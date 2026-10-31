Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
2h

Not once in this entire piece does the author define and explain exactly what deed theft is. Having reached the end, I still have no idea of exactly how this works. She gives no examples to illustrate the practice. She needed an editor. A professionally written article would begin by stating "Deed theft is the criminal act of stealing a person's property by . . . " fill in the blanks. For example, . . . and cite a number of cases in which this has occurred. And tone down the hyperbole, "colossal intelligence." Very disappointing for such a critical issue.

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Vonu's avatar
Vonu
3h

Allodial titles should be mandated by legislatures in all 50 states.

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