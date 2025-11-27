[This video was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

This video production was first released in February 2021. It was almost immediately the object of censorship by Vimeo, which closed down our account in March 2021.

Thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada, it was published on Rumble.

Global Research remains indebted to our producer Ariel Noyala Rodriguez. The Rumble version is now in excess of a quarter of a million views. Bitchute version is at 100,000.

As a means to reaching out to humanity worldwide, with the support of Lux Media, the video is now accessible with subtitles in 14 languages.

The video focusses on the first stage of COVID crisis leading up to the lockdown imposed on more than 190 countries.

The so-called lockdown –which consisted in confining people in their homes while “freezing the workplace”— was conducive to a worldwide process of economic and social collapse, coupled with a carefully engineered fear campaign at the level of the entire planet.

The Global Research video confirms unequivocally that there never was a “new coronavirus”, there never was a pandemic.

At the foot of this article, we invite our readers to download Michel Chossudovsky's E-Book entitled The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d'Etat Against Humanity, published in August 2022 following its print publication in Japanese in April 2022.

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide.

Subtitles in 14 languages.

Subtitles in 14 languages.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and true democracy.

The video is available with subtitles in 14 languages.

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

Reviews

This is an in-depth resource of great interest if it is the wider perspective you are motivated to understand a little better, the author is very knowledgeable about geopolitics and this comes out in the way Covid is contextualized. —Dr. Mike Yeadon

In this war against humanity in which we find ourselves, in this singular, irregular and massive assault against liberty and the goodness of people, Chossudovsky’s book is a rock upon which to sustain our fight. –Dr. Emanuel Garcia

In fifteen concise science-based chapters, Michel traces the false covid pandemic, explaining how a PCR test, producing up to 97% proven false positives, combined with a relentless 24/7 fear campaign, was able to create a worldwide panic-laden “plandemic”; that this plandemic would never have been possible without the infamous DNA-modifying Polymerase Chain Reaction test – which to this day is being pushed on a majority of innocent people who have no clue. His conclusions are evidenced by renown scientists. —Peter Koenig

Professor Chossudovsky exposes the truth that “there is no causal relationship between the virus and economic variables.” In other words, it was not COVID-19 but, rather, the deliberate implementation of the illogical, scientifically baseless lockdowns that caused the shutdown of the global economy. –David Skripac

A reading of Chossudovsky’s book provides a comprehensive lesson in how there is a global coup d’état under way called “The Great Reset” that if not resisted and defeated by freedom loving people everywhere will result in a dystopian future not yet imagined. Pass on this free gift from Professor Chossudovsky before it’s too late. You will not find so much valuable information and analysis in one place. –Edward Curtin

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, PDF Ebook, Pages: 164, 15 Chapters

