Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Dominic Jermano's avatar
Dominic Jermano
12h

The United States of Terror. Nixon pardons Cally, murders millions, then claims to open up China. China likes to idolize Criminal U.S. Presidents, including Terrorist Tronald Dump. Then Ford Pardons Nixon. Proves how Evil the United States of Terror really is. It's the literal meaning of a Shithole Country, stolen from the real people, Native American Indians. I left and renounced my Citizenship after personally seeing the 911 inside job in NYC losing my job.

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Mario Galvan's avatar
Mario Galvan
37m

Thank you, Dr. Chossudovsky, for the reminder, however painful. It's all too easy to be caught up in the torrent of current events, and let the past slip away into forgetfulness. This is the sad and brutal history of who we are as a nation, and we're continuing it on in the present, supporting a genocide in Gaza that makes the My Lai massacre pale in comparison, kidnapping and murdering leaders of other countries, and flaunting and idea of international law or human rights.

Most tragic and worrying of all is the fact that we, US citizens who think of ourselves as decent, law-abiding people, permit our government to continue this brutal and inhumane behavior. We need to look at ourselves in the mirror of our conscience, and realize that we too are guilty, and responsible for these crimes, even if only indirectly. It is our own passivity or apathy that allows the US government to keep committing these crimes. The blood is on our own hands as well, even as we lament and protest.

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