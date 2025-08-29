Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john robinson's avatar
john robinson
16h

Isn't compulsory e-id impossible without significant compliance? Or would it begin at birth?

If a substantial portion of the adult population refuses compliance where would that leave the overseas transportation industry, perhaps the Swiss judicial system and banking industry? Under-attended, overwhelmed and less profitable respectively. What of the medical establishment? Would e-id be required to receive emergency care? If not, and it is required for ordinary care doesn't that leave Switzerland with an unlawful two tiered system medical system? Shouldn't the courts strike this down if implementation was imposed?

Perhaps the kind of coercion necessary to follow through with implementing the e-id wouldn't withstand judicial scrutiny:):):) However, given what some states' public institutions and companies in the U.S. were able to get away with when it came to breaching bodily autonomy in their forcing employees to be injected with the COV2 junk one might be given to the idea that a person's humanity is irrelevant to the ways in which they are treated within so called "representative democracies or republics". What's next, a resurgence of the eugenics movement? Once born, is the primary cause of death going to be violence at the hands of the state? Welcome to a worldwide banana republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Donna's avatar
Donna
16h

They just don't quit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture