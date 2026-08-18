[This article by Peter Koenig was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

If they had their way, chaos is for culling the population, slowly and as painlessly as possible.

So is the holy wish of Dennis Meadow, one of the chief architects of the Club of Rome’s first and most infamous report “Limits to Growth” (1972).

“We can have 1 billion people with freedom, or 9 billion slaves. We’re at over 7 billion right now, so we need to bring that down to 1 billion. I hope that culling can be peaceful and slow and equal between rich and poor.” – Dennis Meadows (author of Limits to Growth) Club of Rome [spoken somewhere around the end of 2011]. The video clip is contained in this article.

When you read such statements by the elitists, what comes immediately to mind, why wouldn’t they volunteer as a good example, and “go” [as in culling themselves] first?

And if they don’t, why not? Because they are considering themselves better than us, the People, who must – and will – fend for ourselves, for our lives and freedom. Be sure. That is why chaos is a three-way sword: Life, Death or Awakening. We MUST choose Awakening.

The fully planned – for decades – drastic population reduction is right on schedule and goes along with all the attack fronts humanity is faced with at present and has been for the last more than half a decade; it goes along with planned famines around the globe – see full article, and with the all-inclusive “climate change” agenda, which was also born by the Club of Rome, whose initiator was the infamous American banker and so-called philanthropist David Rockefeller (1915-2017), also one of the world’s chief eugenists. Strangely, as an eugenist, he did not volunteer to “go” either, neither did nor does his soulmate Bill Gates.

The Rockefellers’ initiatives were never visible up-front; they always had an almost invisible backseat. Atrocities are better planned behind the curtains than in front of the of the public.

The goals have never changed. They simply were brought to the front in the guise of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), created by the UN – those who pull the strings behind the UN – and brought to the fore by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and imposed upon all 193 UN members, and heavily pushed by such “development” institutions like the World Bank, IMF, and all the regional and sub-regional development-finance institutions.

Then came the WHO’s self-declared decade of the ”vaxxes,” the 2020’s. On the dot (almost) at midnight on December 31, 2019, it started with the “invented” Covid-19, the plandemic hitting the entire world – 193 UN members – on the same day under extreme fear, wrapped in a profound and overwhelming state of terror. This state of terror made it possible to introduce the killer vax – killer, as in “population culling,” following the guidance of “Limits to Growth.” So, in conclusion, a false plandemic, imposed by fear (the tyrants’ best weapon), justified the launching of a multi-faceted poison, called “vaccine” – that had – and still has – different effects on different people, races, countries, regions, various test grounds to disguise the devastating effects, all serving the main purpose and principal goal — massive human damage, diseases, leading to accelerated death, i.e., population reductions.

Side effects – or better purposeful main effects, miscarriages have increased by over 400% in the US and Europe. Infertility increased by at least 40% to 80% in Germany and most likely allover in the European Union (EU), and probably the US – same purpose; turbo cancers in women and men’s reproductive systems… same-same. The occurrences of dementia cum Alzheimer’s are skyrocketing, sudden cardiac arrest, strokes.

All difficult to prove, years after the vaxxes were administered. This was precisely predicted already years ago by Dr. Mike Yeadon, former VP Research at Pfizer, a principal vaxx-maker, with one of the pharma industries largest criminal record.

Simultaneously, we are living in Europe and most of the US in a series of all-eradicating heat waves, causing droughts, with the elderly dying, water shortages, harvest failures, crop losses, animals are dying, with an almost endless series of consequences, easily linked together – and to their ONE focal purpose – yes, you got it.

Chemtrails, or better called by their scientific name “stratospheric aerosol injections,” are releasing literally billions of sub-micro or nano-particles, of which aluminum is among the worst, not just for climate engineering [so, you believe that man-made CO2-based climate is actually happening], but, as these invisible particles are falling to earth, they are polluting the water, soil, air, plants, animals, slowly poisoning humans with toxins, gradually culling humanity, we don’t even notice; fulfilling Dennis Meadow’s wish, “relatively painless.”

That’s the plan.

On climate change, see this, this, and this for better understanding.

This climate change hoax, with which you can do almost anything you want, create droughts, floods, deadly heatwaves, deep-frost; hurricanes, plandemics, requiring new mRNA-type killer vaxxes. The climate hoax has been indoctrinated into human brains since even before the first big official Environmental Conference in Rio, Brazil in June1992 the so-called “Climate Summit,” followed by the annual COPs (Conference of the Parties). So far 30 COPs took place, the last one, 30th in Belem Brazil, November 2025.

Former Vice President Al Gore later became the Ambassador for the Climate Hoax to span the entire globe.

The COPs are each attended by tens of thousands, if not in the hundreds of thousands, of people, most of them business people, having nothing to do with climate, but are there for their corporate networks. Business contracts are concluded in the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions, which in one way or another keep polluting Mother Earth, making the COP “adventure,” the climate propaganda, an ultra-hypocritical farce, nobody wants to see.

It is led by the UN and partially executed by the WEF – the chief policymaker — and WHO, the master controller, which in addition to its world health responsibilities, has coincidentally also been put in charge of controlling “climate change.”

And whenever you tell somebody what is really going on, you are declared as a conspiracy agent, deserving being marginalized. So, the “happy masses” can live on, worry-free hanging on their 5G, soon 6G, infected cellphones, preparing their brains for cancerous tumors and / or transhumanization, what just a few years ago would have needed implanting a chip [WEF’s founder and then CEO, Klaus Schwab, said so in a video interview in 2016 with the Swiss French TV, since taken off the web].

Humanity is attacked from all sides and angles. Most do not even notice. Sorry, it is just nature but will get better. No, it won’t. Not by itself. Freedom, though a human right, can only prevail as such, if we, humans, work or fight for it daily.

That’s life in 2026 and may get worse in the following four-plus years, IF, and that is a big IF – We the People, do not wake up to reality. Don’t hold your breath, unless humanity is ready for a conscientious shapeshift from material to spiritual beings.

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Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.