[This essay by Christine Cotton was also published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

It is June 2, 2026. By the time you read these lines, I will have left this world.

For those who do not know me, my name is Christine Cotton.

I am what is known as a whistleblower. I worked for 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry in the management and analysis of clinical data.

As a biostatistician, since December 2020, I have immersed myself in the documents of the COVID vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory. I have written numerous documents and done many broadcasts to share the real results. My conclusions are catastrophic, beyond the invalidity of the results due to errors or even manifest frauds.

The Pfizer vaccine that the population received, that you may have received, is not the one from the clinical trial with the 95% efficacy announced by all the politicians, journalists, and TV doctors. You were administered a product for which there were absolutely no results, neither of efficacy nor of tolerance.

This message is not intended to create sensationalism on social networks but to inform you of one of the biggest manipulations that humanity has ever known.

All the evidence is in the latest version of my work, which I invite you to download and read. For the lazier ones and the very busy, the few pages of the conclusion and the links to the source documents will already enlighten you a great deal.

I fell ill at the very moment I filed a complaint against the health authorities.

For over a year, I have been suffering from excruciating pain starting from the lower back down to my legs, burning sensations in the skin, mainly in the legs and back. I have consulted general practitioners, neurologists, osteopaths, virologists, dermatologists, rheumatologists, psychiatrists, homeopaths… I have swallowed thousands of capsules of dietary supplements, anxiolytics, neuroleptics, painkillers prescribed by the pain center. I have even done bioresonance sessions and seen magnetizers, and this without any result.

I am at the end of what I can bear.

I ask forgiveness from those who love me, you who have followed me on social networks for 4 years, my friends, my parents, and above all to God or whatever his nature or name may be, to end my life—I, who have never ceased to protect it since childhood, whether plant, animal, or human life.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank those who have supported me, encouraged me, and all those who pray or have organized prayer groups. I am going to ask you to pray once more so that my soul may be in the light of the Creator as soon as possible.

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Click the image below to read Christine Cotton’s latest work: