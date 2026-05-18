Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
4h

Powerful & informative article - thank you MC. Technology will rob us of our humanity if we don't use it wisely. It was designed /engineered to be addictive 'disease of addiction'. We still have a 'land line' yes, with a cord. Our daughter, last year got a land line for their 10 & 12 year old children. Blessings to the Truth Warriors - in God we Trust ...

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
4h

These people never started out with any good intentions. It has always been about power & control. Resistance IS NOT futile. Being subservient to 'Global Overlords' is not how I intend to spend my last few years.

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