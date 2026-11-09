Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Lucy Morgan Edwards's avatar
Lucy Morgan Edwards
11h

Good piece; thankyou Drago. A realistic explanation for what on earth is going on in the world, and in particular the Middle East!?

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S Blackford's avatar
S Blackford
1h

I had thought Venezuelan oil was part of a plan to control all oil producing nations in an attempt to bully China. But Iran didn't fold as hoped and is now threatening to destroy middle east production.

But Iran also relies on oil exports so is naturally hoping to evade war.

But if the US goes too hard on Iran, they will retaliate and oil will be even more expensive.

I dont think either want to turn off the taps yet so i suspect the US will simply keep up the pressure without any major escalation until they can bribe some general.

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