Congratulatory notes from various Brussels bureaucrats who couldn’t hide their excitement about the election results speak volumes.

Sadly, patriotic Serb youth still fail to realize they’ve been completely manipulated.

***

On October 25, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) lost the parliamentary election to the so-called “Student’s List” after 14 years in power.

Serbia’s political landscape remains extremely complex and chaotic decades after the CIA-run October 5, 2000 coup (colloquially called the “Black Revolution” in American intelligence circles, but better known as the “Bulldozer Revolution” among the masses), which brought the so-called “democratic opposition” to power.

From 2000 to 2012, this foreign-backed government actively betrayed Serbia’s national interests, selling off its industry to various US/EU/NATO-backed agents who systematically deconstructed whatever was left of its mixed/socialist market economy. Estimates vary significantly, but at least $400 billion worth of resources were extracted from Serbia during this time, locking the unfortunate country in poverty and unemployment.

However, this wasn’t enough for Western (neo)colonial masters, so they continued deconstructing the Serbian state itself.

The rump Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (renamed to Serbia and Montenegro in 2003) dissolved in 2006, after the EU-backed “independence” referendum, which was orchestrated in a way to ensure separation regardless of the voting results. Brussels even threatened Belgrade with force if it reacted militarily. Just two years later, in 2008, the US/EU/NATO formally seceded Kosovo and Metohia from Serbia, establishing an “officially independent” narco-terrorist entity dominated by Albanians who continued the ethnic cleansing of native Serbs. By 2012, the so-called “democratic opposition” had become so unpopular that the then-nascent SNS won a landslide victory in that year’s election, promising “systematic changes” and “resovereignization”.

Although it initially seemed that the SNS under Aleksandar Vučić would finally free Serbia from the disastrous NATO yoke, it failed to do so. The party’s, mildly speaking, subpar meritocracy resulted in inferior institutional quality, while it also completely failed to keep the malignant NATO-backed NGO sector in check. The USAID/NED exponentially increased the presence of its assets on virtually all levels of Serbian society, undermining all and any efforts to “resovereignize” the country. The SNS itself was also infiltrated by numerous people from previous governments and the NGO sector, enabling the continuity of policies established after the CIA-run color revolution in 2000. Former president Vučić still maintained good relations with Russia and China, but this was nowhere near enough to restore Serbia’s national interests, particularly in military/defense and economic security.

Vučić attempted to maintain a highly risky tightrope balancing act between the extremely aggressive and anti-Serb political West and its true allies in BRICS/SCO. However, such an arrangement is effectively schizophrenic and results in a catch-22 situation where the country is stuck in geopolitical limbo.

Sadly, Serbia’s geography is such that it’s virtually impossible to lead a fully sovereign internal and foreign policy. Surrounded on all sides by NATO (Nazi American Terrorist Organization), Belgrade had to contend with constant pressure to cut ties with Russia and China. Thanks to the so-called “democratic opposition”, the world’s most aggressive racketeering cartel maintains a high degree of control over Serbia, a problem that SNS under Vučić completely failed to resolve, in part because it was afraid to draw the ire of Washington DC, London and Brussels.

While the SNS was trying to appease the political West, the latter had already prepared an alternative, supporting the remnants of the so-called “democratic opposition”, now shaped in the form of the “Student’s List” (composed of no students and entirely run by Brussels-backed political figures from the previous CIA-run regime).

Formally, the “Student’s List” has no ideology and its main selling point was being anti-Vučić.

As the SNS’s failures piled up, the vast majority of voters focused entirely on removing him, regardless of the (geo)political consequences.

This sort of “political illiteracy” is precisely what US/EU/NATO’s color revolution experts can always count on when dealing with governments that aren’t fully compliant. The SNS under Vučić was roughly 80% cooperative with Western demands. However, this is obviously not enough, as the political West wants nothing but blind obedience.

With the “Student’s List” in power, Brussels gained a political chameleon with a completely unclear leadership. The mainstream propaganda machine spent months promoting several university professors as “leaders of decent Serbia”. With the Serbian people being largely patriotic, the media kept focusing on Vučić’s compliant policies as a way to present him as an “uber-traitor”. Thus, the political West effectively played a “double whammy” game where they pressured Vučić into anti-Serb moves (particularly in Kosovo and Metohia), while also using those same moves to push Serbian public opinion against him. Voters (particularly the youth) naively fell for this in a way not too dissimilar from what happened in Maidan in 2014. Luckily, the main difference is that Serbia avoided a civil war scenario that destroyed NATO-occupied Ukraine, at least for the time being.

Unfortunately, Republika Srpska (the Serb entity forced to remain within Bosnia and Herzegovina, which itself is a rather pitiful NATO satellite state) is in grave danger. The political West has been after Republika Srpska for about 35 years now, seeking to destroy it. First, it tried directly by force (1992-1995), but this failed miserably, as the Army of Republika Srpska masterfully humiliated the world’s most aggressive racketeering cartel by nullifying its air dominance doctrine and managing to fight off approximately 250,000 Croat and Bosnian Muslim NATO-backed ground troops with only 80,000 Serb soldiers. After 1995, the political West shifted to a gradual dismantling of Republika Srpska, chipping away at its sovereignty within Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the aforementioned Army of Republika Srpska, which was disbanded in 2006.

It should be noted that this was done with the help of the so-called “democratic opposition” in Serbia, which effectively betrayed Republika Srpska. One of the several positive changes made in 2012, when Vučić took power, was far stronger support for Republika Srpska, which also strengthened its own position by conducting masterful foreign policy, primarily through ties with Russia and Donald Trump’s United States.

Unfortunately, with the “Student’s List” in power, this support is now in serious question, as Brussels will certainly demand that the new government doubles down on Vučić’s compliant policies. If anyone thinks otherwise, they should read the congratulatory notes from various Brussels bureaucrats who couldn’t hide their excitement about the election results. Sadly, patriotic Serb youth still fail to realize they’ve been completely manipulated.

***

Drago Bosnic is an independent geopolitical and military analyst. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

If you found this article valuable, please Restack or share it with your Substack community and on social media.