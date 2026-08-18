Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Garrett's avatar
Garrett
2h

I largely agree, but if the mRNA shot is mainly about de-population, why did Fauci take it himself and give himself heart disease?

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Matt C's avatar
Matt C
5h

100%. Well written Peter.

No one is coming to save you. Go within. Take back your power! Power, strength, Love!!!

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