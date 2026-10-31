Francisco Goya’s horrific masterpiece: “Saturn Devouring his Son” portrays a grotesque description of the process by which deed theft, one of the most deadly crimes of capitalism, is stealthily devouring the lives of an increasing number of vulnerable, trusting American citizens. The history, from 1492 to the present, reveals the theft and slaughter of the indigenous people, the original owners of the territory now claimed by the United States.

There is, unsurprisingly, now a malignant process currently underway and metastasizing known as Deed Theft, the surreptitious theft of property legally owned, now, by American citizens themselves, primarily the most vulnerable, including African Americans and other racial minorities, and now spreading, like an aggressive cancer, to the theft of homes of financially vulnerable white people.

This surreptitious process must be described as gangsterism, a premeditated and criminal method of deceiving and entrapping trusting homeowners into schemes that enable real estate “brokers” to arrange to covertly gain control of homes by various unscrupulous and illegal ploys. And most appalling of all is the collusion of many government agencies, whose mandate is to protect homeowners, but which are increasingly revealed to be in collusion with corrupt court judgements.

In an interview with the President of the International People’s Democratic Movement in New York City, an interview entitled “Housing theft is colonial domination,” Evangeline Byars, lead organizer for the “People’s Coalition to Stop Deed Theft” stated with astounding courage and brilliance:

“When we talk about peace–there is no peace in this situation. Just to give you an example, within a three-block span, we’ve identified six people who are dealing with deed theft. Some form of deed theft, whether it’s mortgage fraud, the outright stealing of the property–whatever it is, its the theft of properties and the hostile takeover of people’s homes and the displacement that comes with it.”

With colossal intelligence and profound insight, Ms Byers continues:

“Even when they enact laws, the courts still ignore them. They do not adhere to the law. This is happening all over the United States. If you look at San Francisco right now, they’re using the courts–because they always use the law–to subjugate, to legalize their crimes against the people. They’re using the foreclosure courts and landlord tenant court as a way to mass-evict people of color. And a large majority of those evictions are of the rightful owners of homes that are currently being contested. The bigger crime in all this is that it is politically orchestrated. This is not something happening by happenstance, like a few random people getting together and stealing properties. The Brooklyn Democratic Party is clearly also complicit. The district leaders, the county committee, the city council–you have the whole establishment working hand in hand to ensure that the theft of property is made a priority.”

Evangeline Byars, with extraordinary honesty, and with heroic courage continues:

“What makes this like a cat-and-mouse game is the fact that the law written by the Attorney General has to go before judges appointed by the Brooklyn Democratic Party, which she is a part of. She knows the judges. She knows everything that’s happening. They even know the fraudsters-the attorneys, the notaries and everyone involved. This is organized crime.”

Ms Byars further explains:

“You have to go through all these appeals processes, that take you from the Supreme Court to the Appellate Court, and then the final state is the court of Appeals. But most people can’t get there because they don’t have the money to afford legal representation….But still– the corruption at the Supreme Court level is so thick and so deep that people are getting lost in translation.

And for us, being black people–we have a black mayor, we have a black public advocate, we have a black Speaker of the House in the Assembly, in every area of government in New York State, we’re represented. So why is it that we can’t get any justice? Because they’re on the donor list. They’re taking money from these people.”

Ms. Byars has the insight, the intelligence and charisma to become the first woman President of the United States, but she is confronted, as would be expected, with vicious opposition, the terrorization that leaders confronting a corrupt status quo must endure. As Albert Einstein stated:

“Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds. The mediocre mind is incapable of understanding the man who refuses to bow blindly to conventional prejudices and chooses instead to express his opinions courageously and honestly.”

Among the most corrupt and viciously conniving embodiments of these deed thieves is attorney Jamil Hasbani, working in collusion with one of the most deceitful and unscrupulous real-estate broker, Annette Fisher: both are using a frivolous and malicious lawsuit to cripple and entrap a legal owner of her own property for over one year, thereby denying the homeowner, the legal owner of the deed, all the rights to which deed ownership legally entitles her.

This form of de facto deed theft is one of the most recent manifestations of this surreptitiously criminal deed theft malignancy that is not only being tolerated by the courts, but there is strong evidence that Hasbani is exerting his unscrupulous power to influence the judge, who is failing his obligation to be impartial, and the possibility cannot be excluded that the exorbitantly expensive attorney, originally retained to represent the legal deed owner, is also being influenced, surreptitiously by Hasbani.

The frivolous lawsuit, which should have been immediately dismissed by any honorable court, or judge, is one of the most scandalous examples of the enormity of corruption that prevails in this system, which violates every democratic principle the United States claims to embody. The enormity of this disgrace totally discredits any claim the United States boasts of as a representative democracy.

New York City Mayor Mandami has created a Department For Deed Theft Prevention, directed by Attorney Peter White II. We wish them every success. But it will require the monumental efforts of more leaders possessing the brilliance and courage of Evangeline Byers to reverse the trend toward fascism that is destroying the United States.

The enormity of this injustice is obvious, when one American man possesses one trillion dollars, and the increasing majority of American citizens are being forced to destitution and homelessness by a system of barely concealed thievery.

The days of Meyer Lansky and Bugsy Siegal are not over: real estate gangsters prevail today. Their suits are more elegant and their speech more refined, the better to confuse their victims, but these real estate predators are skilled in deception, and those whose obligation is to obstruct their crimes, are instead in collusion with these predators.

Today protest movements are spreading throughout Europe, France, Italy, Albania, Portugal, etc., citizens rioting against austerity measures leaving them without access to education, exorbitant costs of food leaving them hungry, and the crackdown upon these non-violent protesters by police and military, ordered by Macron, Meloni, etc. may make revolution inevitable.

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty!”

The wealth exists, it is being spent on the more profitable military, sending weapons to Ukraine to murder Russians. For how long will this grotesque distortion be tolerated, as citizens are being devoured as Goya described “Saturn Devouring his Sons.”

***

Carla Stea is a distinguished author and Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

In the course of her career, she was awarded press accreditation at the United States State Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, press accreditation at the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China. She was also an invited speaker at the First Conference on Health and Environment, Great Hall of the People, Beijing. etc.

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