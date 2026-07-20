Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
7h

Halftime entertainment at the world cup final should have been stoning Trump, Netanyahu, and that von der Layen witch to death. I suspect people would have been pouring onto the field from the stands to join in. Rock sales proceeds go toward funding new jobs programs and schools. People would still be out there throwing rocks at inert piles of mush and fat.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
5h

"What’s Driving Germany’s Planned €800 Billion Remilitarization?" The greed of those who control the idiots and criminals in the government. Let's not forget: Germoney is a non-state. The German Reich still exists, and there are videos that Russia is about to cancel the 2+4-Treaty, separating the GRD (DDR). You can't make this shit up.

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