Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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ChatterX
Oct 7

Under Clinton, when the Cold war was over, Lockheed Martin's guy named Bruce P. Jackson (son of William Jackson, National Security Adviser under Eisenhower) spent millions of dollars on the committee for NATO expansion in order to push a bunch of Eastern European countries into NATO.

He also helped found the neocons' Project for the New American Century (PNAC) and bankrolled the committee for the war in Iraq.

http://youtube.com/watch?v=t0DLNDAgAwU

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Lockheed CEO Norman Augustine established the practice of maintaining at least two Lockheed-Martin employees operating in each US Congressional district to “honestly” say that local jobs were dependent upon Lockheed/Martin defense contracts.

No member of Congress wanted to be accused of denying job opportunities in his or her district. So they typically voted for any legislation or contract that would benefit Lockheed Martin. Since that time, that practice has spread to other corporations in the military industrial complex.

As Secretary of Defense, Dick Cheney took a game to the next level by outsourcing virtually any and all non-combat roles to private contractors. After leaving his secretary of defense position, Cheney became CEO of Halliburton – a major defense contractor that benefits from Dick Cheney’s policies.

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Eric Arnow
Oct 6

Professor Chossudovsky has done a great service with this post. Yesterday, in my own post, I showed how the CIA was both well aware of a key figure in Nazi Ukraine, Stepan Bandera, and supported the growth of Nazism in Ukraine. Here, the professor goes into further detail about how hatred of Russia is weaponized. And yet, most Westerners fall for it! https://ericarnow.substack.com/p/honoring-the-war-criminals-of-ukraine

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