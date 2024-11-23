***

Author’s Introduction and Update

See last year’s COP28, attending by more than 150 Heads of State and Government. (30 November to 13 December 2023). See COP 28 decisions.

COP29 November 2024 (program) is being hosted (barely a week following the US elections) in Baku, Azerbaijan in the unstable Geopolitical Hub of the Caspian Sea.

The host country is among the largest producers of oil and natural gas worldwide. Ironically the government of Azerbaijan has committed itself to green energy (CO2 Net Zero), requiring a drastic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Sounds absurd.

Among the COP29 participants are representatives of civil society organizations, business interests, international organizations, billionaire philanthropies and international organizations.

COP29 as well as the host government have endorsed CO2-Net Zero.

Sounds absurd. Azerbaijan produces about 33 million tonnes of oil and 35 billion cubic meters of gas (2022 data).

The fake narrative of reducing greenhouse gas emissions sets the stage for triggering economic and social chaos including devastating impacts on family farms Worldwide.

Assisting the Global South is COP29’s multi-billion dollar mandate: it’s a fraud! The Global South is targeted as one of main causes of global warming. The big oil companies are not the target. Quite the opposite.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed itself to funnelling billions of dollars, coming to the rescue of impoverished farmers in the Global South.

This money will be used to initiate a new phase of neo-colonialism, leading the confiscation of land, assets and mineral resources.

Bill Gates wants to become a Top Owner of Farmland extending across the Global South. He or a member of his foundation is to address the plenary on the 14th of November, 2024.

In turn, Sir Jeff Bezos, the second richest person on the planet is committed to coming to the rescue of the Global South.

Our analysis confirms that there is no such things as “Global Unity”. Climate Philanthropy is a fraud.

As in previous COP Summits, the issue of weather modification, namely Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD) has been dismissed in blatant violation of a May 1977 United Nations Convention (see below).

ENMOD Techniques

Environmental modification techniques which are the object of this article have been carefully excluded from the debate on climate change. There is a long and complex history of ENMOD techniques:

“US mathematician John von Neumann, in liaison with the US Department of Defense, started his research on weather modification in the late 1940s at the height of the Cold War and foresaw ‘forms of climatic warfare as yet unimagined’. During the Vietnam war, cloud-seeding techniques were used, starting in 1967 under Project Popeye, the objective of which was to prolong the monsoon season and block enemy supply routes along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The US military has developed advanced capabilities that enable it selectively to alter weather patterns. The technology, which was initially developed in the 1990s under the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), was an appendage of the Strategic Defense Initiative – ‘Star Wars’ (See my article below)

ENMOD. The Hurricane Crisis in South-East United States

Greg Reese provides evidence regarding the cloud seeding technique for controlling hurricanes, going back to the 1950s focussing on North Carolina.

See the statement of V-P Lyndon B Johnson in 1962.

Today’s “control of the weather” implies the use of advanced electromagnetic technologies. (See my analysis below)

The Weaponization of ENMOD Techniques

While Environmental modification (ENMOD) techniques have been available to the US military for more than half a century, there is no 100% proof that these techniques have been used to trigger extreme weather conditions.

The 2022 Summer heat waves accompanied by devastating wildfires, in Western Europe, North Africa, California, India, Pakistan and China’s Valley of the Yangtze River have simultaneously affected the lives of millions of people Worldwide, with devastating social and economic consequences.

“The Yangtze River delta has never experienced such high temperatures since historical records began, and high temperatures like this are accompanied by drought”

According to August 2022 reports, the daily hydropower generation on the Yangtze has plunged by 51%, resulting in the suspension of production in the Chongqing mega-industrial region which has a population in excess of 30 million people.

In May 2022, Pakistan was among the top 23 countries Worldwide experiencing severe drought and desertification. A couple of months later during the monsoon period, the Valley of the Indus River experienced the most severe flood in living memory. Rainfall in Sindh and Baluchistan provinces “was at least seven times the normal amounts.“

“Manmade Climate Change” was casually heralded as the cause of Pakistan’s floods which “killed 1,508 people, inundated millions of acres of land and affected 33 million people. More than half a million people have been left homeless.”

C02? Causality of Extreme Weather Events

While there is no concrete evidence that the 2022 heat waves and floods were caused by ENMOD techniques, the issue of climate manipulation must nonetheless be addressed and analyzed.

U.S. military documents as well as scientific reports confirm that “environmental modification techniques” (ENMOD) were fully operational in the mid-1990s.

On the other hand, there is no firm evidence as outlined by the mainstream media (routinely quoting authoritative climate scientists) that these extreme weather conditions are the result of so-called “human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.“

Moreover, it should be understood that these greenhouse gas emissions –which allegedly trigger “global warming”– are being used as a pretext and a justification to adopt drastic and unnecessary measures conducive to the outright destabilization of agriculture. These measures have been applied simultaneously in several countries. They are upheld as part of a “climate consensus” which also consists in banning the use of fossil fuel.

The underlying procedure is as follows: the “climate agenda” (i.e. global warming) consists in restricting fertilizer use with a view to “cutting nitrogen emissions” (e.g. in the Netherlands, Western Canada) “to the point where it is impossible for farms to continue operating.” This in turn is conducive to triggering extensive food shortages as well as famine.

There are too many coincidences and contradictions. The causes of extreme weather conditions must be addressed. Much of the information on the use of ENMOD and its impacts is “classified.”

The UN Convention on the “Prohibition of Hostile Use” of ENMOD

The matter should be the object of an inter-governmental investigation (under the auspices of the UNGA) conducted in accordance with the terms of the historic 1977 International Convention ratified by the UN General Assembly banning “military or other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects.” (See AP, 18 May 1977). Both the US and the Soviet Union were signatories to the Convention:

….Each State Party to this Convention undertakes not to engage in military … use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects as the means of destruction, damage or injury to any other State Party. (Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques, United Nations, Geneva, May 18, 1977. Entered into force: 5 October 1978, see full text of Convention in Annex)

It is worth noting that in February 1998, the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Security and Defense Policy held public hearings in Brussels on the HAARP program.(17) The Committee’s “Motion for Resolution” submitted to the European Parliament:

“Considers HAARP… by virtue of its far-reaching impact on the environment to be a global concern and calls for its legal, ecological and ethical implications to be examined by an international independent body…; [the Committee] regrets the repeated refusal of the United States Administration… to give evidence to the public hearing …into the environmental and public risks [of] the HAARP program.”

Weather Warfare

Environmental Modification Techniques (ENMOD) constitute instruments of “weather warfare.” They are an integral part of the US military arsenal.

“Weather modification will become a part of domestic and international security and could be done unilaterally… It could have offensive and defensive applications and even be used for deterrence purposes. The ability to generate precipitation, fog and storms on earth or to modify space weather… and the production of artificial weather all are a part of an integrated set of [military] technologies.” Study Commissioned by the US Air Force: Weather as a Force Multiplier, Owning the Weather in 2025, August 1996

It should be noted that with the closing down of the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) program in Alaska in 2014, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been actively involved in ENMOD research, most of which is classified. In a 2009 Science report:

An official advisory group to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is convening [March 2009] an unclassified meeting … to discuss geoengineering, … DARPA is the latest in a number of official science funding agencies or top scientific societies that are exploring the controversial idea. …

In relation to the current context including the war in Ukraine, the Pentagon has formulated the contours of a global military agenda, a “long war,” a war without borders. “Weather warfare” is part of a diversified military arsenal of conventional and strategic weapons systems. ENMOD is potentially a weapon of mass destruction (WMD), with the capacity of destabilizing an enemy’s ecosystem, destroying its agriculture, disabling communications networks.

Weather manipulation is the pre-emptive weapon par excellence. It can be directed against enemy countries or even “friendly nations,” without their knowledge.

The manipulation of climate can be used to destabilize an enemy’s economy, ecosystem and agriculture. ENMOD techniques can undermine an entire national economy, impoverish millions of people and “kill a nation” without the deployment of troops and military hardware.

The article below focusses on the history and analysis of ENMOD.

It also provides direct quotes from a publicly available 1996 US Air Force document which confirms the Pentagon’s plan to “Weaponize the Weather.”

Does the US Military “Own the Weather”?“Weaponizing the Weather” as an Instrument of Modern Warfare?

By Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, September 2017

Introduction

US mathematician John von Neumann, in liaison with the US Department of Defense, started his research on weather modification in the late 1940s at the height of the Cold War and foresaw ‘forms of climatic warfare as yet unimagined.’ During the Vietnam war, cloud-seeding techniques were used, starting in 1967 under Project Popeye, the objective of which was to prolong the monsoon season and block enemy supply routes along the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

The US military has developed advanced capabilities that enable it selectively to alter weather patterns. The technology, which was initially developed in the 1990s under the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), was an appendage of the Strategic Defense Initiative – ‘Star Wars.’ From a military standpoint, HAARP –which was officially abolished in 2014– is a weapon of mass destruction, operating from the outer atmosphere and capable of destabilising agricultural and ecological systems around the world.

Officially, the HAARP program has been closed down at its location in Alaska. The technology of weather modification shrouded in secrecy, nonetheless prevails. HAARP documents confirm that the technology was fully operational as of the mid 1990s.

(For further details, see Michel Chossudovsky’s article entitled Weather Warfare published in the Ecologist first published in 2008 (which summarizes earlier research on the HAARP project)

It should be emphasized that while the US military confirms that weather warfare is fully operational, there is no documented evidence of its military use against enemies of the US. The subject matter is a taboo among environmental analysts. No in-depth investigation has been undertaken to reveal the operational dimensions of weather warfare.

The impacts of ENMOD techniques for military use were documented by CBC TV in the mid 1990s:

The CBC TV report acknowledged that the HAARP facility in Alaska under the auspices of the US Air Force had the ability of triggering typhoons, earthquakes, floods and droughts:

“It isn’t just conspiracy theorists who are concerned about HAARP. In January of 1999, the European Union called the project a global concern and passed a resolution calling for more information on its health and environmental risks. Despite those concerns, officials at HAARP insist the project is nothing more sinister than a radio science research facility.” “Electromagnetic weapons … pack an invisible wallop hundreds of times more powerful than the electrical current in a lightning bolt. One can blast enemy missiles out of the sky, another could be used to blind soldiers on the battlefield, still another to control an unruly crowd by burning the surface of their skin. If detonated over a large city, an electromagnetic weapon could destroy all electronics in seconds. They all use directed energy to create a powerful electromagnetic pulse.” Directed energy is such a powerful technology it could be used to heat the ionosphere to turn weather into a weapon of war. Imagine using a flood to destroy a city or tornadoes to decimate an approaching army in the desert. The military has spent a huge amount of time on weather modification as a concept for battle environments. If an electromagnetic pulse went off over a city, basically all the electronic things in your home would wink and go out, and they would be permanently destroyed.” (CBC, 1996)

CBC 1996 TV Report on the HAARP Project

The Invisible Machine: Electronic Warfare: History Channel

“History Channel excellent program on Electronic Warfare (EW) involving the use of the electromagnetic spectrum or directed energy to control the spectrum, attack an enemy, or impede enemy assaults via the spectrum”

“Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather”

In this article we will provide key quotations from a US 1996 US Air Force document which analyzes weather modification techniques for military use.

The underlying objective from a military standpoint is “Owning the Weather.”

At the time this study was commissioned in 1996, the HAARP program was already fully operational as documented by the CBC documentary.

The stated purpose of the report (in the public domaine) is described below:

In this paper we show that appropriate application of weather-modification can provide battlespace dominance to a degree never before imagined. In the future, such operations will enhance air and space superiority and provide new options for battlespace shaping and battlespace awareness there, waiting for us to pull it all together;” in 2025 we can “Own the Weather.” (Commissioned by US Air Force document AF 2025 Final Report, (public document)

Weather modification, according to the US Air Force document AF 2025 Final Report, (original link no longer available, click here)

“offers the war fighter a wide range of possible options to defeat or coerce an adversary”, capabilities, it says, extend to the triggering of floods, hurricanes, droughts and earthquakes: ‘Weather modification will become a part of domestic and international security and could be done unilaterally… It could have offensive and defensive applications and even be used for deterrence purposes. The ability to generate precipitation, fog and storms on earth or to modify space weather… and the production of artificial weather all are a part of an integrated set of [military] technologies.”

See complete report commissioned by the US Air Force.

….From enhancing friendly operations or disrupting those of the enemy via small-scale tailoring of natural weather patterns to complete dominance of global communications and counterspace control, weather-modification offers the war fighter a wide-range of possible options to defeat or coerce an adversary. Some of the potential capabilities a weather-modification system could provide to a war-fighting commander in chief (CINC) are listed in table 1. (emphasis added)

Source: US Air Force

Why Would We Want to Mess with the Weather? is the subtitle of chapter 2 of the Report.

“According to Gen Gordon Sullivan, former Army chief of staff, “As we leap technology into the 21st century, we will be able to see the enemy day or night, in any weather— and go after him relentlessly.” global, precise, real-time, robust, systematic weather-modification capability would provide war-fighting CINCs with a powerful force multiplier to achieve military objectives. Since weather will be common to all possible futures, a weather-modification capability would be universally applicable and have utility across the entire spectrum of conflict. The capability of influencing the weather even on a small scale could change it from a force degrader to a force multiplier.”

Under the heading:

What Do We Mean by “Weather-modification”?

The report states:

“The term weather-modification may have negative connotations for many people, civilians and military members alike. It is thus important to define the scope to be considered in this paper so that potential critics or proponents of further research have a common basis for discussion. In the broadest sense, weather-modification can be divided into two major categories: suppression and intensification of weather patterns. In extreme cases, it might involve the creation of completely new weather patterns, attenuation or control of severe storms, or even alteration of global climate on a far-reaching and/or long-lasting scale. In the mildest and least controversial cases it may consist of inducing or suppressing precipitation, clouds, or fog for short times over a small-scale region. Other low-intensity applications might include the alteration and/or use of near space as a medium to enhance communications, disrupt active or passive sensing, or other purposes.” (emphasis added)

The Triggering of Storms:

“Weather-modification technologies might involve techniques that would increase latent heat release in the atmosphere, provide additional water vapor for cloud cell development, and provide additional surface and lower atmospheric heating to increase atmospheric instability. Critical to the success of any attempt to trigger a storm cell is the pre-existing atmospheric conditions locally and regionally. The atmosphere must already be conditionally unstable and the large-scale dynamics must be supportive of vertical cloud development. The focus of the weather-modification effort would be to provide additional “conditions” that would make the atmosphere unstable enough to generate cloud and eventually storm cell development. The path of storm cells once developed or enhanced is dependent not only on the mesoscale dynamics of the storm but the regional and synoptic (global) scale atmospheric wind flow patterns in the area which are currently not subject to human control.” (page 19)

Is U.S. Intelligence Involved in Climate Engineering?

Back in July 2013, MSN news reported that the CIA was involved in helping to fund a project by the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) focusing on geo-engineering and climate manipulation. The report not only acknowledged these technologies, it confirmed that US intelligence has been routinely involved in addressing the issue of climatic manipulation: