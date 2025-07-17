Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
irish's avatar
irish
18h

give a insecure,immature clown a job title that tells him he is all powerful expect the worst.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Scott's avatar
James Scott
6h

The jew banker mob wants Trump to overthrow Iran. Trump did a meaningless bombing and then declared victory. The jew mob is pissed.

Trump did win this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture