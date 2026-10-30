Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
2h

This kind of global warfare harms everyone unless we have a communal death wish or religious Armageddon fantasy of a savior complex. Fear of global civilization runs deep in the season of multiple Witch hunts.

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