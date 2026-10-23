It is no coincidence that the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit takes place in Shenzhen, China, from 18-19 November 2026. APEC has 21 members; however, they include as separate economic entities, Hong Kong and Taiwan (members: Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, People’s Republic of China (PRC), Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea (South Korea), Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand, United States, Viet Nam).

And what if the leaders of the three superpowers – the Kings of Kings – were to meet during the APEC event?

It could go down in history as the Power Summit of all Power Summits in recent times.

It could attempt trailblazing the path to a Globalist New World Order (NWO). APEC’s three official observers are the ASEAN Secretariat, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council, and the Pacific Islands Forum.

All three of them, especially the ASEAN Secretariat, are closely linked to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Though not a formal free-trade customs union, APEC is best described as the world’s largest regional economic grouping and / or trading area, accounting in 2025 for about 50.1% of world merchandise exports and 48.5% of world merchandise imports (statistics.apec).

APEC’s expected 2026 trade volume is between US$ 26 and 27 trillion, with about US$ 13.5 trillion of merchandise exports and US$ 13.2 trillion of imports, a fairly balanced trade volume. It foresees a growth rate of 3.3% to 3.7% for 2026. Shenzhen, a coastal metropolis in southern China, directly bordering Hong Kong, is well suited for this event.

The city’s choice for this year’s APEC encounter is also no coincidence. Shenzhen’s importance lies in its role as China’s first Special Economic Zone (established in 1980) and a global symbol of the country’s reform and opening-up.

From a small border town, Shenzhen grew into one of China’s leading technology, manufacturing, finance, and logistics hubs, hosting major firms such as Huawei, Tencent, BYD, DJI, and ZTE. It is a core engine of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, has one of the world’s busiest container ports, and has ranked first among mainland Chinese cities in exports for more than three decades.

It is symbolic for the People’s Republic China having become in less than 77 years since creation, the world’s leading economy, in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), the only economic indicator that expresses a sense of meaning – wellbeing – of a nation’s population. Though not officially confirmed yet, it is quite likely that a three-power summit at the margin of the APEC meeting is being prepared by the Chinese foreign ministry. The idea is for President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on 18–19 November 2026.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Agenda, though not yet fully officialized, centers on China’s theme, “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together,” with three priorities: openness, innovation, and cooperation. The main agenda items include four major themes:

Trade and investment openness: advancing regional economic integration, trade facilitation, and work toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP).

Digital economy and AI: cross-border e-commerce, paperless trade and electronic documentation, digital-trade rules, and cooperation on artificial intelligence.

Connectivity and supply chains: resilient supply chains, infrastructure, transport links, and regional connectivity.

Sustainable and inclusive development: green growth, energy security, food security, SMEs, women’s economic empowerment, and inclusive development.

To the critical analyst, the threesome Power Summit looks like the mother of all summits in recent years.

This three-power apex gambit may be the first step to the final round of globalization, of a New World Order, where the three powers eventually divide the globe into “zones of influence.” So much for the “multi-polar world” that has become a multi-pillar world, supporting the same “Globalist Roof,” where artificial intelligence (AI) and all-digitization will control the world. When all elements of the NWO are in place and reach full circle, there will likely be no escaping, not for nations, not for people.

National and personal sovereignty will be flushed down the drain.

And who will police and militarily control this three-legged, three-power Uni-bloc? NATO, most likely.

NATO currently counts 32 countries;

30 in Europe (Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia (Czech Republic), Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom); and 2 in the Americas (US and Canada) – and growing.

The most recent European entrants were Finland in 2023 and Sweden in 2024.

NATO 3.0

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Although most of her territory is in Asia, Turkey, often a controversial agent for NATO, is usually counted as a European NATO member, as it is (still) regarded as a full European-Atlantic ally and has belonged to NATO since 1952.

In reality, NATO is not just the composite of its official members. NATO is already all over the world. Most directly, so far, all the dozen Latin American countries (LAC), where with the last couple of years the governments have shifted from left to right – under President Trump’s sparsely spoken-about new Monroe Doctrine 2.0, also called the Donroe Doctrine.

All of these nations are already, or are, in the process of being armed with NATO-abled military equipment that can and is being coordinated – and its data eventually pooled and controlled by the Pentagon.

In the Asia Pacific Region, inter alia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, fully allied with the West, militarily as well as politically – may as well count as NATO. They all have US military bases. This military-base concept may be extended worldwide, where the US has over 800 military bases. It would not be far-fetched to call them NATO bases, with military equipment that is NATO-enabled.

See also this.

The elephant in the room is: at this possibly upcoming three-power summit in Shenzhen, will Russia and China accept a NATO’s (protective?) military control over a potential three-pillar Globalist NWO?

Such maybe subjects for negotiations during the 18/19 November Shenzhen conference, unless pre-summit agreements have already been reached behind the curtains.

But who is really in control worldwide? This is a multi-answer question, but is strongly linked to global finance and monetary control. Is it a super-entity that controls the world?

A peer-reviewed network study showed a tightly interlocked “super-entity” of financial institutions controlling 40% of all transnational corporate wealth. See this for more details.

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Who Owns the Owners?

BlackRock/Vanguard, plus StateStreet, collectively known as the Big Three, in 2026 own roughly 22% of the average S&P 500 company. This is a massive increase since 2017, when they owned some 5% of the S&P 500.

The largest shareholder is BlackRock and / or Vanguard (they are interchangeable. Currently, on paper Vanguard owns BlackRock, which is meaningless, as their assets and management are inter-twined). They are among the top three institutional investors in 100% (505 of 505) of S&P 500 companies, and the single largest investor in about 84% (422) of them.

The Big Three control largely the engines that make the world go around. They could easily cause starvation, energy shortages, and surely have a stake in climate geoengineering; in other words, in what is perceived as the so-called “Climate Change” and all the ills that spring from it. “Climate Change,” the monster of all monsters, can literally be made responsible for health and disease, for life and death. The Climate Change syndrome has enormous power.

A New World Order may also likely be called capitalist-centered. This despite the fact that China calls herself a socialist country with Chinese characteristics; or may you call it with “capitalist characteristics”?

And where do the BRICS fit in?

They were created as a diversion from what is going on in the invisible back. The sheer fact of their geographic, cultural, economic, monetary and ideological diversity is an unmistakable indication, that – yes, unfortunately – they are just going to be another insignificant wheel in the newly shaped three-pillar Globalist machinery.

The underlying power for Western, soon global, wealth accumulation, is the Western-created Pyramid or Ponzi scheme-like monetary system, controlled by the City of London, not by the Federal Reserve, which is a mere creation of the City of London.

This also means the accumulation of debt for those on top is just a make-believe game. Because debt in the Ponzi-currency, the US-dollar, is never “repaid.” Instead, new money is created to fill the debt-gap of the money creators. As long as there is enough debt or new money in circulation, the Ponzi-scheme bears little risk of collapsing. What is enough? Maybe 50% to 60% of all trading currencies?

Who controls the City of London controls the Bank for International Settlement (BIS – in Basle Switzerland), which is also called the Central Bank of all central banks, controlling the flow of over 90% of the world’s trading currencies. The owners of the City of London shall remain nameless, for now. But just imagine – they are enormously powerful!

And if there was the slightest doubt (or hope?) that the NWO would have some equalizing characters for people to live in a more balanced world economy – that illusion can be buried.

Let us look at the billionaires that have been created in three Power Pillars over the last six years. It becomes clear that the NWO is not going to redistribute wealth. To the contrary, the global NATO military “protective” shield will make sure that the top is well-protected, and that more accumulation will be facilitated by systematic use of algorithms and AI mechanisms.

According to Forbes, the annual billionaire ranking for 2020 and 2026 indicates that billionaires grew between 2020 and 2026 by about 61% in the United States, 57% in China, and 49% in Russia.

In concrete terms, this is the per country billionaire list:

All “billionaire” figures are based on US-dollar values, not in local currency values. For example, a Chinese billionaire is not a Yuan-billionaire, but a US-dollar equivalent billionaire.

No worries though, the Three-Power APEC Summit in Shenzhen on 18/19 November 2026 will not be concerned with the wealth, and worldwide well-being inequality.

They will be concerned with the power they share, and who controls what. In case there is agreement in power-sharing for the globalist New World Order.

And where do the 8-plus billion people come in?

They don’t.

Unless we stand up, with true People Power [as is, “we are many, they are few”], and demand our human rights given individual and national sovereignty – which might bring this globalist Power Ploy down like a house of cards. But only if we dare. We MUST muster the courage and be ready for sacrifices, as freedom never comes as a gift from heaven, but freedom is the fruit of a conscious and continued effort of humanity towards sovereign and autonomous lives.

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Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.