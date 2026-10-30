Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky

This oustanding article by Dursun Yıldız focusses on a far-reaching statement of the U.K government. It suggests that the U.K. together with NATO have plans to wage war against the Russian Federation in 2030.

What it also confirms is the announcement of a massive GBP 10 Billion defense budget in favour of Ukraine’s Zelensky’s Neo-Nazi regime. This decision goes against President Trump’s commitment to remove the Zelensky regime.

According to reports, Trump in consultation with Putin (in telephone conversations) has offically announced that:

“Zelensky must Step Down”

Confused foreign policy of H.M’s Government?

Are the U.K. war plans under “The British Empire 2.0” directed again Russia or against America, Or Both??

The British Empire is derelict. Historically (since 1776) there was no REAL “Anglo-American Alliance”.

History: U.S. War Plan Red directed against the British Empire

It is worth noting that the U.S War Department had formulated in the wake of World War I a detailed military operation entitled War Plan Red against the British Empire. The first draft of this plan was formulated in 2021.

Screenshot from Daily Mail

War Plan Red was officially approved by the US War Department in May 1930. The 1928 draft stated that:

“it should be made quite clear to Canada that in a war she would suffer grievously”.

According to Floyd Rudmin. quoting the documents of the US War Department

The main targets of War Plan Red were Canada (War Plan Crimson) and The British Empire’s colonial possessions in Africa, Asia (not indicated on the map), Colonial India (which included Pakistan and Bangladesh), Australia and New Zealand.

War Plan Red under the helm of General Douglas MacArthur (1930-39) was shelved in 1939. it was declassified in 1974. It is certainly relevant in understanding of America’s contemporary “foreign policy”.

“The UK was likely unaware of War Plan Red until it was declassified in 1974.

What has unfolded in the wake of World War II is the collapse of the British Empire, specifically in relation to former colonial territories (oil economies) in the Middle East i.e Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Kuweit which today are in the U.S zone of influence.

As we recall the British Empire was instrumental in the launching the Anglo Persian Oil Company in 1909.

In the 21st Century, the U.K. is a former colonial power which has no access to crude Oil. The same applies to France.

Unspoken Prevailing U.S. war against the U.K.?

In the Post World War II period, the U.S. has in many regards “taken over” the former colonial territories of the British Empire (1.0), specifically in the Middle East.

Post World War II: Is America waging an unspoken war against the U.K and the EU.

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, October 30, 2026

British Empire 2.0:

U.K. Secretary of Defense Wes Streeting. “Position to Attack.” “Be Ready” Campaign

Water-Energy-Food Security in the New Global Security Paradigm

by Dursun Yıldız

Statements by UK Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting, (image below)published in the press on October 24–25, 2026, signal a significant shift in European security policy.

Prime Minister Andy Burham and Wes Streeting

The statement has two key dimensions: first, a warning that the UK and NATO must prepare for a potential war within the next 1,000 days or so; and second, a request that British citizens keep at least 72 hours’ worth of water, food, and essential supplies at home.

The UK has not declared that a war will definitely break out in 1,000 days.

The Secretary of State identifies this timeframe as a critical period for defense preparations, noting that potential adversaries’ military capabilities could increase by 2030.

What Exactly Did the UK Secretary of State for Defense Say?

In an LBC report dated October 25, 2026, the statement is conveyed as follows:

“By 2030, their force strength and war economy could put them in a position to attack.”

The Minister argues that the UK must develop the capacity to engage in—and win—a war, alongside its NATO allies.

In his statements, he highlights Russia’s growing military capabilities, Europe’s defense readiness, and the threats facing critical infrastructure.

This discourse can be evaluated through three strategic objectives: deterrence, defense preparedness, and the building of national resilience.

Among these, the objective most relevant to us—in the context of water, energy, and food security—is building national resilience: society’s ability to maintain essential services during war, sabotage, cyberattack, or natural disaster.

Why Has the British Public Been Advised to Keep Water and Food Supplies at Home?

The “Be Ready” campaign, launched by the UK government in October 2026, aims to ensure citizens can sustain themselves for at least three days if essential services are disrupted. This preparation is not intended solely for war; it also addresses energy outages, cyberattacks, extreme weather events, and supply chain disruptions.

This development shows that security policy is no longer limited to military defense. Electricity, drinking water, communications, transportation, and food supply are now considered direct components of national security.

Is a Prolonged, High-Intensity Conflict or Hybrid Warfare Possible in the Near Future?

The UK’s focus on 2030 reflects an anticipation of high-intensity, hybrid conflict—the kind that could affect a nation’s entire defense system.

Modern conflicts are no longer confined to direct confrontations between military forces. Adversaries can also target electrical grids, drinking water facilities, communication systems, undersea cables, and financial infrastructure. In this context, UK Defense Secretary Streeting has highlighted state-sponsored sabotage and cyberattacks specifically targeting critical infrastructure.

The new defense concept emphasizes integrating society into the defense system.

The United Kingdom is expanding its security preparations beyond the armed forces, strengthening an approach that encompasses households, businesses, and local authorities. However, this approach is not entirely new; an official UK statement from May 22, 2024, had already recommended that households maintain a three-day supply of food and water. Therefore, it is more accurate to view the October 2026 statements as reinforcing existing resilience policy rather than responding to sudden intelligence about an imminent war.

A UK parliamentary statement from October 22, 2026, formally confirms the recommendation for households to keep a three-day supply of food and water. Meanwhile, a NATO document dated September 15, 2026, explicitly lists protecting water and food resources as a requirement for national resilience.

These developments underscore the need to prepare society for crises and treat critical water infrastructure as a core component of national security.

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Dursun Yıldız (MSc.) is a hydropolitics specialist and the Director of the Hydropolitics Association, located in Ankara, Türkiye. He is a civil engineer and was formerly Deputy Director at the State Hydraulic Works in Türkiye; he completed a hydroinformatics postgraduate course at the IHE in Delft, a technical training programme at the USBR in the USA, and a master’s degree in Hydropolitics at Hacettepe University, Türkiye.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

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