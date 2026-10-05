[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introduction

Hating the Russians is a propaganda ploy. It has geopolitical implications. It undermines dialogue and diplomacy.

RussiaGate has evolved towards Russophobia which consists in “Anti-Russian sentiment,” the dislike and fear of Russians, sanctions against Russians, etc.

It has become the dominant rhetoric in Ukraine largely in support of two Nazi parties which are supported by US-NATO.

In Ukraine, everything Russian including Russian music and literature has been banned.

The Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) adopted in 2022 “a law banning Russian music and Russian Books.“

In the course of the last 12 years, the Russian people are depicted as villains and criminals.

And now Zelensky, a Jewish-Russian proxy president, wants to “ban everything Russian,” including the Russian language (his mother tongue), the Russian media, the teaching of Russian in schools.

He has been instructed by Washington to lead Kiev’s Neo-Nazi government, which is portrayed by the U.S. mainstream media including the NYT as a democracy.

Zelensky has banned Russian composers including Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Borodin, Glinka, Rimsky-Korsakov, and many more.

In contrast, he has promoted the two major Nazi parties which control the military and intelligence apparatus.

Who Started the War in Ukraine? Was it Russia or US-NATO?

The answer comes from the horse’s mouth.

NATO started the war in 2014, following the U.S.-sponsored 2014 Coup d’Etat in support of two Neo-Nazi Parties: Svoboda and Right Sektor.

Of utmost significance:

On September 7, 2023, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a presentation to the European Parliament, formally acknowledged that:

“the war didn’t start in February last year [2022]. It started in 2014.”

This far-reaching declaration confirms his earlier statement in May 2023 to the effect that the Ukraine War

“didn’t start in 2022”, “The war started in 2014.” (Stoltenberg’s interview with the Washington Post.

Speaking on behalf of NATO, what this statement implies is that US-NATO was already at war in 2014.

He also acknowledged that Russia did not “initiate the war” on Ukraine in February 2022. Nor does he acknowledge the deliberately failed peace negotiations Minsk 1, 2, and, the Istanbul Communiqué, 2022.

President Zelensky with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

“Therefore, we have already increased our presence in eastern part of the Alliance, to send a very clear message to Moscow. To remove any room for misunderstanding, miscalculation. That NATO is there to defend every inch of NATO territory, one for all for one. [“NATO Territory”] At the NATO summit, we agreed new plans for the defence of the whole Alliance. We also agreed to establish and identify more high readiness troops, 300,000 troops on different levels of high readiness, and also have more air and naval capabilities, ready to quickly reinforce if needed. The purpose of this is to prevent war. The purpose of this is to ensure that NATO continues to be the most successful Alliance in history because we have prevented any military attack on any NATO Allies. And when there’s a full-fledged war going on in Europe, then it becomes even more important that we have credible deterrence and by strengthening our deterrence and defence, we are preventing war, preserving peace for NATO Allies, because there’s no room for miscalculation. And the third thing was that NATO Allies have really now demonstrated that they are delivering on the commitment we made in 2014, because the war didn’t start in February last year. It started in 2014. The full-fledged invasion happened last year, but the war, the illegal annexation of Crimea, Russia went into eastern Donbas in 2014. (emphasis added)

What Stoltenberg fails to acknowledge is the US-NATO’s role in triggering the 2014 EuroMaidan massacre which was conducive “in the name of Western democracy” to the instatement of a Neo-Nazi puppet regime in Kiev.

Flash Back to the Cold War. “The Russians are Coming”

IT’S A PLOT! … to Make the World Die Laughing!!

That narrative is currently foreclosed. Or is It? “Laughing is a fundamental human right”?, an instrument of peace.

“Back in the USSR.” The Beatles

“Written by McCartney as a pastiche of The Beach Boys, its inspiration came from the Chuck Berry song Back In The USA, from Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s “I’m Backing Britain” campaign of the time, and reportedly from one of the Beach Boys themselves – Mike Love. Love, a fellow follower of the Maharishi in India during the late 60s, overheard Paul McCartney playing a rough version of “U.S.S.R.” on an acoustic guitar in Rishikesh and said to him, “You ought to put something in about all the girls around Russia.”

At the height of the Cold War, It was a success in the USSR. Russian Text: Русский Текст

Paul McCartney described the song this way:

It’s tongue in cheek.

This is a travelling Russkie who has just flown in from Miami Beach; he’s come the other way.He can’t wait to get back to the Georgian mountains: “Georgia’s always on my mind”; there’s all sorts of little jokes in it… I remember trying to sing it in my Jerry Lee Lewis voice, to get my mind set on a particular feeling. We added Beach Boys style harmonies.”

Written by Paul McCartney.

Click to watch it on Youtube.

Or click image Paul McCartney in Moscow.

Back in the U.S.S.R. Lyrics

Oh

Flew in from Miami Beach, BOAC

Didn’t get to bed last night

On the way, the paper bag was on my knee

Man, I had a dreadful flight

I’m back in the U.S.S.R.​

You don’t know how lucky you are, boy

Back in the U.S.S.R.​

Been away so long, I hardly knew the place

Gee, it’s good to be back home

Leave it ’till tomorrow to unpack my case

Honey, disconnect the phone

I’m back in the U.S.S.R.​

You don’t know how lucky you are, boy

Back in the U.S.​

Back in the U.S.​

Back in the U.S.S.R.​

Canada-Russia Relations: “We Love the Russians”

Red Army Choir Sings Gilles Vigneault “Mon Pays n’est pas un Pays c’est l’Hiver”

Russophobia and the U.S. February 2014 EuroMaidan Coup d’Etat

Slide forward to real geopolitics: The U.S. February 2014 Coup d’Etat.

Unknown to most Americans and Canadians, the US government is channeling financial support, weapons and training to a Neo-Nazi entity –which is part of the Ukraine National Guard– The Azov Battalion (Батальйон Азов). Canada and Britain have confirmed that they also are providing support to the National Guard.

From the outset in 2014 as well as under president Zelensky’s government, the Azov battalion is supported by US and Canadian military aid channelled to the Ukraine National Guard via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Who Started the War in Ukraine?

The mainstream media states unequivocally that Russia started the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

That is a boldface lie. As outlined in the Introduction, the US-NATO-led war in support of two Nazi parties started in 2014.

On September 7, 2023, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a presentation to the European Parliament, formally acknowledged that:

“the war didn’t start in February last year [2022]. It started in 2014.”

While RussiaGate was launched in the context of the 2016 U.S. presidential elections campaign, Russophobia was carefully applied as a means to endorsing a Neo-Nazi government in Ukraine, supported and financed by the West.

Western Support for Ukrainian Nazism Required a Russophobia Agenda

The Azov Battalion -which “officially” displays the Nazi SS emblem– (see below) is described by the Kiev regime as “a volunteer battalion of territorial defense.” It’s a National Guard battalion under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the equivalent of America’s Homeland Security.

Officially based in Berdyank on the Sea of Azov, the Azov battalion was formed by the regime to fight the opposition insurgency in the Donbass region. (Eastern and Southern Ukraine)

The staged EuroMaidan “Protest Movement” initiated in November 2013 was led by two Nazi parties, with Dmytro Yarosh of the Right Sector (Pravy Sector) playing a key role as leader of the Brown Shirt Neo-Nazi paramilitary. He had called for disbanding the Party of the Regions and the Communist Party.

The shootings of protesters by snipers were coordinated by Yarosh‘s Brown Shirts of Right Sector and (the late) Andriy Parubiy leader of the Neo-Nazi Svoboda Party.

[Image: Right Sector, EuroMaidan February 11, 2014]

Military Training of Adolescents and Children to “Fight the Russians”

The Azov battalion is not only involved in paramilitary operations in Eastern Ukraine, it is running a Summer Camp military training project for young children and adolescents as part of a broader Nazi indoctrination program.

The Azov Battalion promotes Nazism. It is involved in the planning of the Neo-Nazi Summer School:

Video: NBC’s Documentary on the Nazi Azov Battalion Summer Camps.

Nazi indoctrination of children: Crime against humanity

[NBC Does not mention Nazism]

The Azov battalion supported by its Western partners is not only involved in paramilitary operations in Eastern Ukraine. According to reports including the Kyiv Post (Ukraine mainstream media), it is running a Summer Camp military training project for young children as part of its broader training and indoctrination program.

Western media sources (quoted by the Kyiv Post) confirm that children as young as six years old (see images below) are participating in the Azov Summer Camp located in the Vodytsya district outside Kyiv.

The text on the banner reads: Iдея B Нації, сила В тобі: broadly translated: The Idea of the Nation, The Power within You.

Sponsored by America and Europe, Zelensky is leading a Neo-Nazi government, he is promoting Nazism in Ukraine.

And the Western media in chorus are endorsing the Zelensky proxy regime without batting an eyelid.

The Kiev regime is upheld as a democracy.

Russian Jewish Zelensky Betrays His Family

Zelensky has also betrayed his family. Many of his relatives were victims of the Nazi holocaust.

In a twisted irony, days before he assumed office in May 2019, “he …laid flowers on the grave of his grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelensky, who fought in the Soviet Union’s Red Army during World War II”.

It was May 9 — Victory Day in Ukraine — and a day of “thanksgiving,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“[Semyon] went through the whole war and remain[s] forever in my memory one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis,” he wrote. “Thanks for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is forever a thing of the past”

Thanks to those who fought against Nazism — and won.” (quoted in Washington Post, emphasis added)

High Treason.

My Grandfather: “one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis”.

Zelensky: What a liar and a criminal.

Sponsored by America and Europe, Zelensky is leading a Neo-Nazi government, he is promoting Nazism in Ukraine.

And the Western media in chorus are endorsing the Zelensky proxy regime without bating an eyelid. The Kiev regime is upheld as a democracy by the NYT.

Western Support for Nazi Politicians

This is what happened in the aftermath of Zelensky’s address to Canada’s House of Commons.

Click “Watch video on YouTube” to access the video.

It is worth noting that David Pugliese of The Ottawa Citizen has carefully documented the Neo-Nazi features of the Kiev Regime. His report (which no doubt was read by several of Canada’s Members of Parliament) was published in 2021 during the Zelensky presidency (May 2019-).

Adolph Hitler is Heralded as Ukraine’s “Torchbearer of Democracy”

In September 2018 the Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) Andriy Parubiy intimated that Adolf Hitler was “the torchbearer of democracy.”

His statement was broadcast on Ukraine’s ICTV channel. Parubiy described Adolf Hitler as a true proponent of democracy claiming that the Führer “practiced direct democracy in the 1930s.” (Tass, September 5, 2018)

“I’m a major supporter of direct democracy,… By the way, I tell you that the biggest man, who practised a direct democracy, was Adolf Aloizovich [Hitler]”. In Russian Адольф Алоизович Гитлер (Quoted by South Front)

This controversial statement, with some exceptions, was not picked up by the Western press. Lies by omission.

Not a single US, Canadian or EU News media took the trouble to cover the story.

Why? Because the Kiev regime (including its Armed Forces and National Guard) is integrated by Nazi elements which are supported by the US and its allies.

Parubiy has been given red carpet treatment by Western governments. He is casually portrayed as a right wing politician rather than an avowed Nazi.

The US Congress, Canada’s Parliament, the British Parliament, the European Parliament, have invited and praised A. Parubiy.

Image: Parubiy with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland (Obama Administration)

Image: Received by the Canadian Parliament

Image: Parubiy with President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, Gianni Buquicchio, June, 2017

Max Blumenthal on Parubiy’s meeting with members of the American Foreign Policy Council, July 2, 2018,

“At a packed meeting in the Senate, the Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal asked organizers whether it was appropriate for Congress and the American Foreign Policy Society to be coddling the founder of two neo-Nazi parties. The response his questions elicited ranged from bizarre to deeply troubling.”

Who is Andriy Parubiy? Why Do Western Politicians Love Him?

Parubiy founded in 1991 the Social-National Party of Ukraine (subsequently renamed Svoboda [Freedom]), together with Oleh Tyahnybok, who headed the Svoboda party. The name Social-National Party was chosen with a view to replicating the name of Hitler’s Nazi (National Socialist) party.

Note

Andriy Parubiy was assassinated in Lviv (Lvov) in the Galicia Region of Western Ukraine, on the border with Poland in August 2025. The assassination was blamed on Russia. What was the purpose of his visit to Lviv?

A short note on Lviv and the history of Ukraine Nazism

The members of OUN-B actively collaborated with the Wehrmacht’s occupation forces (1941-1944).

In Ukraine: “..up to a million Jews were murdered by Einsatzgruppen units, Police battalions, Wehrmacht troops and local Nazi collaborators” (emphasis added)

The map below is the territory under Nazi Germany occupation (1942) extending from Galicia to Kiev and Odessa.

It indicates cities with Jewish ghettoes, the locations of major massacres.

In this regard, the Janowska concentration camp was established in the outskirts of Lviv in September 1941.

Lviv had a Jewish population of 160,000. The Janowska camp combined “elements of labor, transit, and extermination”.

“By the time Soviet forces reached Lviv on 21 July 1944, less than 1 per cent of Lviv’s Jews had survived the occupation.“ (Emphasis added)

Conclusion

As long as Western politicians endorse The Kiev Nazi Regime, Russophobia will prevail.

We need to confront Western politicians regarding their support of Nazism.

The Solution is “Nazi-Gate.”

What is required in Ukraine is regime change, coupled with major institutional changes, with a view to eliminating the social and political fabric of Nazism. Not an easy task.

Establish dialogue and peace negotiations with the Russian Federation.

***

Remember the instruments of Peace: Solidarity, Culture, Smiling and Laughing. Say NO to media propaganda.

1. “The Russians are Coming”

IT’S A PLOT! … to Make the World Die Laughing!!

2. “We are back in the USSR”

Paul McCartney in Moscow

3. Sing Together.

“Mon Pays n’est pas un Pays c’est l’Hiver.” In French and Russian.

“My country is not a country it’s winter.”

Something both Canada and Russia have in common.

Snow and Ice: Tremendous dialogue for Peace and National Identity

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