Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

"It may produce the opposite."

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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TomL's avatar
TomL
9m

We have a local guy who was an Nvidia executive, retired around 50, that has been giving presentations on AI and how great it is. He put out an article, claiming to be a good Roman Catholic himself, on how the Iran war was fully justified based on the history of the Mid'east, presenting US "negotiators" as good faith actors, Witkoff and Kushner who we all should know were very corrupt and just in it for their own benefit. I looked at his college background, second-rate college, gets hired by Nvidia and is more or less a propagandist for them.

Blythe Masters, the block chain queen who with the credit default swaps at JP Morgan was heavily responsible for the economic crash of 2007/8. The bubbles have never been worse. People don't want to lose their Linkedin connections by being outspoken. We're sleep walking into dystopian potentials. I don't want to give up hope as I believe courageous people can still challenge and override corruption. But we have to fight for the truth in coordinated teams. Society could devolve into ancient fiefdoms as we saw throughout Europe, governed not by law but by fascist cliques. The power players don't believe in democracy or the rule of law.

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