Michel Chossudovsky

Dan Fournier
1h

Dear Prof. Chossudovsky, respectfully, I would exercise great caution when quoting Mark Carney, as he is a double-speaking snake in the grass and one of the principal architects of both the Great Climate Scam and the New Monetary Slave System (as Governor of the BoC & BoE, and via his various positions at the BIS, Group of Thirty, Bilderberg, Chatham House, etc.).

- Meet Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney who will usher in his Globalist Climate Swindle

https://fournier.substack.com/p/meet-canadas-new-prime-minister-mark

As for this new Western digital monetary slave system, I wrote a huge piece on it last summer and here is the relevant section:

- 4.1 SYSTEM #1: Tokenised Digital Currency for Western-Bloc Countries (lead by the BIS)

https://fournier.substack.com/i/166799868/41-system-1-tokenised-digital-currency-for-western-bloc-countries

Duncan A Turner
3h

The ranting tone of the rhetoric kibd of interfered with me paying close attention to the content of the argument.

