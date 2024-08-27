[This article entitled “Diabolical” Agendas and “Fake Democracy” in the U.K. by Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research]

Introduction

What is the 21st century meaning of “diabolical”? The repeal of real democracy, wherein prime ministers and presidents are appointed by the ”Deep State”.

In January 2024, Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s remodelled Labour Party was invited to Davos by the World Economic Forum.

Ironically, Starmer started his election campaign in the Swiss Alps, in conformity with Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset.

Was he elected or was he selected?

It’s what you might call a “Democratic Regime Change” decided in Davos.

He won the general election on July 4, and was confirmed as Britain’s Prime Minister on July 5.

And “just four days later, at the NATO Summit in Washington, Starmer confirmed that his Labour government supports the unrestricted use of its long-range weapons against Moscow”.

Prime Minister Starmer at the July 2024 Washington NATO Summit

Provides a Renewed Anglo-American Twist to the Atlantic Alliance

Video: Starmer in Washington: “Rubbing Shoulders”



The solidarity movement against Israel is being repressed by the Starmer government?

Police State in the U.K.?

Anti-immigration protests across Britain. The video below depicts the actions of Britain’s police under the new government.

“British Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening [August 6, 2024] as police prepare for more far-right riots. Starmer told reporters inside Downing Street after the meeting that “those involved will feel the full force of the law”, adding, “Nobody, but nobody, should be involved themselves in this disorder.”

Britain’s “War Prime Minister” on All Fronts?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “extended his warm congratulations to Keir Starmer Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

“I am confident that we will continue working together to strengthen the historic friendship between the UK and Israel and to advance the twin goals of security and peace,” wrote Netanyahu. (June 5, 2024)

In recent developments, on July 19, 2024 Zelensky was at Downing Street for bilateral discussions with Britain’s Prime Minister.

Starmer confirmed HM government’s commitment to supporting the Kiev regime.

On August 1, 2024

Starmer reiterated “Britain’s commitment to Israel’s right to self defense”, and said he would “continue to work with partners to uphold regional security.”

This statement was made at a press conference on August 1st 2024 following clashes after the Southport stabbing.

Visibly Starmer has taken on a pro-Israeli stance which has a bearing on the civil rights of British citizens to act in solidarity with Palestine.

Restricting Fundamental Civil Rights in the U.K.

On the domestic front, in recent developments, the Starmer Labour government is committed to law and order, and the repression of mass movements including the British people’s campaign against Israel.

The police actions consist in mass arrests –which include arresting people who express themselves online–, i.e. those who are against the genocide instrumented by the Israeli government.

Listen carefully to his statement.

That far-reaching August 6 statement of arresting people expressing their opinion online was formulated a week or so prior to Prime Minister Starmer’s order to arrest the renowned British journalist Thomas Medhurst under the UK’s Terrorist Act. (August 15).

While The Times of Israel casually identified Medhurst as an Anti-Israel commentator, “known for his anti-Israel activism”, Prime Minister Starmer ordered his arrest on charges of terrorism.

Thomas Medhurst was arrested for endorsing Hamas and the State of Palestine against the conduct of genocide by the Netanyahu government. Who are the terrorists?

My name is Richard Thomas Medhurst. (Click the link to read the complete text) I am an internationally accredited journalist from the United Kingdom. On Thursday [August 15, 2024], as I landed in London Heathrow airport, I was immediately escorted off the plane by 6 police officers who were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft.

They arrested me—not detained—but arrested me under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 and accused me of allegedly “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization” but wouldn’t explain what this meant. One officer took my bags, and when I asked why he was still back in the aircraft, I was told “look mate, you can get nicked right here in front of everyone, or in there. Your choice.” I was taken to an adjacent room, patted down, my phone confiscated. I was not allowed to inform my family. Despite being calm and cooperative, I was handcuffed with something that placed my shoulders in an awkward position, and my wrists on top of, rather than next to each other. The handcuffs were extremely tight. Despite the police loosening them, they left marks on me for two days (Read Complete Testimony of Richard Medhurst),

Clamping Down on COVID-19 Anti-vaxxers

At the outset of the COVID vaccine rollout in mid-December 2020, Starmer as leader of the Opposition called for clamping down on the COVID-19 anti-vaxxers:

“Anti-Vax Misinformation” Says Starmer?

The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled-out in several phases in England and Wales starting on December 8, 2020.

While PM Starmer has endorsed the continuation of the campaign against anti-vaxxers, he fails to acknowledge the overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 mrNA vaccine has resulted in excess mortality and morbidity in the United Kingdom, confirmed by official UK data on mortality and morbidity.

Specifically we are referring to the study on vaccine-related excess mortality conducted by the team of Edward Dowd which is acknowledged by the Health authorities.

The table below pertains to excess deaths related to malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor) in England and Wales, recorded in three consecutive years: 2020, 2021, and 2022 vs. a 10 year trend (2010-2019).

The data for excess mortality in 2020 (the year prior to the vaccine) are negative with the exception of “malignant neoplasm without specification of site”.

The upward movement in excess mortality (%) commences in 2021. The increase in excess mortality related to malignant neoplasm is tabulated for the two first years of the vaccine.

The VAERS data for the United States. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS)

The graph below: “All Deaths reported to Vaers by Year” starting in 1990.

What can be observed is that the number of deaths increased dramatically in the course of 2021 corresponding to first year of the Covid vaccine which was launched in the U.S. in mid December 2020.

What Next? “Plandemics”, Lockdowns, Monkeypox Viruses, Vaccines… Fear ?

Going after the anti-vaccine campaign, arresting journalists and scientists, endorsing Netanyahu, going after alleged Anti-Semites in solidarity with Palestine, implementing the monkeypox plandemic coupled with lockdowns, sustaining the fear campaign, and more.

If you are against genocide, you can be arrested, despite the fact that “genocide is a crime”. And it’s happening simultaneously in several Western countries. It’s the criminalization of the State apparatus.

Artificial intelligence and facial recognition to instate “Fake Democracy”? Yes, it is “diabolical”. Starmer describes the unfolding “police state, with humanitarian characteristics”.

And who is behind this atmosphere of civil unrest, which indelibly creates divisions within an increasingly fragile social structure?

Since the onslaught of the COVID Crisis, people have been impoverished and marginalized. It’s the total demise of what was once called Britain’s Welfare State.

Monkeypox “Worldwide Emergency”

According to Sky News:

“Vaccinations for mpox – previously known as monkeypox – are currently available in the UK in London and Manchester, with two groups eligible for the jab according to the NHS. The first is men who are gay, bisexual, or have sex with other men, and who have multiple partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex-on-premises venues. The second is staff who work at sex-on-premises venues.”

This statement on Male Sex Male (MSM) emanates from the WHO Director General Dr. Tedros, who in May 2022 called for a Worldwide Health Emergency on behalf of the LGBT community. It is based on an outright lie. There is absolutely no evidence.

See Global Research’s analysis on this issue:

Towards A Worldwide Monkeypox Pandemic? Big Money behind “Fake Science”

When the Lie Becomes the Truth

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 19, 2024

Is Prime Minister Starmer setting up what may be designated as “a humanitarian police state”, which bears the imprint of his stint in Belfast as a “human rights adviser” to the (controversial) Northern Ireland Policing Board?

That is what is happening with “fake representative governments”, in the United Kingdom and throughout the European Union — “when the lie becomes the truth”.

In the 21st century, that is what we might call “diabolical”.

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” —William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

Our response to Shakespeare: