Apr 14

Canada isn't even a sovereign nation. It's all messed up and no doubt Trump is aware.

Ask yourself the following 11 questions:

Where are the Articles of Confederation, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

Why was Canada known as the “Dominion of Canada” a British colony until 1938, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

Why in 1867 was the BNA act created to be Letters Patent for a Governor General to the Dominion of Canada if Canada had confederated and is a sovereign nation?

Why in 1893, would the British Parliament deem it necessary to repeal certain sections of the BNA act, with the “Statute Law Revisions act” if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

Why in 1931 would the British parliament create the “Statute of Westminster” to nullify the Dominion of Canada, if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

Why in 1946 did a foreign Monarch, King George VI appoint a representative for the UK, a Governor General and then command the Parliament of Canada to create Letters Patent and command the PM at that time to sign on his behalf those Letters Patent in 1947 for his Governor General, if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a Sovereign Nation?

Why did PM Trudeau in 1982 have the government create the “Canada Bill” and then take that Bill to a foreign Monarch and have her parliament pass that Bill as the “Canada Act, 1982” if Canada confederated 115 years earlier and is a sovereign nation?

Why do Prime Ministers and other officials when sworn into office here in Canada, swear their allegiance to a foreign monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and not to the people of Canada if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

If Canada is a sovereign nation, why does the Government of Canada in their Interpretations act define Canada as the internal waters and territorial seas if Canada confederated in 1867?

Why was it necessary in 1990 to sue a member of the federal parliament, J. Littlechild MP, to force him to do his duty to his constituents and have the courts rule against his constituents, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign Nation?

Why in the “Constitution act, 1867” of Canada is there no clause that allows for land for the Government of Canada to become a sovereign nation if Canada Confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

The following is extensive research/documentation of Canadian history which demonstrates that Canada is not a confederation and never has been.

https://www.themythiscanada.com/timeline-of-canada-history/

Apr 14

What is one state in their mind?

Just an Obstacle.

To them it matters only that we comply to their blatant lies.

Yet they are the problem creators that seek power over us... so one state don't matter.

They want all and everything.

And they will choke to death for the bite they have taken will suffocate them.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/donald-trumps-big-fat-china-lie

