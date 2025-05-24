[This article is by The Vigilant Fox and Prof Michel Chossudovsky. You may also read it on Global Research.]

This is an important article focussing on the Senate Hearings chaired by Senator Ron Johnson pertaining to“Covid Vaccine Injuries.”

Introductory Comment

What should be underscored is that the Senate hearings confirm what was known to the FDA, the CDC and the NHS pertaining to the incidence of Covid-19 mRNA “vaccine” mortality and adverse events from the very outset in early 2021.

The evidence of mortality and adverse events resulting from vaccine inoculation both present (official data) and future (e.g. undetected microscopic blood clots) is overwhelming.

A confidential Pfizer report (declassified under Freedom of Information in October 2021) was revealed to official governmental entities (FDA, CDC, and NHS) in early 2021. This report which emanated from the horse’s mouth confirms unequivocally that Pfizer’s mRNA jab was a “killer vaccine.”

In a twisted irony, the data pertaining to adverse events and mortality revealed in this controversial “insider report” refuted the official vaccine narrative peddled by the governments and the WHO. It also confirmed the analysis of numerous outspoken medical doctors and scientists who from the outset revealed the devastating consequences of the mRNA “vaccine.”

The Pfizer Confidential Report was a bombshell. The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021,

“Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

The data from mid-December 2020 to the end of February 2021 unequivocally confirmed “manslaughter.” Based on the evidence, Pfizer as well as the CDC, FDA and NHS had the responsibility to cancel and withdraw the “vaccine.”

Pfizer’s worldwide marketing of the Covid-19 Vaccine beyond February 28th, 2021 is no longer an “act of manslaughter.” From a legal standpoint, it is an “act of murder” applied worldwide to a target population of 8 billion people. So far more than 70 percent of the world’s population have been Covid-19 vaccinated.

Click here to read the complete Pfizer report.

Pfizer was fully aware that the mRNA vaccine –which it continues to market Worldwide– would result in a wave of mortality and adverse events.

It was also a mea culpa on the part of corrupt national governments worldwide which were routinely threatened and/or bribed by Big Pharma.

Senator Ron Johnson refers to deaths recorded by VAERS in 2021, which were known and documented.

Official VAERS figures for vaccine deaths. Official data were released for 2021.

The graph below: “All Deaths reported to Vaers by Year” starting in 1990 (e.g. reported by the victim’s family to VAERS).

These are official figures, deaths attributable to the vaccine. Only a very small percentage of vaccine deaths is reported. Nonetheless the graph below indicates more than 19,000 vaccine-related deaths in 2021 in the U.S.

Neither the media nor the U.S. government have informed the public.

What can be observed is that the number of reported vaccine deaths has increased dramatically in the course of 2021 corresponding to the first year of the Covid vaccine which was launched in the U.S. in mid-December 2020.

See analysis and critique of the VAERS system.

The Worldwide Impacts of the Covid “Vaccine”

The global impacts of the mRNA vaccine are beyond description. More than 14 billion doses of Covid vaccine were administered worldwide, 1.75 doses per person for a world population of 8 billion.

Had the media truthfully reported on the nature of the Covid vaccine and its devastating impacts, millions of lives would have been saved.

From the outset, no meaningful attempt has been made by national governments to call for the withdrawal of the killer vaccine.

It is worth noting that from the very outset, Doctors for Covid Ethics issued a broad statement in July 2021 based on the data of EudraVigilance, (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK) and VAERS (USA) calling for immediate cancellation:

“more deaths and injuries from the COVID-!9 “vaccine” roll-out than from all previous vaccines combined since records began.”

The signal of harm is now indisputably overwhelming, and, in line with universally accepted ethical standards for clinical trials, Doctors for Covid Ethics demands that the COVID-19 “vaccination” programme be halted immediately worldwide.

Continuation of the programme, in the full knowledge of ongoing serious harm and death to both adults and children, constitutes Crimes Against Humanity/Genocide, for which those found to be responsible or complicit will ultimately be held personally liable.”

LET US SUPPORT SENATOR RON JOHNSON.

Hopefully this initiative by Senator Johnson coupled with the important testimony of Dr. Peter McCullough, followed by the incisive analysis of Dr. Jordan Vaughn and Dr. James Thorp (see below) will lead to what has been demanded by thousands of scientists and medical doctors from the very outset.

THE UNCONDITIONAL CANCELLATION AND WITHDRAWAL of the Covid vaccine nationally and internationally.

—Michel Chossudovsky, May 22, 2025

Senator Ron Johnson’s Explosive Senate Hearing on Covid Vaccine Injuries

The “safe and effective” narrative collapsed on camera during Senator Ron Johnson’s explosive Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccine injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Senator Ron Johnson brought the receipts, exposing how the Biden administration DELIBERATELY hid vaccine harms from the public.

Then Dr. James Thorp (OB-GYN) revealed miscarriage data so disturbing, it left the room silent.

This is the Senate hearing they never wanted you to see. I turned three hours of footage into a five-minute read.

Senator Ron Johnson opened the hearing with a bombshell: the Biden administration knew about deadly heart risks tied to the COVID shots, and deliberately kept it from the public.

Johnson released newly subpoenaed records exposing a detailed timeline of what officials knew and when. While Pfizer and Moderna received insider updates, doctors and citizens who raised concerns were silenced.

In February 2021, Israeli health officials warned the CDC of “large reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people” following Pfizer injections, just two and a half months after the vaccine received emergency use authorization.

By April, the CDC was already reviewing myocarditis data from Israel and the Department of Defense. But instead of alerting the public, they stayed quiet.

By the end of that month, VAERS had recorded 2,926 deaths, nearly half of which occurred within three days of injection. “Somebody ought to be looking at it,” Johnson said.

In May, the CDC considered issuing a formal health alert—but scrapped it. They replaced it with watered-down guidance that removed a key warning for doctors to restrict physical activity in myocarditis patients.

Francis Collins, then director of the NIH, brushed it all off. “Senator, people die,” he told Johnson.

In just six months, the toll was staggering: 384,270 reports of adverse events, 4,812 deaths, and 1,736 of those occurred within just 48 hours of injection.

[Click here to watch the video.]

Dr. Peter McCullough then took the floor and upended the narrative that vaccine-induced myocarditis is “rare.”

Before COVID, McCullough had seen just two myocarditis cases in his entire career. After the rollout, everything changed.

He says he’s now “examined thousands of patients with this problem.”

“There’s 1,065 papers in the peer-reviewed literature on COVID vaccine myocarditis,” he explained, pointing to a 2021 case published in the New England Journal of Medicine. A 42-year-old man developed vaccine-induced myocarditis. “The infection is ruled out,” McCullough said. “It’s the vaccine.” Three days after his Moderna shot, the man was dead.

McCullough cited a shocking case from Korea—a young man who died within eight hours of hospitalization after a Pfizer shot. His heart had been, in McCullough’s words, “fried with inflammation.”

Then came a case from Connecticut: two teenage boys, 16 and 17, died in their sleep just days after Pfizer. Their parents found them unresponsive.

“These cases… should have gotten everyone’s attention,” McCullough said. “We should never have someone die after taking a vaccine that’s directly caused to the vaccine.”

[Click here to watch the video.]

Alabama-based physician Dr. Jordan Vaughn followed up with a chilling estimate—up to 15 million Americans may be suffering from long COVID or COVID vaccine injuries.

He now treats teenagers who can’t stand up and previously healthy adults who are suffering strokes with no clear cause.

According to Vaughn, the spike protein’s S1 subunit is far from harmless. “It triggers inflammation, it disrupts endothelial barriers, it induces fibrin resistant to breakdown, and it promotes a lot of amyloid aggregates,” he said.

These effects impair oxygen delivery, damage blood vessels, and trigger a wave of symptoms—racing heart, brain fog, shortness of breath, and post-exertional crashes.

In his clinic, Vaughn uses immunofluorescent microscopy to detect the spike protein’s damage, showing up in patients who were once thriving.

He warned that the mRNA injections led to uncontrolled spike protein production, which spread throughout the body, reaching the heart, brain, ovaries, and testes.

[Click here to watch the video.]

Regulators claimed the vaccine stayed in the arm. That was a lie. A Yale study now shows some people are still producing spike protein more than 700 days after their last injection.

We didn’t just inject people. We turned them into spike protein factories.

OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp delivered one of the most haunting moments of the hearing.

He said the COVID shots “MIRRORED” the effects of chemical abortion drugs—and the government knew what it was doing.

Dr. Thorp pointed to the now-infamous Shimabukuro study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which claimed a 12.6% miscarriage rate following COVID vaccination.

But when you isolate the data for women vaccinated in the first trimester, the miscarriage rate rises to 82%, Dr. Thorp said. This 82% claim remains a topic of debate within the scientific community.

If true, “This figure mirrors the effects of chemical abort drugs,” Dr. Thorp lamented.

Click here to continue reading.