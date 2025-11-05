Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
21h

Nuremberg 2.0 News Nov4-10th 2023 ft 42% of U.S. support a Nuremberg 2.0 class action lawsuit against vaccine makers if permitted by law! Video: A Nuke Hoax Bioterrorist calling a Covid Hoax Bioterrorist, a Bioterrorist! ft BAAL Gates (The Gates Of Hell Have Opened!) Don't steal me meme bro!! https://nuremberg2.substack.com/p/nuremberg-20-news-nov5-11th-2023 https://nurembergtrials.net

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
21h

We already have electronic banking.

They're just hyping up the fear to make us afraid.

Maybe when they make it official they'll use it to take down the untouchables hmmm... 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture