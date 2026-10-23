Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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eva schwarzler's avatar
eva schwarzler
3d

Unfortunately, very little people know (or want to know) whats going on…, that’s why it’s so difficult to fight against the NWO…

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Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
3d

An under the radar matter of potentially great importance, is that much of what happens going forward in the world may be significantly shaped by what happens politically *inside* of China in the coming years. It has been operating as a federated and institutionally pluralized system but Xi and Co in the center are trying hard to transform the system, if they succeed then their will be a National Elite for the various you-know-whos to do centralized international planning chicanery with

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