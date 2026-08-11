[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introduction

In recent developments, declassified FBI documents have emerged, intimating that Donald Trump at the beginning of his first Mandate in January 2017, “may have been acting as a “Russian Asset,” “when he fired then FBI Director James Comey.”

This was part of an unspoken “conspiracy” within the Democratic Party National Committee (DNC) during the Obama Administration, with a view to discrediting Donald Trump in the November 2016 elections.

In the months prior to the 2016 November elections, this strategy evolved towards a broad propaganda campaign entitled RussiaGate, accusing the Kremlin of intervening in the US elections, to the detriment of Hillary Clinton.

While there was no evidence of Russian intrusion, there was a “campaign” accusing Donald Trump of collaborating with the Kremlin.

In the words of Hillary Clinton: “there’s no doubt in my mind” that Russian President Vladimir Putin “wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win.”

She accused Donald Trump of being a Russian “puppet” during their final presidential debate in October 2016.” (Reuters)

Link to an earlier Trump-Clinton 2016 video.

Trump was accused by the DNC of “sleeping with the enemy,” intimating that he was a threat to national security.

Flash Forward: The November Mid-Term 2026 Elections

What is the Trump Administration’s unspoken strategy for the period leading up to the 2026 Mid-Term Elections?

What are the options and strategies envisaged within the inner circles of the Democratic Party?

RussiaGate 2.0. Unlikely

Highly unlikely on the part of the inner circles of the Democratic Party.

No intent by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to replicate (in the 2026 Mid-Term Elections) the RussiaGate style accusations against President Putin and the Kremlin.

The DNC contemplates “grassroots organizing and voter engagement to counter Trump’s influence.”

The Democrats Objective: Regaining Control of the House of Representives which is currently in the hands of the GOP. The Democrats need at least 4 seats in the Senate to regain a majority.

“Countering Donald Trump, Blocking his legislation and “launching investigations into his administration.”

ChinaGate? “Trump MAGA Style”?

On July 16, 2026, in a White House POTUS presentation to the nation, Trump accused Beijing of meddling in the 2020 Mid-Term Elections. Was this revelation in response to China’s actions against the U.S. in the realm of trade, geopolitics and foreign policy?

In his remarks, he accused China of the “illicit acquisition” of 220 million voter files including personal information.” BBC, July 17, 2026

This link provides detailed information as well as access to declassified documents.

“US President Donald Trump has delivered a primetime address in which he accused China of interfering in the 2020 election and alleged “shocking vulnerabilities” in American voting systems. Trump, who spoke from the White House on Thursday (July 16, 2026), has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and foreign meddling in the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

In his White House speech, “delivered three months before the midterm elections (see below) he said he had declassified hundreds of intelligence files which supported his claims that Beijing had tried to sway the election in Biden’s favour. In response to his speech, China’s foreign ministry strongly denied the allegations of Chinese meddling in the 2020 presidential election, saying they were “entirely fabricated.” (BBC, emphasis added)

President Trump’s Address to the Nation. Election Meddling by Foreign Powers

Beijing Reacts

In recent developments, China has forcefully reacted against Trump’s threats “in a barrage of countermeasures.”

“Unable to disrupt the Asian giant militarily (although not for lack of trying), the Trump administration has largely focused on economic warfare against it. However, as an economic superpower itself, China is not sitting idly while the US imposes sanctions and tries to suffocate its foreign trade. On the contrary, Beijing is fully confident in its economic might, so it’s now routinely and actively retaliating against Washington DC’s economic warfare.” (Drago Bosnic, August 7, 2026)

In regards to China’s Ministry of Commerce:

“It sanctioned seven US entities and tightened export controls on drones and related technologies…l citing the need to “safeguard national security”. … “The measures are a response to Washington’s move … to add 43 Chinese companies to its Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act entity list. In the same week, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also banned the import and sale of new foreign-made robotic devices and power inverters, sectors in which China is a global leader.” (Malaysian Star)

Trump-Xi Summit at the White Houses

While Trump was on an official visit in Beijing from 13-15 May 2026, a followup Trump-Xi Summit at the White House is contemplated for late September 2026. Secretary Scott Bessent was in charge of reaching an agreement with the PRC government.

China’s foreign minister has confirmed “for Autumn,” namely late September. The precise date of the venue in September is yet to be decided.

The Sino-US relationship is fragile in regard to trade as well to broader geopolitical dimensions.

President Trump “expects Beijing to honour its commitments on rare earths and US agricultural products.”

“Rare earths have become one of Beijing’s most powerful economic levers in its trade relationship with Washington. China dominates much of the global supply chain for rare earth minerals and their processing.”

The Trump-Xi Summit is slated to be held in late September at the height of the Mid-Term election campaign. In all likelihood, this will have a significant impact on the November 2026 elections to the advantage of Trump and the GOP.

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