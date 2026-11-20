[This article by Andrew Korybko was originally published on his Substack. You can read it here.]
So long as Russia can defend its land bridge from Ukraine’s attempted drone-enforced “blockade”, everything should be okay, but the tightening of the aforesaid “blockade” could spark a humanitarian crisis in Crimea with military-strategic implications.
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The Crimean Bridge partly collapsed on Tuesday after the second Ukrainian attack in just as many days. The scale of the damage is disputed by Russian and foreign reports, the first of which have downplayed what happened and claimed that it’ll be speedily repaired while the second have described the damage as significant and predict that it’ll leave the bridge out of operation for the indefinite future. It’s better to err on the side of exaggerating the damage for the sake of strategic analysis even if this isn’t the case.
Assuming the worst, Crimea can still be supplied via Russia’s land bridge across southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson, but naval traffic from the Caspian Sea and the Sea of Azov (which are connected by the Volga-Don Canal) to the Black Sea and beyond might be suspended indefinitely. That’s because unverified footage depicts debris piled under the only part of the bridge through which vessels can pass. It might not be removed anytime soon due to continued Ukrainian drone threats.
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The consequences for Crimea are that supplies might run low if Ukraine’s attempted drone-enforced “blockade” of Russia’s land bridge continues, while the Southern Russian economy might take a hit due to the potentially indefinite suspension of exports from the Caspian and Azov Seas. Neither would be strategically disastrous for Russia right away, but they still represent tactical setbacks in their own ways. A tightening of the abovementioned “blockade”, however, could have serious humanitarian implications.
Likewise, the latest blow that Ukraine dealt to the Crimean Bridge could entail serious humanitarian blowback for its own citizens if Russia retaliates by seriously attempting to take out its Dnieper bridges, whether in Kiev or elsewhere along the river connecting both halves of the country. Whether Putin authorizes the destruction of all of them, some, or just one, and whether or not they’re successfully taken out of operation in that event, remains to be seen.
[Image: Lower bridge over Dnieper near Nadezhda, Safonovsky District, Smolensk Oblast, Russia (CC BY-SA 3.0)]
He’ll likely authorize something judging by what he recently said about Ukraine’s strikes on Wildberries:
“They do it, we start responding, and then they immediately turn to their sponsors to influence us and stop us…They took the first step, and now we’re starting to respond—and there’s already a squeal about energy, too, and about other facilities, including data centers and so on. They started. They shouldn’t have started. They should have carefully considered the consequences before taking this step.”
Therefore, what’s most important is that this attack might push Putin to “escalate to de-escalate” even more than he was already forced into doing since mid-summer by Zelensky’s failed 40-day influence operation that was aimed at coercing him into a ceasefire without preconditions. He might even speed up his campaign to bring Ukraine to its knees by wintertime as was written about here last month. What he almost certainly won’t do, however, is capitulate to Zelensky’s aforesaid ceasefire demands.
All in all, the Crimean Bridge’s partial collapse is a tactical setback for Russia, but it’s premature to predict that it’ll become a strategic disaster. So long as Russia can defend its land bridge from Ukraine’s attempted drone-enforced “blockade”, everything should be okay, but the tightening of the aforesaid “blockade” could spark a humanitarian crisis in Crimea with military-strategic implications. Russian decision-makers have long been aware of this, however, and presumably long prepared to prevent it.
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It's a covert masonic European war against Russia. Flamingo is a European drone:
several foreign partners and suppliers provide or produce key components and materials:
• Safran (and Preligens): French defense firm Safran, through its subsidiary Preligens, supplies the missile's guidance system (along with related key components) under an arrangement disclosed at Eurosatory 2026.
• Denmark: Hosts solid rocket fuel production for the missile via a Fire Point subsidiary (FPRT) in Vojens, established under defense cooperation announced in late 2025.
• Undisclosed foreign partner (gyroscopes): Fire Point's chief designer reported setting up a gyroscope manufacturing site in an undisclosed partner country due to procurement difficulties.
• Other reported international links: Some reports have also pointed to wider European and international ties—such as British-Emirati firm Milanion in connection with the FP-5 design/marketing, and commentary claiming components or materials from Germany, the UK, and France—though exact supply roles are not always independently confirmed.
If Trump gets replaced by a President who aligns with Freemasonic NATO in escalating the war, this will lead to Russia defending itself by attacking EU nations, increasing the alliance with China and supporting China's invasion of Taiwan: WW3 !
About 80% of people agree on practical solutions to any problem, being it political, social, economic or administrative. Then why are we divided into political parties? Even factions within a party?
The word party comes from “part” (like setting a-part), from lating “partīri”, meaning “dividing”. We need to understand that, unlike direct democracy invented by the Greeks, the modern scheme was invented by freemasons: the idea of opposing parties allows them to “divide and rule” by infiltrating all of them and forming a hidden uniparty for their own selfish goals against we, the people. Modern democracy was rigged from scratch.
Demo comes from the greek “demos” (δῆμος), the people. Cracy comes from the greek “cratos” (κράτος), meaning power. With freemasonry there will never be demo-cracy, only mason-cracy. Secret societies are kept secret to hide evil.
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
Satanic Secret Societies for dummies: no country will ever be free without getting free of secret societies, they should be banned!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/deep-state-or-deep-states
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/happy-dependence-day
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day
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https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/bunkers-for-bankers-survival-of-the
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-star-not-from-david
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/finally-answers-who-detonated-the
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sigma-xi-jamo-just-another-masonic
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
The full global-coup exposed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
Internet knockdown
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/internet-knockdown
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/yellow-alert-global-cyber-storm/
Digi-tatorship
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killer-robots-ais-refuse-to-disable
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The end of money and freedom
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/finflation
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/cbdc-digitatorship-infrastructure
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/insane-gov-fun-shorts
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https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/freedom-red-alert-april-19-2026
Just like Lincoln’s mason VP murdered him to become President, and mason Mike Pence backstabbed Trump in the 2020 stolen elections, mason LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was
Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Confessions of illuminati-insider Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/illuminati-insider-spills-the-beans
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
9 SOLUTIONS
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny
FreeReach apps
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/check-your-x-account-throttling-score
HHS Secretary Kennedy: 50 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/help-banning-gene-therapy-vaccines
Would you like to earn $60,000 per year for educating your own children?
Rethinking education for the real 21st century:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-education-for-the-21st
From whore $cience to pure science:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Peer-reviewed science: they DIED and came back to tell us what they LIVED on the other side!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/peer-reviewed-science-they-came-back
Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger is expendable. Saving the free world, not!
I’m in Crimea and people are not panicking. Russians adapt. All will be fine.