Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Mike
9h

My wife is an MD in Canada. During the "virus crisis", she worked on the front lines in the local hospital. I worked closely with her doing paperwork. The hospital received considerably more money for anything to do with C-19, including it being on the death certificates. If a person died without having C-19 listed on their medical record, they tested the corpse, and sent it out to the labs that returned the highest percentage of positive results. Thus, the labs were competing to get more business by generating more positive C-19 test results, and the hospitals were raking in the bucks by getting as many deaths as possible to be labeled "Covid deaths". No one really needed any written orders from the Ministry. It was just understood that it was important to let the public know how dangerous the virus was so everyone would social distance, mask up, and get every jab they could as soon as they could. It was the way the medical community looked at themselves during the crisis: they were saving lives by reporting what everyone already knew: C-19 was very dangerous, and it was killing almost everyone who died.

It is difficult to describe the medical professionals my wife and I worked with. It was like they were under a dark spell, and were being controlled by some unseen power that drove them to fanatically push the Covid agenda, and they truly believed it. No one dared to even question what was going on, no even in the secret chambers of their own minds. They were like hypnotized cult followers.

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Grifgo's avatar
Grifgo
10h

Hospitals are still requiring Covid tests, which were never legitimate for this use according to the developer, before inpatient & outpatient surgeries.

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