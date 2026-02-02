[This article was originally published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introduction

War propaganda has always been at the center stage of virtually every conflict in human history, but it has never been as prominent as it is today.

When the Obama administration initiated the Ukrainian conflict in late 2013/early 2014, it used America’s media dominance to present a one-sided image of the situation on the ground… and in the air.

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 was one of the most blatant instances of war propaganda being used against Russia and the then-nascent Donbass resistance to the Kiev regime in February 2014.

Two Nazi parties, namely Right Sector and Svoboda, were endorsed and sustained by a U.S.-sponsored Coup d’Etat which hijacked the nation of Ukraine that same year.

This analysis is a detailed account of the sequence of events that led to the tragedy (used for propaganda purposes), or more precisely, the intentional murder of nearly 300 people for geopolitical gain.

Flight MH17: Flash Back to July 2014

On 17 July 2014, a few months after the Euromaidan Coup d’état, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) was shot down in Eastern Ukraine, resulting in more than 300 deaths.

In chorus, both the media and Western governments accused Russia without a shred of evidence.

While FSB head Alexander Bortnikov was fully aware of the role of Ukraine’s SBU Intelligence (see below), the Kremlin decided to limit its response. It denied any role in the downing the MH17 flight while also refusing to turn over the four men to stand trial in the Netherlands.

In August 2019, I presented a carefully documented report entitled The Downing of Malaysian Airlines MH17: The Quest for Truth and Justice to the Kuala Lumpur MH17 Conference organized by JUST, the PGPF and the CRG in collaboration with the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

In many regards, the Crocus City Hall Terrorist attack reveals the falsehoods and manipulation of the evidence pertaining to the Downing of the MH 17 flight in July 2014.

In both cases, the West accuse Russia of waging a false flag.

It also confirms the insidious role of Ukraine’s intelligence agency (SBU) which was behind the MH17 operation. (See below)

According to President Obama (hours after the tragedy):

“… the downing of MH17 should be “a wake-up call” to Europe to get serious about confronting Russia over Ukraine after EU leaders have proved reluctant to impose tought sanctions.” (Telegraph, July 18,2019)

The Wall Street Journal reports (July 18, 2014) that “Obama is getting his wish and Brussels is now weighing new sanctions”:

On July 22, 2014, the European Union decided to expand its sanctions blacklist against Moscow including Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

EU foreign ministers decided to “draw up further broad measures including an arms embargo and financial restrictions on Russian businesses, … following the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.” (Guardian, July 22, 2019)

It is worth recalling that immediately after the MH17 plane crash on July 17, 2014, prior to the conduct of a preliminary investigation, Secretary of State John Kerry and US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power pointed their finger at Moscow without a shred of evidence.

In November 2022, a Netherlands Court found the Kremlin responsible for the alleged attack: two Russians and a “separatist Ukrainian” were identified as “guilty of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.”

The Court ruling was fraudulent based on fabricated evidence.

The 2019 Conference was dedicated to the memory of the victims.

It was also a national tragedy for the people of Malaysia.

The downing of MH17 with 283 passengers and 15 crew on board, took place barely a few months following the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 after departing on March 8, 2014 from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing, with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

According to the official narrative, Malaysian Airlines MH17 was downed by a BUK anti-aircraft missile by “pro-Russian separatists” with the support of Moscow.

The MH17 Inquiry was conducted in an insidious fashion, largely responding to political interests.

Important pieces of evidence including eyewitness reports, audio and video materials transmitted through Ukraine Intelligence (SBU) have either been manipulated or excluded from the Dutch inquiry, which largely endorses Washington’s accusations directed against Moscow.

According to Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in a statement at the Prime Minister’s office in May 2019:

“They never allowed us to be involved from the very beginning. This is unfair and unusual. So we can see they are not really looking at the causes of the crash and who was responsible. But already they have decided it must be Russia. So we cannot accept that kind of attitude. We are interested in the rule of law, in justice for everyone irrespective of who is involved. “They [the West] are accusing Russia but where is the evidence?

The members of our team at the Conference venue were in contact with PM Mahathir Mohamad in July 2019.

Below is the:

Summary of the Ukraine Intelligence SBU Report. Accuses President Putin of a “False Flag”

(Excerpt from the full report)

According to the official Ukraine SBU report entitled Terrorists and Militants planned cynical terrorist attack at Aeroflot civil aircraft published on August 7, 2014,

The SBU accused Russia of having ordered a false flag attack involving the shooting down of its own Aeroflot plane leading to the death of its own citizens, and then blaming it on the Kiev regime, with the Kremlin using the tragedy as a casus belli pretext to invade Ukraine.

According to the report: The Donetsk militia were aiming at a Russian Aeroflot passenger plane and shot down the Malaysian MH17 airliner by mistake.

That’s the official Ukraine government story which was acknowledged by the Ukrainian as well as several Western media. See below.

According to Britain’s foremost news tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, quoting the head of Ukraine intelligence,

The insidious design of the pro-Russian rebels (allegedly supported by Moscow) was to shoot down a Russian commercial airline plane with tourists en route to Cyprus, with a view to blaming the Ukrainian government.

The objective of this alleged “false flag” covert operation was to create a justifiable and credible pretext for Vladimir Putin to declare war on Ukraine.

“the [Donesk] rebels were meant to down [the] Aeroflot plane… to justify the invasion [of Ukraine by Russia].”

Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, head of Ukraine Intelligence (24 February 2014 – 18 June 2015) the pro-Russian rebels were “aiming at a Russian passenger plane “so Putin had reason to invade.”

“The crime was planned as a ground for bringing of Russian troops into Ukraine, that is – CASUS BELLI for the Russian military invasion.” (Official statement of Ukraine Security Service, in annex below)

In a bitter irony, according to the SBU report, the alleged “false flag” covert op got muddled. The Donesk rebels got it all wrong and hit the MH17 plane by mistake.

That’s the “official line” which was made public by the Kiev government on August 7, 2014, three weeks after the MH17 tragedy.

Here is a detailed and carefully documented report.

The SUB Ukraine Intelligence Report (August 2014) is in the annex.

