Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
2h

Leave it to Bibi" is a chapter in the 2009 Brookings Institution paper Which Path to Persia?, which outlines a strategy for the US to allow or encourage an Israeli military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. The policy argues this allows Washington to maintain "plausible deniability" while achieving the goal of weakening Iran.

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
3h

The entire world continues to suffer from the consequences of a Roman empire's occupation of that region and acquisition of a monotheistic religion that is created by man as a fantasy that allows wars for anyone seeking profit motives of some over others as the male dominance directive of human evolution.

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