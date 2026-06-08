Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
18h

She is a hero.

She helped top health lawyer Gloriane Blais (who got disbarred in Quebec) provide evidence.

- Podcast Episode #3: 3. Top Health Lawyer disbarred for speaking Covid-19 truths, w/Gloriane Blais

https://fournier.substack.com/p/3-top-health-lawyer-disbarred-for

Reply
Share
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
21h

Was she a targeted Individual for speaking out

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture