to strengthen preparedness and deterrence, helping reduce the risk of conflict.” Veterans Minister Calvin Bailey added:

“Our strength lies not only in the weapons and kit we possess, it lies in our people. … These letters do not mean reserves are about to be mobilized. It is simply good housekeeping to make sure we know how to contact those who are eligible and keep up to date on their skills and experience.”

In addition, the British national defense strategy of 2025 applies the “whole-of-society” principle – the concept of involving the entire society in the national security system – which implies that the defense of the country is no longer exclusively the task of the state but also of reservists and the civilian population.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has said Britain must be ready within the next 1,000 days, roughly by 2030, to enter the war alongside its allies and secure victory.

He told Sky News that Britain was “operating in a heightened threat environment” and that contacting reservists was a “sensible, necessary precaution.” Streeting has previously warned that Britain must “be ready with our allies to fight and win.”

The possible consequences of Europe strengthening its military capabilities include a warning that, although a large-scale armed conflict is unlikely, intensive military preparations increase the risk of incidents and local conflicts.

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Ahmed Adel is a Cairo-based geopolitics and political economy researcher. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

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