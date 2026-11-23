[This article by Kurt Nimmo was originally published on his Substack. You can read it here.]

Is it possible the latest spate of cyberattacks is part of a renewed strategy of tension? You may or may not remember the original strategy of tension. It operated in Europe as a subset of Operation Gladio—an effort by the Christian Democratic Party, the former neo-fascist political party Movimento Sociale Italiano, and Ordine Nuovo—to use terrorism to foment political change, that is to say turn Europeans against voting for leftist political candidates.

On December 12, 1969, 12 people were killed at Milan’s Banca dell’ Agricoltura in Piazza Fontana, while later campaigns in the 70s consisted of three major coup attempts, multiple bombings, including the Italicus train massacre and the Piazza della Loggia in Brescia.

“The strategy of tension is a method of social control involving a series of covert attacks upon a population,” explains WikiSpooks,

intended to promote stress and fear amongst them. The purpose is, by inducing a mistrust of one another and of the world at large, to increase child-like dependence upon perceived authority figures (such as national governments).

The primary objective of a strategy of tension is to influence public opinion, manipulate electoral outcomes, and manufacture a casus belli to justify military intervention. The primary tool is fear—of Muslims, communists, nihilistic antifa rioters and looters, and those in opposition to the state and its owners, the financial and global elite.

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“History teaches us that chaos is not merely a condition to be remedied,” writes Tawfiq Al-Ghussein, “it is often an engineered pretext. First, create or exaggerate disorder. Then, offer yourself, or your ideology, as the only solution. And if people are frightened enough, they will take the cure, even if it kills the patient.”

A global wave of cyberattacks has affected hundreds of organizations, including Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Election Commission, CNN, Fox News, IKEA, Sony, John Deere, Oracle Health, Burger King Japan, and the State Bank of India. France has blamed Iran for incidents that caused freezer temperatures to rise and subsequent food spoilage.

[Image: Cyberattack against Albert Heijn leaves shelves empty. (Source)]

On November 18, the Department of Homeland Security said Iranian hackers are carrying out cyberattacks on US energy, water, finance, transportation, and healthcare.

“Iranian government cyber actors and pro-Iran cybercriminals have targeted U.S. critical infrastructure,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies—home to the likes of Ehud Barak, Michael Ledeen, and Michele Flournoy—blames “Iran-affiliated actors... thought to be associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

The actors thought to be behind these incidents are the “CyberAv3ngers” group, which presents itself as a “hacktivist” group, but is in fact thought to be an advanced persistent threat associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Cyber Electronic Command.

The fact CSIS and its staff of neocons and Zionists cannot definitively prove Iran is behind the attacks is of little concern. The corporate media, long a CIA Operation Mockingbird asset, has toted the line on the Iran “hacktivist” angle, primarily to get the stalled war on Iran moving again.

Failed FBI apparatchik Dan Bongino believes classified intelligence indicates Iran presents a multifaceted threat beyond nuclear capabilities, citing cyber operations, assassination plots, and a regime he characterizes as prepared to employ any weaponry.

“They do not act with the same logic or restraint as other adversaries,” he told the Fox propaganda guy who proudly wears a CIA lapel pin, Sean Hannity. Iran “is a bloodthirsty theocracy. If you give them the ability to kill us—if you hand them the gun—they’re going to use it.”

MAGA and the RINOs are all over the board. Senator John Kennedy thinks the cyberattacks are the work of China, while shifting blame to Iran.

“I don’t know why we don’t use our own abilities to go in and shut down every air conditioner in Iran,” he told Fox.

Former Trump secretary of state and CIA boss Mike Pompeo, who proudly told the American people the CIA lies, cheats, and steals, expanded the list of suspects. He told Fox Iran, North Korea, and China are behind the cyberattacks.

[Image: Empty refrigerators at an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after the cyberattack. Photograph: Lucien Libert/Reuters]

The director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, said the attacks are “not a coordinated effort by a nation-state,” and left it at that without further explanation. Marco Rubio followed up, also stating that there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack. The disruptions appear unrelated, with no indication that cybercriminals, hostile actors or foreign governments are behind them, he told Fox News.

In other words, according to Trump and crew, back-to-back cyberattacks are happenstance, merely coincidental.

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way,” Franklin D. Roosevelt allegedly said.

The cyberattacks are political. They are designed to scare you, more so than the fallacious claim Iran has nukes, and force a consensus for war through a strategy of endless tension. For now, the cyberattacks are little more than a precautionary rumbling, but this will likely change.

Early in November, prior to the latest spate of attacks, NATO concluded a significant cyber defense exercise titled “Crossed Swords” in Tallinn, Estonia. Conducted from November 2 to November 6, the exercise involved participants developing, deploying, and assessing artificial intelligence agents for cyber operations.

In October, the G7 announced it will conduct joint exercises against AI cyberattacks.

“The decision was confirmed by Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama following a G7 meeting in Bangkok on 15 October 2026, held alongside the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank,” Diplo reported.

It is said the latest attacks may be the result of AI escaping the reservation and autonomously producing cyber chaos. While this is entirely possible, if we believe the hype about AI, there is another explanation that makes more sense than Iran, North Korea, China, or Russia attacking US cyber infrastructure—a strategy of tension unleashed by a global elite to manufacture a climate of political and social tension and apprehension.

There is, however, another possibility. Iranian professor Mohammad Marandi told the Judging Freedom podcast that none of the widespread cyberattacks crippling the West are affecting Israel.

“The Israeli regime uses these cyber powers for false flag operations... What benefit does Iran gain from melting French ice cream?”

Israel and the Trump neocons are pushing hard for a final and conclusive attack on Iran that they believe will put an end to the current Iranian government. Israel’s Unit 8200, writes Aprajita Nafs Nefes,

is the largest signals intelligence unit in the IDF and its alumni built Check Point, NSO, CyberArk and Argus. Check Point software runs inside a substantial share of American corporate and government networks. Stuxnet was built jointly with Washington and destroyed 1,000 [Iranian] centrifuges.

It is unlikely we will know for certain who is behind the latest cyberattacks and probable future attacks that may indeed cripple infrastructure in the United States and Europe, that’s how compartmentalized covert operations and false flag events unfold, without fingerprints.

In 1939, at the outbreak of World War 2, Winston Churchill gave a radio speech, and during the monologue he used a phrase: the Soviet Union is a riddle wrapped in (a) mystery inside an enigma.

The phrase is apt here: there is a distinct possibility that US intelligence, along with Israel’s Unit 8200, are responsible for creating a strategy of tension by attacking the cyber infrastructure of banks, network providers like Microsoft, corporate media, assorted businesses, and even government institutions, all of it amplified by corporate media, to create an atmosphere of anxiety, fear, and tension, ultimately to force a consensus on more war, mass murder, and genocide.

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Kurt Nimmo is a journalist, author, and geopolitical analyst, New Mexico, United States. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). Visit the author’s blog.

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