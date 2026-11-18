[This article was first published by Asia-Pacific Research. You can read it here.]

The Philippines is currently hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled for November 15–17, 2026. Joining delegates from the 11 ASEAN member-states, including the recently admitted Timor-Leste, are dialogue partners and special guests from the United States, China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, Brazil, Canada, the United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The key agenda items of the Summits include the finalization of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, economic and energy cooperation frameworks, free trade negotiations with Canada, the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, and the Pax Silica initiative.

Among these talking points, Pax Silica stands out as one of the most controversial.

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative described by the US Department of State as its “flagship effort on Super Intelligence (SI) and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.” Seeking to reduce dependence on China for critical mineral processing and semiconductor manufacturing while maintaining its competitive edge in the global AI race, the United States is pursuing closer economic and industrial partnerships with its allies and so-called trusted partners.

However, beneath the rhetoric of economic security and technological advancement are serious questions about resource extraction, national sovereignty, and the environmental costs that host countries like the Philippines will have to bear.

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The Philippine government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already committed to the initiative. On April 17, 2026, the Philippines signed the Pax Silica declaration. Meanwhile, plans for a proposed 4,000-acre industrial and economic security zone within the Luzon Economic Corridor have been unveiled, with negotiations over its operational framework still ongoing. US President Donald Trump’s attendance at the ASEAN Summit is reportedly intended to urge other Southeast Asian nations to follow suit and commit to the Pax Silica initiative.

[Image: Proposed 4,000-acre economic security zone for supply chains (Source: PTVph’s X account)]

Currently, protests are being held across the country opposing the Pax Silica initiative and demanding that the Marcos administration refrain from signing the operational framework for the proposed hub in Central Luzon.

[Image: Protest against Pax Silica and the visit of Trump (Photo courtesy of Servillano Seguerra, Jr. / Inquirer.net)]

[Image: Students from seven educational institutions in Baguio City and Benguet march through the city on Friday, Nov. 13, during a mass walkout opposing the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative. Organizers described the protest as peaceful. The demonstration was held ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines. (Photo courtesy of Baguio City Public Information Office / Inquirer.net)]

[Image: Source: Archers Network]

The proposed Pax Silica hub will mobilize far more than Philippine land. It will also require substantial amounts of energy, water, infrastructure, labor, and mineral resources. These are not inconsequential demands, particularly for a country already grappling with energy insecurity, environmental degradation, resource depletion, and worsening climate impacts.

According to a policy brief by the Center for Environmental Concerns – Philippines,

“Pax Silica’s environmental footprint extends far beyond the proposed 1,620-hectare zone. It encompasses the entire AI industrial system: mineral extraction and processing, land conversion, electricity generation and transmission, water withdrawal, semiconductor manufacturing, transportation, data-center operations, and hazardous and electronic waste disposal. These interconnected activities could intensify mining, convert agricultural and ancestral lands, threaten food security, displace farmers and Indigenous Peoples, strain electricity and water supplies, fragment habitats, pollute ecosystems, and deepen climate vulnerability. Data centers consume substantial electricity and water, while semiconductor facilities require ultrapure water and generate chemically contaminated wastewater.”

Moreover, Dr. Teodoro Mendoza, of Inquirer.net, has also raised concerns about the environmental implications of the proposed industrial development:

“Semiconductor fabrication plants generate hazardous waste, while AI data centers require large volumes of cooling water and electricity. Emissions from LNG plants and any continued reliance on coal could conflict with the Philippines’ climate commitments. Unless renewable energy and strict environmental safeguards are prioritized, Pax Silica could become a major source of pollution rather than a sustainable industrial hub (GMA News Online, 2026).”

Amid the bilateral negotiations between the US and the Philippines on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, a Filipino delegation is attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, “pushing for greater access to climate financing.” The delegation is seeking international support to meet the country’s emission reduction targets and protect vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change.

This is irony at face value.

The Philippines is asking the international community for financial and technical assistance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect climate-vulnerable communities, while simultaneously pursuing an industrial initiative that could significantly increase the country’s energy consumption, resource extraction, and environmental pressures.

This is especially concerning as the Philippines faces a very strong El Niño. According to PAGASA, the phenomenon is expected to persist through 2027, increasing the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, resulting in drought in several parts of the country. Committing vast quantities of water to energy-intensive industrial facilities risks aggravating existing water insecurity. How can the government promise to protect communities from climate impacts while pursuing developments that could further compromise their access to an increasingly scarce resource?

Beyond its environmental consequences, Pax Silica also carries significant geopolitical implications. The initiative is part of Washington’s broader strategy to challenge China’s dominance in critical mineral supply chains, semiconductor manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. By positioning the Philippines as a strategic production and supply chain hub, the United States can tap into the country’s land, natural resources, workforce, and geographic position to strengthen its technological and economic competition with Beijing. This raises a fundamental question of whose interests Philippine industrial policy ultimately serves.

While Washington seeks to secure its position in the global AI race, it is the Philippines that will bear much of the environmental and social costs of facilitating that ambition.

While the Philippine government presents the initiative as an opportunity for technological advancement and economic security, it is the Filipino people who will ultimately bear the long-term costs of Pax Silica: the depletion of natural resources, increased carbon emissions, and the displacement of communities whose livelihoods depend on the land and water.

Who truly benefits from this project? The Marcos administration maintains that Pax Silica is a drive toward development. But development for whom? Is it development that genuinely serves the interests of the Filipino people, or one that prioritizes foreign strategic interests and corporate ambitions at the expense of our natural resources, sovereignty, environment, and communities?

The deal is set to be signed within the year.

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Jezile Torculas has a graduate degree in International Studies. She is an Associate Editor at Asia-Pacific Research and Global Research.

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